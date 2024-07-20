I Battled My Inner Bully And Won

“You’re gross!”

“How can you allow yourself to be seen like that?”

“You need to exercise more — a lot more.”

No, these weren’t taunts from the neighborhood bully or helpful suggestions from my critical mom — these were things I said to myself. The bully was inside me.

When my body cried and begged me to be kinder to it, I ignored its requests for empathy. We weren’t a united front but two separate entities at war — one that raged on for decades.

Before I became my body’s bully, I was the defender of the bullied.

Mike, a boy in my second-grade class, had a masculine name that didn’t match his effeminate demeanor. At age 6, Mike wore foundation, eyeliner, and blush. I was impressed that he carried a satin handbag and wore tight, high-water pants. However, his fashion sense made him a prime target for schoolyard bullies.

I was cutting through the playground on my way home when I found Mike in the middle of a circle of 5th-grade boys. They were calling him names and playing keep away with his purse. When I saw Mike was crying, I couldn’t take it and confronted his abusers. “Leave him alone!” I screamed. I wasn’t afraid they’d turn on me — I saw my friend attacked and felt compelled to stop it.

Looking surprised that anyone dared stand up to them, especially a six-year-old girl, the boys lowered their raised fists, shoved Mike toward me, and ran off. That incident bonded Mike and me; we were great friends through 12th grade.

Sometimes, there were repercussions for confronting bullies. In high school, I stood up to our class’s nastiest boy, Jon, and demanded he stop tormenting Ricky, who had an intellectual disability. The bully stopped, but my action earned me the nickname “Mrs. [R-word] Boy,” which he called me every chance he got until we graduated.

Tolerating injustice isn’t in my playbook. I’ll always support the underdog, the nonconformist, and the bullied — as long as that person isn’t myself.