These Bacon-Fried Mozzarella Sticks Are Basically Gifts From Heaven

By putting mozzarella sticks and bacon together, Amy, a blogger over at OhBiteIt, has created an instant classic snack.

There are only three ingredients: bacon, mozzarella sticks (you don't have to get the finest quality of either; go ahead and get the bargain brand), and whatever oil you have.

The first thing you have to do (and this is crucial) is to FREEZE the CHEESE for at least a couple of hours. Next, you want to lay out a slice of bacon on your board or counter and place the frozen cheese stick onto it.

Pull up the bacon ends to cover each end of the cheese. Now wrap another slice of bacon around the cheese stick using it to secure the first bacon slice. Fry your bacon-wrapped cheeses in hot (350 degrees) oil until crispy and golden. Make sure to let them cool on paper towels or you'll burn your mouth when you bite into that molten lava of melted cheese.

Serve them with ranch salad dressing, marinara sauce, or whatever suits your taste buds. If you bring them to a social event, prepare yourself that there won't be any leftovers and all that you'll be bringing home is an empty serving tray.

