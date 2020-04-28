Bacon-Fried Oreos Exist And You've Got To See This Insanity

OMG on so many levels.

It comes as no secret that bacon makes everything better, but can you improve on perfection? The answer is yes, you most definitely can. And though it involves wrapping a yummy treat in bacon, it's not the meat that's the star here.

In 2015, Amy from Ohbiteit came up with the world's best recipe: bacon-fried oreos. That's right: she mixed two of Earth's most perfect foods to ever exist together to make one giant, even more perfect treat. And that was just the beginning of the drooling that ensued.

And really, what's not to love? We know that we certainly can't find any downsides to this dream combo.

Bacon-fried oreos are salty, sweet and bacon-y, and would make the perfect treat to bring to a potluck. Or, let's face it, any event ever).

By now, you're probably dying to know how to make these heavenly treats. Turns out, it's super easy to make this tasty bite into a reality.

Here's how to make bacon-fried Oreos in your own home, and indulge in a delicious treat.

1. They're easy to make and only need three ingredients: bacon, Oreos, and canola oil.

Yes, that's really all you need. Just three simple ingrediants to make all your snacking dreams come true.

You probably already have all these items in your kitchen anyway. Because, really, who doesn't have a package of Oreos lying around to satisfy those emergency cravings?

2. First, wrap each Oreo with one slice of bacon, making sure to cover as much area of the cookie as possible.

Once the cookie is all bacon-wrapped, secure the bacon to the cookie by gently inserting a toothpick through the end into the creamy center of the cookie.

Here's how they should look before they take their oil bath:

3. Then, fry just a few of the cookies at a time.

Be careful not to overcrowd. And once the bacon is crispy brown, they'll be done.

This is what the finished product looks like:

All photos: OhBiteIt

How mouthwatering are these? But be careful before you try one because they're insanely hot.

Remember that they're best served warm, but not piping hot. No one wants to deal with a burned tongue ruining the taste of this delicious treat.

But every chef does need to taste their culinary masterpieces, so you definitely need to taste one before serving. Just try not to eat the whole batch.

For the next big game, awards show, gathering, house-warming party, or you know, just as a special treat for yourself, make a platter of bacon-fried Oreos — but don't count on there being any leftovers.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer and performer. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, and Woman's Day. Visit her website or and her Instagram.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on February 2, 2016 and was updated with the latest information.