The Art Of Seasonal Joy: 4 Small, Meaningful Ways To Feel Happier This Holiday

I am no stranger to change, and resistance to change is something I've had to work really hard on recently. In the past 14 months, I’ve moved 10 times. It sounds crazy, but it’s true.

How about you? What are you resisting this holiday season? It could be a career change, a difficult conversation, the end of a relationship, or even a calling you can no longer ignore. The more you resist, the more that part of your life persists, signaling that something isn’t right.

That feeling won’t stop until you change it. So, being able to embrace those difficult issues and find small, meaningful ways to feel happier this holiday is important.

Here are 4 small, meaningful ways to feel happier this holiday:

1. Stop forcing things that don't fit

When you try to push a square peg into a round hole, what happens? You naturally find resistance. Trying to force anything in the direction it doesn’t want to go is a waste of time and energy. The same can be said for the circumstances in your life.

Research published in the International Journal of Clinical and Health Psychology found that psychological flexibility, which includes the ability to adapt to situations rather than rigidly fighting against them, was significantly linked to reduced stress. The more we try to control or force things that aren't working, the more mental energy we drain and the more resistance we create for ourselves.

2. Embrace your struggles

f.t.Photographer / Shutterstock

Instead of pushing, pull change toward you. This won’t be easy, but it’s actually the more natural way to move forward. When you embrace your struggles, you’ll be free to get to the root of why they’re struggles in the first place.

Research published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found that people who accept rather than judge their difficult emotions experience better psychological health and lower levels of stress over time. Fighting against uncomfortable feelings often makes them worse, while acceptance allows them to pass through more quickly.

3. Look closer at why you feel stuck

Ask yourself why. Why is this situation hard for me? Why aren’t things working out the way I hoped they would? Perhaps there’s something you haven’t resolved in your life that has you stuck in place. Take time to discover what’s at the heart of your resistance.

Self-reflection contributes to emotion regulation and self-insight, both of which are essential for successful psychotherapy outcomes. Studies show that reflecting on our emotions helps us recognize triggers and manage our responses to stressful situations more effectively.

4. Follow the signs your life gives you

Krakenimages.com / Shutterstock

Lastly, accept your resistance and lean into the direction your life is headed. Look for and follow the signs that direct your path. They’re there, and when you stop pushing, you’ll see them.

Research found that people who see life changes as a normal part of living experience significantly less distress during transitions. There's a strong correlation between our ability to let go of fixed expectations and our overall psychological well-being.

Take your time with what should and shouldn't come into your life. For me, it’s a house. For you, it might be a new relationship or a new career. Regardless of the resistance to change you're feeling, when you can approach it on your own terms, it takes you from transitions to transformations.

Hilary DeCesare is the Founder and CEO of The ReLaunch Co. She’s appeared on ABC’s The Secret Millionaire and on major news outlets such as CBS, ABC, Fox, and Huffington Post.