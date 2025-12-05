The Art Of Being Unfazed: 3 Simple Ways To Live A Happy Life

Sometimes, life feels more like work than play. We have to run errands, stay late at work, and volunteer more often than we commit to relaxing. Before we know it, we’re waking up every day and living for obligation instead of ourselves. This leaves us feeling restless, stuck, and blah about life.

We want to change this rut, but don’t know where to begin. It can be overwhelming. However, the great news is that it is definitely doable, and we don’t have to sit around and let our lives gather dust. So, what are the signs of being in a rut? What can we do?

At first, we may not even realize we’re restless. It can simply seem like a bad day, until that bad day turns into months. It happens slowly until we’re only waking up to pass the time. Essentially, we’ve lost our spark. We’ve stopped being excited about things.

Monotony is your constant companion. You want some change. Side note — many of these signs mirror depression. Not sure? Seek medical guidance. You feel stuck in a rut, but why? Finding the source lets us tailor the solution to our problem.

You have to remember that not all feelings of blahness are created equal. A person craving travel has different needs than one who’s unhappy in a relationship. Thus, it is important to figure out why we feel this way before making changes.

Our home life, career, family, and even hobbies can be a source of restlessness or unhappiness. Once we have a greater understanding of what’s causing these feelings, we can work on them. Please note, nothing is trivial! Don’t allow anyone to tell you your feelings are invalid. Here are some tips to relight your spark.

Here are 3 simple ways to live an unfazed, happy life:

1. Change your routine

If all days feel the same, try moving the pieces of your day around. Try out a new place for your date night, jog in a different park, or run errands on a different day of the week.

Whatever it is, switch it up. The point is to stop turning our lives into a monotonous routine. Simply because we do it all the time doesn’t mean it needs to be boring. You’ll eventually find a routine that works best for you.

Our brains are wired to adapt to whatever becomes familiar, which means the things that once made us happy eventually lose their spark. Researchers at NYU tracked people's movements and moods over several months and found that people feel happier when they have more variety in their daily routines.

2. Find a creative outlet

Krakenimages.com / Shutterstock

Not all of us work our dream jobs. We can have the heart of a writer, but work in a call center. Or we are stay-at-home parents craving an art gallery, but the closest we’ll get for now is peanut butter smeared on the wall.

When we experience monotony, it’s so easy to lose passion and excitement. So, instead, focus your energy on something you are passionate about.

It can be a hobby or an actual project; whatever your energy levels and schedule can handle. From ceramics and yoga to writing a novel, figure out something different that will reignite your zest for life. There’s nothing quite like lighting your creative spark to give you a refreshed point of view.

Research from San Francisco State University found that employees who engage in creative hobbies outside of work report greater job satisfaction. Creative hobbies like painting and writing have been shown to reduce symptoms of stress, anxiety, and depression, and people who simply engage in something creative report higher life satisfaction.

3. Push yourself past familiar

I’m going to tell you the hard truth, even though you might not want to hear it. Comfort zones yield ruts. At one point, you craved stability, but that evolved to a stagnancy you now resent. Bearing that in mind, it’s time to get outside of our comfort zones. It’s time to make a big goal.

Want to run a marathon? Want to get a promotion? Or maybe want to leave the grid to move to a commune with a woman named Dandelion? These goals can be personal or professional, but we all have something — it's something we daydream about. Turn that daydream into your reality.

Seeking discomfort is actually motivating because that tangible feeling of discomfort signals you're making real progress toward your goals. Psychologists have found that we experience the strongest positive emotional response when we make progress on our most difficult goals, not the easy ones we could knock out with our eyes closed.

It all starts with one step. Don’t let another day pass without feeling satisfied and excited. Find your purpose; make a difference. Practice self-care. Practice self-compassion. Begin with small changes and build up to your best life. After all, running a marathon starts with just one foot in front of the other.

Laura Herndon is a freelance writer and contributor to Unwritten who focuses on self-care, self-love, and health and wellness.