The Art Of Hygge: 6 Simple Ways To Live A Happy, Peaceful Life

For as long as I can remember, I have loved the wintertime. I blamed the heat for all of my problems and vowed never to, ever live in a hot climate again. So, I moved. One day, I stood by my window with a steaming cup of coffee in my hands, watching the snow falling outside. It was so beautiful. I looked down at my fuzzy, warm socks, and at that moment I felt happy.

I realized that happiness wasn't just about living in a varied climate. It was about embracing it and, more importantly, embracing who I was and what made me happy rather than trying to fit into a magical perception of happiness.

In other words, I wasn't accepting my longing for living the "hygge" life. In case you aren't familiar with the term, "hygge" is a Danish philosophy loosely meaning "coziness." Denmark takes their hygge (pronounced hyoo-guh) seriously — so seriously that it's basically a lifestyle and helps them embrace and even cherish the winter. (Denmark isn't known as the happiest country in the world for nothing, you know.)

Funnily enough, the word originated in the old Norwegian language, where it meant "well-being." It first appeared in Danish writing around the end of the 18th century. Hygge is basically a lifestyle that makes one slow down to relax and enjoy life's quieter pleasures.

Here are 6 simple ways to live a happy, peaceful life based on the art of hygge:

1. Burn candles

One of the main characteristics about hygge is setting your atmosphere to be warm and calming. Candles are great for creating a warm lighting in your home.

Not only do candles make for wonderful lighting for hygge, but they will also fill your home with lovely scents. Of course, be careful and mindful about where you put these candles to not catch anything on fire.

2. Fully utilize throw blankets

If you ask any Dane about how to incorporate hygge into your life, they will enthusiastically suggest integrating cozy blankets into your home decor. These blankets aren't just to make your home feel more comforting. Cuddle under a soft throw blanket, and your problems simply fade away. Blankets make you feel safe and secure, even if your life is falling apart.

A 2022 study explained that experiencing hygge helps to decrease the adrenal stress response, leading to fewer spikes of the stress hormone cortisol. This effect promotes rest and recovery, calming the body's fight-or-flight response. This practice can also be a valuable coping mechanism during difficult personal circumstances, such as grief or chronic illness.

3. Use your fireplace

Just like candles, your fireplace helps your atmosphere feel more hygge. The sound of crackling wood in the fire is soothing to your ears and will fill your home with heat and warmth. It's also very calming to watch fire brewing away while in a safe place. Yes, having a fireplace can be difficult and requires a lot of maintenance, but for a hygge lifestyle, it's well worth it.

The intentional creation of a warm, inviting atmosphere is a powerful antidote to the "winter blues" that affect many people during periods of shorter daylight hours. The hygge mindset encourages embracing the season and dressing appropriately to enjoy outdoor time.

4. Eat comfort food and hot drinks

Grab those homemade chocolate chip cookies and hot cocoa, because comfort foods and hot drinks are an easy way to incorporate hygge into your life. The lifestyle is all about doing what makes you feel safe, comfy, and cozy. So, eat those indulgent desserts and drink the hot teas you love.

A 2024 article explained that hygge is about simple, intentional choices to create comfort, which signals to the brain that it is safe to relax. This is in direct contrast to hustle culture and relieves the pressure to be productive at all times.

5. Avoid staring at your phone

Academic literature has found that at its core, hygge requires being fully present in the moment to savor life's simple pleasures. This practice of focusing attention directly counters the apathetic, scattered attention that leads to excessive phone use out of boredom or habit.

Technology is a big no-no in the hygge lifestyle. Screens can stress your eyes and mind out, and hygge is all about being relaxed. Don't spend hours on your phone scrolling through social media and comparing yourself to everything. Instead, read a book, cook a meal, play a board game, or take a nap under a cozy throw blanket.

6. Stay present

There is one thing higher in priorities in the hygge lifestyle: staying present. Being in the moment is one of the top "rules" of the hygge lifestyle because it keeps you relaxed. The only way you can truly enjoy life and all the little moments is to stay in the moment and appreciate them as they come. Don't worry about the future or overthink your past.

If we're going to follow anyone's advice about life, it may as well be from the happiest country in the world. Obviously, they're doing something right! Hygge on, everyone.

