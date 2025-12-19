The Art Of Getting Your Spark Back: 11 Simple Ways To Jumpstart Your Life

I get it. You feel tired of the same grind. Your projects have lost their glowing fascination. The world seems a little grey. Been there, done that, got the T-shirt.

There comes a point in almost everyone's life when things start to feel a little flat. Maybe you're going through the motions at work, or your daily routine has started to feel more like a rut than a rhythm. The excitement that used to come so easily now takes a little more effort to find.

Advertisement

The good news is that feeling stuck doesn't mean you're broken — and often, the smallest shifts can be the ones that wake you back up to your life again.

Here are 11 simple ways to jumpstart your life and get your spark back:

1. Message one person just to check in with no agenda

Forget networking for now. Just reach out to a single person. Just needs a ‘Hey, what’s up?’ Maybe even invite them for a coffee. This breaks the sense of isolation loop because now you’re a connector. You just put a wobble into the Universe.

Advertisement

2. Write a list of ten opportunities you’re ignoring

PeopleImages / Shutterstock

Oh wow? What an unusual list. Yep. Barely anyone thinks like this. But today, you might try it. Re-configure where your mind is pointing — away from what’s wrong and towards what’s possible. You’ll be surprised by how your energy shifts when you remember you have options.

Psychologist Barbara Fredrickson's broaden-and-build theory found that when people experience positive emotions, their minds literally open up and they begin to see more possibilities and options available to them. Shifting your focus actually changes the way your brain processes information, helping you spot paths forward you might have otherwise missed.

Advertisement

3. Imagine for a second that you didn’t have any resistance to your life right now

Weird idea, huh? Too many of us resist and push back because that’s all we see and all we’ve known. But we all have the creative capacity to imagine life through a new lens. And the moment you imagine it, you have it. Keep this up for a while, and creative insights will flow to you.

4. Take a no-obligation 20-minute walk

This is the time for just you and the outside world. This is something to look forward to, without the obligation to feel you need to do something productive while on the walk. No podcasts, no music, no notes, no productivity hacks. Just walk. Give yourself that gift. Open up fully to what’s around you, and you may be surprised.

Walking boosts creative thinking by an average of 60 percent compared to sitting, and a 2014 study showed that walking outdoors improves mood and mindfulness while reducing anxiety. Sometimes the best thing you can do for a cluttered mind is simply put one foot in front of the other and let your surroundings do the rest.

Advertisement

5. Create something completely pointless

Doodle something for ten minutes. Write a poem that isn’t even all that good. Give yourself three minutes to write a full novel. You’re on a journey where the opening gate is wide open. Tantalizing even. Now you’re in motion, and motion always leads to the next point in your journey.

6. Delete five things from your to-do list

Kill Bill that stuff with a firm swoosh. Choose something you’ve been meaning to do for weeks but secretly don’t care about. This means no postponing or hoarding of to-dos. Delete that little sucker right here and now. Permit yourself to let it go.

Psychologists have found that unfinished tasks create what's called the Zeigarnik Effect, where your brain keeps incomplete items in active memory, draining mental energy and creating low-grade anxiety even when you're not thinking about them directly. Letting go of tasks you've been half-heartedly carrying around is clearing out the mental clutter so you can actually focus on what matters.

7. Watch or read something completely outside your niche

How about a documentary about mountain goats? Or cryptocurrency? I know, it feels like a waste of time. That’s your ego talking. Shut him up. What about a novel set in 1800s Japan? Break the pattern.

Advertisement

This refills your creative well by letting you take in new ideas rather than recycling the same 12 concepts everyone in your industry regurgitates. Fresh input creates fresh output.

8. Write down five wins from the past month

Yes, it’s time to finally acknowledge something great that’s happened that you had some input in. These don’t need to be Oscar nominations. Small wins are great, and actually better, because they often go unnoticed. Be a noticer now. This trains your brain to take note of progress instead of fixating on what you haven’t done.

Research by Harvard Business School found that people who tracked their small achievements every day experienced a significant boost in motivation and confidence. Writing down your wins trains your brain to notice progress rather than dwelling on what's still left to do, creating a positive feedback loop that keeps you moving forward.

Advertisement

9. Change your environment for an afternoon

Branislav Nenin / Shutterstock

This isn’t optional. It’s an order from Alex over here, working from Warsaw, Poland. Work from a cafe you normally wouldn’t. Maybe even a park bench today. Anywhere that isn’t your usual spot. Your brain associates your workspace with the grind, so shifting location tricks it into feeling fresh again.

I’ve had more creative breakthroughs sitting in random coffee shops or on random adventures than I ever have at my desk. Sometimes you just need different walls.

Advertisement

10. Mind map something you’re stuck on

Grab paper and just dump every thought related to the thing you’re avoiding. Forget about creating some clever structure or thinking too hard here. Just arrange your thoughts in a new, more visual way.

This might spark new, creative ideas that surprise you. Plus, it feels playful, which exhausted brains desperately need.

Mind mapping stimulates divergent thinking and helps people break down complex problems by letting them see connections they might otherwise miss. An overview of 52 studies found that using mind maps leads to positive changes in both problem-solving ability and motivation, likely because the visual, nonlinear format mirrors how our brains naturally process information.

Advertisement

11. Ask yourself ‘What would I do if I weren’t trying to prove anything?’

This question cuts through all the performance anxiety and comparison traps that suck the joy out of creating. Write down whatever comes up. Dig deep, and then deeper by just writing whatever comes up until you fill the page.

You’ll probably find that what you actually want to do is simpler, more fun, and more aligned than what you’ve been forcing yourself to create. Sometimes the spark returns when you stop chasing it. You don’t need a complete life overhaul. Just small resets that remind you why you started this weird, lonely, thrilling journey in the first place.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.

Advertisement