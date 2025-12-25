The Art Of Getting Back On The Horse: 10 Simple Things To Do When You're Not Sure You Want To Try Again

Disappointing others is bad enough, but when you let yourself down, the effect can be devastating. And it can brew into a storm of self-doubt that ruins your self-confidence. It may feel as if you failed, which takes you down a notch or two — or three. You may begin to believe the inner voices that say, "I can’t," "Who do I think I am?" and "It’s never going to work for me."

That kind of inner self-talk means belief in yourself has taken a hit. It’s a clear sign that now is the time to learn how to build self-confidence and get back to the business of reclaiming your power. But how? First, you need to understand why you can’t stay in this rut of uncertainty. The danger in lingering too long in the world of disbelief in yourself is that it can eat away at your sense of self-worth.

You question whether you’re good at anything. And you may wonder if all your plans and ambitions are just pipe dreams. What happened to all your confidence? Where did it go? Regaining self-confidence becomes impossible. The negative thoughts that swirl around in your head can stop you in your tracks. Even worse, it can bring up nasty emotions such as shame, guilt, and fear.

But the truth is, deep down inside, you know you’re better than your last failure or disappointment. You just need to take a step back, become your own best advocate, and cut yourself a break before getting back on the horse. The first four steps require an inward look, the next five require action, and the last one will become your friend as you restore confidence.

Here are 10 simple things to do to get back on the horse when you're not sure you want to try again:

1. Be kind to yourself

Show compassion and give yourself the same understanding you would give your best friend or a colleague in the same position. What would you say to them to make them feel better? Say the same things to yourself.

Higher levels of self-compassion are linked to increased feelings of happiness, optimism, and curiosity as well as decreased anxiety, depression, and fear of failure. Studies have found that self-compassionate people recognize when they are suffering and are kind to themselves at these times, which reduces potential anxiety and depression.

2. Examine your mistakes

PeopleImages / Shutterstock

Become an objective observer and review what happened without passing judgment. What could you have done differently? What can you learn from this experience so you can do it better next time?

Research demonstrates that through reflection, people can learn from both their successes and their failures by considering how things could have been better. Individuals who take time to analyze what went wrong and what could be improved are better prepared for future challenges, which increases their confidence and ability to handle setbacks.

3. Allow emotions to come to the surface

Acknowledge them, feel them, and process them, so they can move through. Harboring strong emotions like fear, guilt, shame, or anger will keep you stuck where you are. Only when you honor what you feel are you able to release those emotions, so you can learn and move on.

According to research, acknowledging emotions and finding adaptive ways of expressing them are foundational to adaptive coping with stressful life events. When people avoid or suppress their emotions, they have trouble processing and unprocessed emotions that can contribute to the development of psychiatric and physical symptoms.

4. Give yourself room to breathe

But don’t wallow in the emotional upheaval. When you can step aside for a while, you can open new channels of creativity. Think of this as an opportunity to let the door close with the disappointment firmly locked behind it. Then, invite the windows to open. Be intentional about what you want your next step to be.

5. Get curious

What unique approaches can you take to get a different result? Tap into your network of resources to help brainstorm the possibilities. Research options, test out a few, then choose one to implement, taking one step at a time. You may notice a bit of that old fear popping up about now. Don’t worry — talk yourself off the ledge and take a step in the new direction.

6. Focus on what you’re good at

Make a list of all the things you do well and make it an exhaustive list. Include things like making the best chocolate-chip cookies, being kind to others, being a great organizer, being a good writer, an exceptional trainer — you get the picture.

When you have a list of accomplishments like this to reference, you will always have a tool that reminds you of the value you bring to many different people and areas of your life. You’ll feel your confidence building as you create this list.

7. Prepare to begin again, using all that you’ve learned through this process

Roman Samborskyi / Shutterstock

Regaining confidence takes practice and builds over time by doing things well and learning from the mistakes you make along the way.

Personal achievements gained through effort and persistence are the most potent source of building confidence in your abilities, research has shown. Success in a challenging task provides evidence of your capabilities and reinforces the belief that you can handle future challenges.

8. Find reasons to celebrate as you achieve small victories

Since you’ve already learned to show yourself compassion, have honored your emotions, and allowed new windows to open, there will be many reasons to applaud your successes. Take time to pause and reward yourself. The progress you make along the way will restore confidence like nothing else can.

Research from Harvard Business School found that people who tracked their small achievements every day enhanced their motivation. Even a small accomplishment releases the neurotransmitter dopamine, which boosts your mood, motivation, and attention and signals you to keep doing the activity again and again.

9. Practice resilience

The act of bouncing back each time there is a failure or disappointment will make you stronger. And when you activate your resilience like you would a muscle, you become more flexible. As a result, your confidence builds, and you can step back into your powerful self.

Resilient individuals use positive emotions to rebound from stressful encounters and bounce back from negative emotional experiences more effectively. Studies have found that resilience is not a fixed trait but instead grows and gets better over time when we work on improving it like a muscle that gets stronger when we exercise it.

10. When all else fails, recall several times in your past when your confidence soared

What were you doing? Why was your confidence so high? How did it make you feel? Write down in technicolor detail what you experienced, remembering all the facets of these certain times in your life.

Use this exercise to help restore your confidence today by remembering what that felt like. Think of all the confident times in your life, starting when you were young, until just before this last time when your confidence took a hike.

Imagine each experience as a patch of beautiful fabric in brilliant and radiant colors. Now, visualize each separate piece sewn together into something you can wear — this is your "Confidence Cloak."

Each time you feel disappointed in yourself or as if you’ve failed at something, take your Confidence Cloak off the hanger and drape it over your shoulders. Take a deep breath. Remember how you want to feel. Go through the 10 steps to reclaim your confidence, then wrap yourself in your Confidence Cloak and step back into your power, restored.

María Tomás-Keegan is a certified career and life coach for women, transition expert, and founder of Transition & Thrive with María.