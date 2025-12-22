The Art Of Being Unbothered: 5 Simple Ways To Be A Happy Person This Holiday

What is radical self-care, and how do you begin to practice it every day? Natural disasters, elections, and social upheaval — on top of everyday stresses, you're bombarded with scary news regularly.

It’s hard sometimes to stay grounded and positive in the face of all that. But if you want to stay rational, calm, and even happy through the holidays, you need to ramp up your self-care practices big time. Self-care is anything but selfish. It's all about tending to your often neglected needs on every level — physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.

Advertisement

Here are 5 simple ways to be a happy person this holiday:

1. Commit to getting outside

Sitting on Mother Earth is the quintessential grounding experience. Even just a walk around the block or your backyard will get your juices flowing and clear your mind.

Research shows that exposure to nature can regulate the sympathetic nervous system in as little as five minutes. Stepping outside provides an almost immediate benefit by calming your stress response and helping you feel better emotionally.

2. Keep a bottle of water with you

Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock

Advertisement

You’ll digest and absorb vitamins and nutrients better and detoxify the liver and kidneys at the same time. Some nutritionists say that 80 percent of the population is dehydrated. So, drink up.

Your brain needs enough fluid for the connections between nerves to run effectively, argues psychologist Dr. Susan Albers. Dehydration has been linked to brain fog, cognitive impairment, and mood problems that drinking water can quickly improve.

3. Carve out periods of no phone quiet time

Just take five slow, deep breaths. If nothing else, you'll be re-oxygenating and re-activating your brain cells, so you'll be ready to tackle the next project, challenge, or phone call.

Advertisement

Research found that just five minutes of slow, deep breathing produces greater improvements in mood and reductions in stress compared to other relaxation techniques. Even this brief practice helps lower cortisol levels and improves your ability to focus and pay attention.

4. Create your own little sacred nook

Miljan Zivkovic / Shutterstock

This is especially important if you are working from home. Revitalize your space using innovative design concepts, non-toxic materials, natural fibers, full-spectrum lighting, Feng Shui, and air- and water-purification technologies.

Advertisement

Well-designed environments with natural light, ergonomic furniture, and privacy contribute to higher productivity and reduced stress. Studies found that makeshift workspaces lacking these elements often lead to feelings of isolation, burnout, and lower job satisfaction.

5. Read Steven Covey's business classic

It's called The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People. Pay particular attention to his last principle — sharpening the saw — which Covey describes as "exercising all four dimensions of our nature — physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual — regularly and consistently in wise and balanced ways."

In his model, this habit surrounds all the others because it’s the one that makes all the other ones possible. What makes self-care radical is the fact that so few of us do it.

Advertisement

We've been taught to take care of everyone else first. It's a destructive little socialization that many — especially women — seem to have done a particularly good job of internalizing. Unchecked, this tendency results in a full-blown case of codependent behavior in some or all of your relationships.

What can we do to restore a healthy mind, body, heart, spirit, and balance as we prepare for the hectic holiday season? Create sacred space. You can begin by creating a little sacred space for yourself.

Sit down in a cozy chair, sipping a cup of tea or hot chocolate, listening to your favorite music, and maybe lighting a candle. Pull out the beautiful journal you bought to ruminate about and record all the nurturing things you can do for yourself. (One of my clients calls it her "luscious notebook.")

Make a list, either in separate categories or free form, of all the ways you love to nurture your body, stimulate your mind, soothe your heart, and nourish your soul.

Advertisement

Think simply — a daily walk, reading poetry, or flossing. Think big — a trip to the spa, cleaning your closets, or taking a course. Go a little crazy and get creative. Put a muzzle on all the little gremlins in your head saying, "Oh, I couldn’t possibly…" or, "I don’t have time for that!" And if you get stuck, you can find plenty of tips and articles online. The idea is to create a vision of radical self-care in all areas.

When you need a break and your brain is too fogged to function, you can pull out your list and grab onto one as a lifeline. The next step is to look at how you can engage in radical self-care amid your busy workday, so you’ll be upbeat and ready to deal with whatever the holidays will look like this year.

You can start by modifying your self-care list to focus on habits you can incorporate into your work. You may not be able to change the seeming intensity of the world right now. Maybe with a renewed commitment to your self-care, you can bring peace to your little corner of the universe and anticipate the holidays with joy and optimism!

Advertisement

Deborah Roth is a Life & Career Transition Coach and Interfaith Minister who founded Spirited Living to help guide spirited women and men through life’s big changes with joy and ease.