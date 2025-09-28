The Art Of Being A Sunny Person: 6 Simple Habits Of Naturally Sunny People

Some people just know how to create their own sunshine.

Last updated on Sep 28, 2025

Sunny person. Sergio Kian | Unsplash
Sunniness is this amazing feeling we all crave, but many of us look for it outside ourselves. As truly sunny, happy people have figured out, the key to finding happiness is within ourselves. These naturally radiant individuals have discovered practical ways to nurture joy and warmth from the inside out, no special tricks or forced behavior required.

These tiny practices shift how you experience life and how others experience you. Being happy requires more effort and inner work. Here are 6 ways to create happiness and sunshine in your life from the inside out — and all year round.

Here are 6 simple habits of naturally sunny people:

1. They're not afraid of change

woman who is naturally sunny as she is not afraid to change perspective PeopleImages / Shutterstock

Life is all about change. So, don't be afraid of change — embrace it. If something is not working, don't play the victim. Be courageous and create a change.

When faced with setbacks, sunny individuals with a growth mindset are more likely to respond with productive thoughts instead of feeling discouraged. In studies with college students, those with a growth mindset report lower stress levels and fewer mental health problems

2. They're eternally curious

man who is naturally sunny and is curious Dean Drobot / Shutterstock

There is a lot to explore in life, and we can't know everything, especially how others feel. Therefore, be curious, ask open-ended questions (what, when, how?), and don't assume you know the answer before they have a chance to reply.

Neuroscience has suggested that sunny people tend to be more curious because their positive emotional state encourages exploration and creativity. Optimistic people tend to perceive challenges and uncertainty as opportunities for learning and growth instead of as threats.

3. They focus on listening, not rehearsing

woman who is naturally sunny listening in conversation Miljan Zivkovic / Shutterstock

When in conversation, listen to what is being said. Don't be busy forming a reply before the person is done talking, or have your thoughts otherwise occupied.

Sunny people are naturally empathetic and compassionate, which means they tend to care about others' feelings and experiences. A 2021 study explained that this encourages active listening, where the listener gives the speaker their full attention and focuses on understanding their perspective.

4. They nurture passions outside of work

woman who is naturally sunny enjoying hobbies New Africa / Shutterstock

A hobby is something we do for fun and relaxation. So have fun, be playful, recharge your battery, and don't take things too seriously.

By regularly engaging in a satisfying hobby, sunny individuals fill their emotional reservoirs with resilience, purpose, and social connections. A 2023 study concluded that this creates a positive feedback loop where the hobby makes them happier, and their happiness helps them get more out of the hobby.

5. They find a reason to laugh every single day

woman who is naturally sunny and laughs every day Ground Picture / Shutterstock

Laughing is the best medicine; it creates a chemical reaction in the brain that stimulates our feeling of sunniness. It is free and easy to do. Therefore, find something to smile about every day. If that is difficult for you, go search 'funny cat videos' on YouTube — there you will find something to laugh about.

Research has shown that a good laugh activates and then cools down the stress response, which lowers your heart rate and blood pressure. This leads to a lasting sense of calm and relaxation.

6. They take time to savor the finer things in life

woman who is naturally sunny taking time to savor things like shopping George Rudy / Shutterstock

Stop and pause when you truly want to enjoy a moment. Don't just eat that wonderful food, but really savor every bite. Don't rush through shopping, but really pay attention to what you buy. Don't dismiss your company, but really enjoy the company you are in.

Being curious, listening, laughing, savoring, playing, and not being afraid of change may look like small things, but those are the stepping stones to being a sunny person.

We can't buy happiness, but we have the power to create it. It is all in perspective on how we view the life we have.

What sunny people have in common is that they know how to play, laugh, and change. They choose to be open-minded enough that they are not held down by a certain view on life and are flexible enough to deal with the challenges that life throws at us.

We are used to giving to others, but now is the time to give to ourselves: the gift of happiness. Learning how to find happiness and being happy is a choice, so don't wait any longer and become a happy person.

Ellen Nyland is a Certified Life Coach and author of the book "Life is Great Even When it Sucks."

This article was originally published at Ellen Nyland. Reprinted with permission from the author.

