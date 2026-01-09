We are drawn to charming people by their magical sparkle. This ability is no magic. An undeniable charm can be cultivated with practice, focus, and no need for any hocus pocus. Everyone's favorite person in the crowd has spent time with themselves while working on themselves to be true enough to themselves so others can't help but be captivated by their irresistible personality.

The art of being everyone’s favorite person: 3 simple habits of people with undeniable charm

1. They don't perform — they just exist as they are

Executive soul coach Carolyn Hidalgo knows undeniable charm comes from being aligned with your most authentic self. Showing up fully as yourself exudes self-worth. A simple habit to get there is to stop taking what others say personally. Let them think what they want without getting offended, even if you don’t agree or like it.

Focus on what you care about, what you choose to think, and honor yourself by stepping into who you really are naturally with your own truth and sense of “this is me” without a mask. Undeniable charm comes from letting go of caring what other people think. Just keep showing up and embracing who you are. There’s nothing more charming than seeing someone fully, honestly, soulfully content with themselves without imposing on anyone.

2. They don't just wait for their turn to talk

Most people instinctively tune into "Radio WII-FM: What's In It For Me?" points out therapist and intimacy expert Dr. Gloria Brame, Ph.D. Undeniably charming people understand this and lean into it to make friends fast. They take a genuine interest in what matters to others, their work, relationships, and challenges, and make people feel heard rather than interrogated.

The most charming and engaging people always put you at ease. They create psychological safety through active listening and authentic engagement, which signals you can trust them with your thoughts and feelings. When someone shows genuine interest in you, it wakes up your brain and feeds it positive affirmation. We all need that.

Because charming people recognize you as someone interesting and worthwhile, happy little fireworks spark in your brain. It's one of the most beautiful experiences of human life.

3. They've done the work on themselves

CEO of The Marriage Forum, Susan Allan, suggests we often expect immediate breakthroughs or instant transformation. But the real magic happens through patient, consistent repetition. When you show up with the same intention repeatedly, you're not just practicing — you're creating a bridge.

All of the movie stars, actors, and actresses, models, and rock stars I have encountered have worked on their undeniable charm by doing mirror work. They are practicing, practicing, practicing their ability to attract the rest of us into their orbit with vibes, charm, and an irresistible mixture that is like a tractor beam.

