The Art Of Adaptability: 6 Habits That Help You Bounce Back From Anything

You might look at someone who seems to roll with life's punches and think they're just naturally resilient — that some people are born knowing how to shake things off, while the rest of us spiral. But that's not true.

I get knocked down just like everyone else. I've dealt with setbacks that felt insurmountable at the time. But I've been through enough of them to know that bouncing back comes down to a handful of habits anyone can learn.

Here are 6 habits that help you bounce back from anything:

1. Think about people who have it worse off

I know. Sounds sadistic, but I wouldn’t share this if it didn’t help. People often get overwhelmed when they feel further behind, at least in their perception of what ‘behind’ is. They see others doing well, and it makes many, including me, feel even more stunted and less energized.

Instead, I think about who’s struggling. The main reason I do this is that it triggers gratitude for what I have. And that puts me in a more optimistic, creative mode. I look back over my little achievements and reviews.

2. Take a step back and look at what you've accomplished

Olena Yakobchuk / Shutterstock

I read over old emails from people thanking me (I have a Notion praise file I set up for dropping these into). I read some of the reviews of the books I’ve written and the testimonials I’ve received over the years. I’m reminded again that perhaps I’m not an incapable doofus, and that the world may actually need some of what I do.

Psychologist Albert Bandura's research found that reflecting on past successes is the most powerful way to build self-confidence. When doubt creeps in, revisiting evidence of what you've already accomplished reminds your brain that you've done hard things before and you can do them again.

3. Write lists

Oh, baby, do I love lists. Most of my 1,400 published articles are listed in some form. But lists are great ways for me to push some creative nuggets around and warm me up if I’m stuck. I write lists of solutions to problems I’m having. I write lists of new book ideas, products I could make, and small ways to improve my life. Many of these lists become articles you read (like this one).

Research from the University of Texas at Arlington found that writing ideas down, rather than just thinking them through, can significantly boost creative output and help you generate more solutions. There's something about the act of putting thoughts on paper that forces your brain to organize scattered ideas into something you can actually use. Many of these lists become articles you read (like this one!).

4. Drop everything and go outside

Walking for at least 15 minutes, with no agenda, has become a reliable creativity partner. My thoughts stop swirling, which is why I was in a slump in the first place. The fresh air wakes up my senses. Bonus points for walk adventures of over two hours. This is where real insights start flooding in. I return home with clarity.

A Stanford University study found that creative output increased by an average of 60 percent when people were walking compared to sitting. The researchers discovered that the creative boost continued even after the walk ended, meaning you'll return home with a clearer head and fresher ideas than when you left.

5. Read for ten minutes

ZoranOrcik / Shutterstock

I’m not dropping into mindless distraction; instead, I’m engaging in semi-active consumption. The paperback part is nice, because it’s tactile. A further reminder that I’m no longer inside my head.

This realigns the creative part of my brain, turning me on to things that inspire me or stories that show me what’s possible. It also gives my highly critical mind a rest, which is exactly the state I need to be in to be more effortlessly creative.

Just six minutes of reading can reduce stress levels by 68 percent, slowing your heart rate and easing muscle tension more effectively than listening to music or going for a walk, research from the University of Sussex has found. The researchers noted that this works because reading actively engages your imagination, pulling you into an almost meditative state where everyday worries fade into the background.

6. Write down anything that comes to mind for five minutes

Free writing means committing to pounding keys for a stretch of time without the weight of critical thinking. I write whatever comes to mind. It’s more of a meditation than writing. This can be extremely helpful because, believe it or not, writing is far better when you aren’t actively thinking. The best writing comes through flow.

Few people know how to write with flow, which is why so many now outsource their creativity to AI. Free writing loosens me up, creates momentum, and updates my identity from: Stuck and can’t write, to: I’m a writer.

You’ve been hearing me talk about writing and creating for a long time now. You’re dabbling. You’re doing it. You know you want to grow a readership of people who actually care about what you have to say. But you could use some help directly from someone who’s been in the online writing trenches for over 15 years.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.