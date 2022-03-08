Angel Number 38 Spiritual Meaning & Symbolism

Do you keep seeing number 38 for some unknown reason? It pops up in the most random times in the most random places almost every day?

If so, your angels are trying to communicate with you. Angels sometimes use repetitive numbers to send you a message to guide you in the correct direction.

So, what does number 38 tell you?

38 Meaning

Numerology is the study of numbers and the spiritual meaning behind them. The study attaches special meanings and messages to each number and interprets its effect on the lives of people.

To understand number 38, we must break it down to the numbers from which it receives its vibrational essence: 3, 8 and 11.

Number 3 is associated with confidence, self-reliance, and optimism. It is also a symbol of enormous wealth.

Number 8 symbolizes authority, self-confidence, inner strength, inner wisdom, social status, and ego. Surprisingly, the number also contains a side that symbolizes a desire for peace.

There is more, though — when you add the digits up, they equal Master Number 11, which can't be reduced further.

Master Number 11 is a high frequency number that holds energies of creativity, inspiration, and spirituality. This Master Number has a lot of focus on understanding the mystical and the meta.

Number 38 is a mixture of the many attributes of these two numbers. According to numerology, the number 38 symbolizes confidence, creativity, self-expression, optimism, joy, courage, material abundance and reality.

Number 38 Meaning in Numerology

Number 38 is a message your angels are sending to encourage you, letting you know that wealth will soon materialize in your life because your goals are to be accomplished in the coming times.

It is a moment to thank your angels and Ascended Masters, and to continue on the journey and path they have led you down.

This number warns of a huge step towards your supernatural work and professional life. You may start a new job or have a breakthrough in your spiritual side.

Number 38 is all about advancements — in wealth, career, spirituality, and life.

Angel Number 38 Meaning

Angel Numbers are subliminal messages that are presented in repetitive numbers your angels send to communicate with you. They can vary from warnings to instructions, and always carry a message to trust in what they are saying.

Angel Number 3 resonates with the materialization of ambitions. The number is also associated with naturalness, growth and development, clarity, and eloquence. This angel number also resonates with the Ascended Masters, and having their full attention and assistance when in need.

Angel Number 8 symbolizes material richness, prosperity, success, independence, perception, honesty, precision, poise, and fidelity. This number is often connected with financial blessings and success.

Angel Number 38 symbolizes staying on track, taking positive actions, gaining material abundance, and listening to your inner wisdom.

What does it mean when you see 38?

1. Seeing Angel Number 38 means you should listen to your inner wisdom.

Angel Number 38 is a message of suggestion to continue to listen to your angels' guidance. Your angels are encouraging you to take positive actions as they direct you to.

Your guardian angels are helping you to manifest wealth and prosperity in your life.This number reminds you of the karmic law — the law of giving and receiving, meaning that if you have a lot, you can share a lot.

2. Seeing Angel Number 38 means you need to continue to stay connected with your angels.

This Angel Number is urging you to continue to stay connected with your angels. The constant connection allows for you to feel spiritually empowered to achieve your goals and aspirations.

Get breaking news & relationship advice delivered to your inbox daily!

Not only should you keep the connection, but you should be open to your spirit guides. Don't resist what they have to offer.

3. Seeing Angel Number 38 means you are on the right path.

Number 38 is a reminder that you are on the right path and should continue working down it. If you stay on track, you will be financially rewarded soon; that finish line is within your reach, and the long hours you put work into your journey will be paid in full.

Your divine guides are asking you to think positively and trust that they are on your side to help you in achieving your goals.

What does 38 mean spiritually?

Spiritually, number 38 is a sign that your connection with the divine realm is what is allowing the many financial rewards and abundance to flow through into your life.

Your positive actions, prayers, and affirmations will help you to continue the connection. If you haven't yet established this connection, it is a sign that you will soon unlock a spiritual breakthrough in the coming days.

What does 38 mean for twin flames?

A twin flame is a mirror reflection of your soul in another person. You are destined to meet this person and will be drawn to them. However, a twin flame doesn't always apply to your love life; a twin flame can be a family member, friend or mentor.

Number 38 is good news! Number 38 as a twin flame number is telling you to stay on the path you are on and you will soon meet your twin flame.

Stay focused on your mission (which is to meet this person and have stable relationships) and it will come to fruition. If you listen to your angels and continue on this journey, you will reap the rewards on your twin flame journey.

Deauna Nunes is an associate editor who covers pop culture, lifestyle, love and relationship topics for YourTango. She's been published by Emerson College's literary magazine Generic. Follow her on Twitter and on Instagram.