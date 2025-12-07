The Art Of Being Unbothered: 4 Simple Ways To Be A Happy Person

We don't often think of happiness as a state of mind. Instead, we view being happy as an emotion, which can often be fleeting and dependent upon a specific circumstance. When someone asks you when you were happiest in your life, most people think back to a moment when they were celebrating something. Or having a great time with friends and family.

Pure joy is fleeting in our lives, but that doesn't mean that we can't have a regular base level of happiness that applies to our everyday lives. Being truly happy doesn't mean waiting around or hinging your hopes on something to come along and bring joy to your life. It means taking the time to realize that you're going to have to create happiness for yourself.

This can seem difficult, and for good reason. Most people live from moment to moment, looking to the future for something to bring them a smile. But it doesn't have to be this way, and yes, there is a way to make happiness a real part of your everyday life. YourTango Experts explain 4 reasons happiness is more than an emotion, plus how to be happier every day.

Here are 4 simple ways to be a happy person:

1. You don't rely on other people to fulfill you

“Happiness is an ‘inside job.' We cannot expect someone or something else outside of us to ‘make’ us happy. (I’ll only be happy if or when…) Though it is a wonderful bonus to have exciting things happen!

If we are always putting it in the future, we will never feel happy; it will always be in the future. We always have a choice as to how we feel about anything, even if we aren’t aware of it.

Learning to love yourself just the way you are is an excellent start to being happy. When we can love ourselves, we are not waiting for someone else to do it for us. We are responsible for how we feel. When you love yourself, you are okay no matter what happens, you can support yourself through testing times, and you are there for yourself.”

—Deborah Anderson, Law of Attraction coach

2. You treat happiness life a lifestyle, not a moment

mimagephotography / Shutterstock

“Cultivating happiness is an art. Each and every moment, we choose what we want to focus on or what to emphasize in our minds. We can either pull in past events that create the same emotional feelings we experienced before, or we can choose to release those and move forward to be completely present.

We should always be looking for the positive aspects in order to create uplifting feelings of connection with people and with ourselves. In this way, we can manifest new experiences of joy, and unexpected miracles can appear.

Mood can be boosted with some healthful foods or supplements, but when we choose to have a calm, peaceful, and positive state of mind, happiness can truly be a state of being.”

—Nancy Addison, educator and best-selling author Advertisement 3. You lean toward joy whenever you can

“We all long for that promised pursuit of happiness, yet many people discover the pursuit can become exhausting. The secret to happiness — and living in a state of being happy — is to decide to be happy. You accept it as fact and allow it to flow through you.

Then, rather than the hustle of chasing happiness, you’ll find all that you already embody, all that happiness means to you — like joy, peace, love, and beauty.”

—Debra Smouse, life coach

4. You recognize that how you think determines how you feel

Zigres / Shutterstock

“We think about happiness as a state of emotional euphoria. We think happiness has to have a “wow” factor, like a trip to Disney World. We set ourselves up for failure when we do that. It’s not realistic or sustainable.

True happiness is a mindset. It’s being present in all the small joys and gifts that happen every day, even in the midst of huge challenges and heartbreaks. It’s choosing to focus on the good things that happen instead of focusing on the bad. You really can choose happiness.”

—​Gretchen Martens, happiness expert

Merethe Najjar is a professional writer, editor, and award-winning fiction author. Her articles have been featured in The Aviator Magazine, Infinite Press, Yahoo, BRIDES, and more.