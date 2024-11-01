9 Things That Are Easy If You're Happy, But Challenging If You're Not

Though happiness is fleeting, when you're in the state of mind, certain abilities come easier and more naturally. When you're stuck in anger, denial, guilt, or other myriad emotions, it makes you stuck in other areas of your life, too. When there's a choice, choose happiness — it makes everything else in life simpler.

Here are 9things that are easy if you're happy but challenging if you're not:

1. The ability to stop chasing

Chasing ‘happiness’ only reinforces the fact that you haven’t reached it. This is one of life’s greatest paradoxes and it could be why you continue to live in the dark.

2. The ability to help others succeed

It’s easy to think that this kind of enthusiasm isn’t in us naturally. We’re too busy trying to succeed ourselves. But — as I’ve found over the years — and just as with any other discipline — we grow into it.

The more you do it, the more this naturally comes to you. Supporting and lifting others will take the emphasis off you, diminishing your self-consciousness while also bringing in insane levels of good karma. Be unreasonably focused on helping others succeed.

3. The ability to let go of a victim mindset

95% of victimhood is self-creation. Most of us secretly love feeling like a victim because it takes away our agency. You make life worse by assigning blame and positioning yourself as someone who needs love and attention. There are two modes: Creator and victim. Choose the first one.

4. The ability to take calculated risks

Both appear risky, but only one secretly fills up your tank with magnificent gold coins. What is a high upside risk? It’s something that often feels scary but the downsides are low and the upsides are high, according to research from 2024.

Maybe it’s starting a creative project, hosting a solo podcast, inviting someone for coffee, writing a vulnerable article, making good art, going on a long hike, or asking for help. These are good risks. Fill your life with these every day, and your happiness will rise.

5. The ability to be useful

You can be a jack of all trades if you want, but don’t let this be at the expense of getting outstanding at one thing. Our happiness is closely tied — not to how much validation we get from others — but to how useful we are in society.

6. The ability to be creative

There’s a cheeky secret you’ll wish you knew about badgers. They’re brainstorming hard in their little underground lairs when we can’t see them. Scheming little demons.

Brainstorming is one of the easiest and most enjoyable creative acts. We feed creative fuel into the creative fire, and we come out with a steaming hot loaf of creative gold. Brainstorm more. You’ll be happier.

7. The ability to connect with nature

Sounds cripplingly cliche, but it’s so cliche that we’ve come full circle, and it’s good advice once more. Research from The American Psychological Association consistently shows that spending time in nature can significantly benefit mental health by reducing stress, anxiety, and depression.

Plus, we can easily forget this in our busy, modern lives. This means making dedicated weekly or, ideally, daily time to getting out into a field, forest, fjord, fen, or some foothills for nature fun time. You’re a human, not a cyborg. You need to experience nature deeply as we always have.

8. The ability to do more of what you want to do

I’m talking about those wholesome things you keep thinking about doing but you come up with excuses to not do. In my case, it’s building my own cabin. I’ve been holding that off for years, and it’s time I did something about it. To start, I’m going to learn about woodwork.

9. The ability to handle stress

Undoubtedly, there’s a ton of stuff swirling around in your head right now that you don’t like. You suffered a setback. Sally isn’t responding to your texts. Jacob made a mean comment about you by the water cooler.

You have this thing coming up next week you’re dreading. A major happiness life hack is to take whatever it is that’s stressing you and turn it into fuel. You do this by asking the above question. Everything — in a weird kind of way — can be turned into a blessing. Try it now. It will change your life.

