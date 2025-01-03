True romance is built on a foundation of communication and accountability. Committing to a relationship takes patience, self-awareness, and emotional strength. Not being able to cultivate those things are actual signs of a weak man.

It’s not always easy for people to let themselves open up, but staying closed-off keeps relationships stuck on the surface level. Healthy, rewarding relationships require intimacy, and being intimate requires people to tear down walls. When one person continuously shuts the other person out, it shows that they’re unable or unwilling to show up to the relationship in an authentic, connected way.

Here are 12 actual signs of a weak man

1. He’s emotionally unavailable

fizkes | Shutterstock

An actual sign of a weak man is being emotionally unavailable. At the start of any relationship, maintaining a healthy sense of distance is a normal measure of self-protection. Going too fast, too deep, too soon, can cause a relationship to implode. While guarding your heart is a good idea initially, as time goes on, it indicates a detrimental emotional detachment.

An emotionally unavailable man has a hard time locating, naming, and expressing his feelings. He’s essentially incapable of connecting on an emotional level, because he doesn’t have access to his own emotions, let alone the emotional intelligence to accept and validate how someone else feels.

Psychologist Nick Wignall revealed that having high emotional intelligence means being able to tap into how you feel and sit with yourself.

“Emotionally intelligent people don’t treat painful emotions as threats or signs of bad character,” he explained. An emotionally unavailable man either ignores or represses any feeling that makes him uncomfortable, a reaction that’s rooted in fear.

“The more you avoid your painful emotions, the more afraid of them you become,” Wignall shared. “This leads to a vicious cycle of compounding painful emotions: Feeling afraid of feeling angry; feeling ashamed of feeling sad.”

An emotionally unavailable man can’t handle his own hard feelings, which means he shuts down when he’s faced with his partner’s feelings, too. He might seem stoic, like he’s the strong, silent type, but really, he’s so out of touch with his inner landscape that he can’t feel the full range of his emotions. Being unemotional isn’t a sign of being calm and unbothered, it’s actually a sign of a weak man.

Advertisement

2. He avoids conflict

SFIO CRACHO | Shutterstock

Avoiding conflict is an actual sign of a weak man. It might not be easy or pleasant to have difficult conversations, but facing relationship issues head-on shows emotional maturity and a sense that you’re in this struggle together, and together, you’ll find a balanced solution.

Relationship coach Kyle Benson pointed out that “listening without getting defensive is one of the hardest communication skills to master,” noting that “this is especially true when our partner is talking about a trigger of ours.”

Benson described a trigger as “an issue that is sensitive to our heart — typically something from our childhood or a previous relationship.”

To navigate triggers, he recommended a technique suggested by psychologist Dr. John Gottman: having a “State of the Union” meeting.

“The purpose of this meeting is to ensure that both partners feel heard and understood before problem-solving together,” Dr. Gottman explained. “It gives the relationship space to have constructive conflict and the partners an opportunity to get on the same team."

Conflict gets framed as something negative, yet in reality, it’s an unavoidable and even healthy part of a relationship, as long as both halves of a couple are willing to approach it with honesty, care, and compassion.

“Conflict is not only a catalyst for understanding, it’s also a vehicle for personal growth,” Benson concluded.

Advertisement

3. He’s passive-aggressive

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Being passive-aggressive is an actual sign of a weak man. Someone who’s secure and strong can communicate their disappointments in a direct way, while a weak man acts out in a resentful way.

Philosophy professor Brit Brogaard described passive-aggressiveness as “a tendency to engage in the indirect expression of hostility through acts such as subtle insults, sullen behavior, stubbornness, or a deliberate failure to accomplish required tasks.”

“Because passive-aggressive behavior is implicit or indirect, it can be hard to spot, even when you're feeling the psychological consequences,” she shared.

Passive-aggressive behavior is often about what someone doesn’t do, especially when it comes to the silent treatment. A weak man will weaponize silence. He’ll refuse to talk to you directly, freezing you out until you reach a breaking point. Resorting to the silent treatment is a form of emotional manipulation and an actual sign of a weak man.

Advertisement

4. He’s controlling

Hananeko Studio | Shutterstock

Displaying controlling behavior is an actual sign of a weak man. While jealousy is a natural human emotion, acting out of jealousy is a way to cause harm.

An emotionally stable man handles jealousy by discussing how he feels with his partner, while a weak man sees jealousy as an excuse to control her behavior.

A weak man’s deep-seated insecurities won’t stay dormant for long. He might get angry at any display of independence from his partner, because he sees her autonomy as a threat to his ability to control her.

He lacks a core sense of self, which manifests as toxic doubt. He seeks power from control, the ultimate sign of a weak man.

Advertisement

5. He can’t hear feedback

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A. | Shutterstock

An actual sign of a weak man is being incapable of hearing feedback without getting defensive. When his partner brings up any issues she has, even a minor one, he lashes out, as though she’s personally attacking him, and not just asking him to change one aspect of his behavior.

Not being able to accept feedback stems from not having emotional resilience, which reveals his innate lack of self-awareness.

Psychologist Nick Wignall pointed out being self-aware requires people to face their flaws and listen to outside suggestions on how to improve.

“Genuinely self-aware people have the humility to understand that they can’t always see themselves objectively,” he explained. “And they know that often the best way to be more objective about yourself is through the lens of other people.”

Wignall acknowledged that being receptive to feedback isn’t easy, but it’s also a necessary component of showing up for yourself and your partner. He shared that in order to truly hear outside feedback, “You must be willing to tolerate the discomfort of receiving and work to avoid defensiveness at all costs.”

Advertisement

6. He’s inconsistent

fizkes | Shutterstock

Inconsistency is an actual sign of a weak man. When someone does what he says he’ll do, it not only shows he’s reliable, it shows that he genuinely cares about the person he’s dating. Flaking out every so often isn’t always a definitive indication that he doesn’t really care, but if he has a pattern of inconsistent behavior, it means he can’t be present for his partner in the way she deserves.

Life coach Mitzi Bockmann revealed that a man’s ability to follow through can make or break a relationship, noting that women “want to know that if you say or agree to do something for them, you'll do it.”

She shared that “one of the biggest contributing factors to the downfall of a relationship is when men make promises and don’t follow through,” since it makes women wonder whether they care about them at all.

Bockmann offered guidance on practicing consistency, advising men to “establish goals that you can reach… Set your intention right now and do the work that you need to do to make your woman feel loved.”

Advertisement

7. He refuses to forgive

Antonio Guillem | Shutterstock

Refusing to be forgiving is an actual sign of a weak man. People don’t have to accept an apology, especially if forgiveness perpetuates harm, but being unwilling to even entertain the thought of forgiveness signifies that a man’s emotional core is fueled by resentment.

Psychotherapist Diane Barth shed light on why certain people hold grudges, instead of seeking to forgive.

“An unrelenting grudge puts the grudger into the category of those who are right, and the person who wronged them in the category of those who are bad,” she explained. “Anger toward the person who has done wrong is then justified as appropriate and well deserved. That individual, the holder of the grudge thinks, also deserves to be punished for having done something so hurtful and insensitive.”

Holding a grudge is a fairly toxic form of managing emotions. More often than not, it’s a behavior that says more about the person holding the grudge than the person the grudge is being held against.

“When someone tends to hold a silent, unresponsive grudge for eons, it is at least partly a matter of the personality they were born with, their experiences throughout their lives, and the ways they learned to deal with their feelings as they were growing up,” Barth concluded.

Advertisement

8. He insults other people

fizkes | Shutterstock

Insulting people is an actual sign of a weak man, a man who’s so insecure, he needs to drag others down to lift himself up. Yet any confidence or self-assurance he gets from insulting people is hollow, and it won’t last for long.

Psychologist Nick Wignall pointed out that criticizing people is a sign of low emotional intelligence.

“Helpful criticism is about making the world better,” he explained. “Unhelpful criticism is about making yourself feel better.”

“Without knowing it, people who are constantly critical of others are just trying to alleviate their insecurities,” Wignall revealed.

He outlined the difference between someone with emotional intelligence and someone without it, sharing that “Emotionally intelligent and self-aware people understand that criticizing others is just a primitive defense mechanism. And that there are far better, more productive ways of dealing with our anxieties and insecurities.”

Insulting people is more than just a disrespectful and cold-hearted way to behave. It’s also a true sign of a weak man.

Advertisement

9. He resists self-improvement

Cast Of Thousands | Shutterstock

Being resistant to self-improvement is an actual sign of a weak man. Either his ego is so big, that he thinks he has nothing to improve upon, or he’s so caught up by his own lack of self-assurance that he avoids anything that might lead him toward change.

A weak man resists learning anything new or expanding his perspective. He refuses to look at his emotional reactions or his patterns of behavior. Instead, he lets himself be stagnant, which reveals his underlying weakness.

By avoiding any form of growth, a weak man never becomes his best self. Being in a relationship with a man who won’t take any actionable steps to improve lends to extreme discontent and a feeling of never being fulfilled.

Advertisement

10. He’s overly competitive

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A. | Shutterstock

An actual sign of a weak man is being competitive to a fault. He views everything as a contest, and he’s not a gracious loser. He compares himself to his friends, siblings, and coworkers. He compares himself to the men his partner dated before him, showing that he doesn’t feel secure in his relationship. His need for external validation colors everything he does, and he’s never truly happy with himself, even when he succeeds.

His overly competitive nature isn’t particularly fun to be around, especially since he struggles to take pride in his partner’s achievements. He sees her accomplishments as proof that he’s not good enough, which only serves to make him even more competitive. He’s incapable of celebrating her wins, and he actively tries to one-up her, which is a definitive sign of his weakness.

Advertisement

11. He lacks integrity

MAYA LAB | Shutterstock

A lack of integrity is an actual sign of a weak man. He’s so desperate to fit in that he shifts his personality and his beliefs to align with other people. His tendency to become a social chameleon indicates that his sense of self is weak and that he doesn’t have good morals.

He compromises his values on a constant basis, proving that he doesn’t think for himself. He’s easily swayed by other people. He’ll say anything and do whatever it takes to seem likable, which only makes him come across as fake and inauthentic, revealing his true weak character.

Advertisement

12. He can’t be vulnerable

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A. | Shutterstock

An actual sign of a weak man shows up as an inability to be vulnerable. This goes beyond emotional unavailability, moving into the territory of being wholly detached. Fear of vulnerability can come from being raised in a family system that never made space for emotions. It can be rooted in past trauma or a lack of knowing oneself deeply. Yet even when those causes get taken into account, if a man is unwilling to do the work or aim for vulnerability, it shows that he’s not ready to be in a real relationship.

Licensed clinical social worker Terry Gaspard noted that “opening up to our partner can make us feel vulnerable and exposed, but vulnerability in a relationship is the most important ingredient of having a trusting, intimate companion.”

“Take a moment to consider that you might be sabotaging relationship after relationship if you don't get to the root of your fear of being vulnerable,” she shared. “If you're afraid of showing weakness or exposing yourself to your partner, you might not be aware that your fear is preventing you from being engaged in the relationship.”

“You might be freezing out the opportunity for love because you're afraid to let your authentic self shine and to share your innermost thoughts, feelings, and wishes,” Gaspard concluded.

Underneath it all, if a man is incapable of intimacy, it means he can’t enter a partnership from a place of genuine authenticity, and he’ll never be able to give someone the love and consistent care they deserve.

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a staff writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.