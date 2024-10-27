13 Wives Reveal The Most Painful Secret They Hide From Their Husbands

What's even stranger than a romantic partner with a past? A partner with no past at all. After a certain point, we've all got baggage in the form of personal struggles, previous relationships, and experiences beyond our control.

YourTango asked real wives "What's the most painful secret you hide from your husband?" Check out some of their shocking responses.

Here, 13 wives reveal painful secrets they hide from their spouses:

1. Their dating history

"I'm 32 and have slept with just two guys." —Sarah V., 32

Advertisement

2. Their mental health struggles

Rene Terp / Pexels

"I was diagnosed with depression and anxiety when I was 17." —Jane, 24

No one should ever feel ashamed of their mental health. The World Health Organization reports that 8.1% of adults in the U.S. have an anxiety disorder.

Advertisement

3. Being married before

"I'm a young widow. My husband died in an accident when I was 30." —Mary, 34

4. That they're a cheater

StockLite / Shutterstock

Advertisement

"I've cheated in every relationship I've ever been in." —Mackenzie W., 30

Is 'once a cheater, always a cheater' a true statement? Research from 2018 found that unfortunately, it often is.

5. Fertility struggles

"I can't have kids." —Lia, 37

6. Their number

"I've always been with more partners than the person I'm dating, so I refuse to share 'my number'." —Bailey, 28

7. Being in another relationship

"I used to be in another relationship that my husband didn't know about ... and I never want to do that again!" —Shayla, 26

8. Their weight loss

Alex Green / Pexels

Advertisement

"In the last few years, I lost almost 80 pounds. I look great dressed, but feel self-conscious about loose skin once the clothes come off." —Stephanie, 33

9. How much I spend on certain things

"Sometimes, I go to the ATM and take out cash when I don't want my husband to know the amount of money I'm spending on something." —Alex, 38

10. A secret bank account

"I have a secret bank account and save money in it, in case he isn't able to work anymore due to mental illness." —Caitlin, 48

11. A deep friendship with another man

"It's not that I want to go be with that other man, but he's a truly deep, connected friend and he serves my emotional needs differently than my husband. He knows about my best guy friend whom I've known since we were kids together — but he doesn't know this guy at all. I know I should feel guilty but I don't because I know I'm never going to have a physical relationship with this other guy." — Jill, 42

Advertisement

12. That I used to date women

"I tried to bring it up once when we were dating and he was so weird about it, I've just never told him anymore about it. He wouldn't get it, and that's fine. He doesn't need to." —Charlotte, 33

13. That one of his friends sends me questionable DMS

"My husband isn't super close with this guy, but they're friends. This guy DMS me tons of fire emojis on the pics and videos I post and says things like, 'You're looking hot!' that I find inappropriate. But my husband would end up starting drama if I told him, so I just ignore them." —Tina, 39

Advertisement

Amanda Green is a writer with experience in copywriting, branded content, social media, and editorial.