The 15-Second Quiz That Determines Your True Personality

If there is one test most people don’t mind taking, it’s a personality test.

Learning more about yourself and motivations is helpful in growing and expanding your personal and professional life. But personality tests don’t have to be long and tiresome, and they can reveal quite a lot about who you truly are.

This 15-second personality test determines your true personality.

To play the short quiz, just watch the video below and keep scrolling for detailed instructions.

First, answer the following three questions as quickly as possible. Don’t overthink it because there are no right or wrong answers!

If you could be an animal, which animal would it be?

Think of the first animal that comes to mind, with no consideration for whether it’s a real animal, like a dog or cat, or a make-believe animal like a unicorn. Once you have the animal in your mind, move to the second question.

The first animal doesn’t exist, so pick another animal.

You were just instructed to pick any animal, real or imagined. But now you've been told that this animal doesn't exist and to pick another animal.

Without thinking too hard, choose a second animal, whether real or imagined. Be sure to pick the first one that pops into your mind — go with your gut!

The second animal doesn’t exist, so pick yet another animal.

The second animal you've chosen also doesn't exist, so now you must choose yet another animal. This is your third and final animal, so be sure to pick the first one that comes to mind.

Photo: Louis-Philippe Poitras / Unsplash

What do your results mean?

Your personality is based on your answer to those three questions, and the specific animals you chose. You need all three answers to find out about certain aspects of yourself.

The first animal tells you how you want to be perceived by people.

In your first answer, you thought about the very first animal that popped into your mind. This tells you how you want to be seen by people.

It doesn’t necessarily mean people see you in the way you want them to, however. It just means that if it were up to you, the world would think you have the strength of a, for example, lion, or the slyness if a domestic cat.

The second animal tells you how people actually see you.

The replacement animal you chose after your first pick is eye-opening, as it reveals how people actually see you and the impression you give off.

So, if your top choice was a grizzly bear, for example, you want to be seen as powerful and ferocious. But if your second animal was a lamb, you are actually considered soft and docile.

The third animal tells you who you actually are.

The third animal you selected is the most relevant of all, because this animal tells you who you truly are. It’s no longer about perception or who you want to be. It is who you are presently.

Learning what animal you identify with can lift the veil on your behaviors. For instance, if you picked a turtle, you like to take your time and make good decisions.

Whether you believe in the test or not, any chance to be introspective and discover new parts of yourself is a really good thing!

Your personality traits and characteristics make you who you are, whether it's your hidden dark impulses, how empathetic you are, and even how weird you tend to be.

After all, personality tests are meant to give information about people’s interests, emotions, and how they deal with people and situations. And all of that information combined reveals the exact kind of person you are.

Of course, there are many other ways to discover your true nature and find yourself that extend beyond a simple personality test.

Photo: Matheus Henrin / Pexels

Maybe you take the time to do a little visualizing of how you want your life to be. Perhaps to switch gears and shift your focus to the hobbies and things you really love to do. Or, it could be that you do introspective work and think about all the qualities that make you a valuable person.

No matter what way you choose to determine your true personality, hopefully a quick quiz can provide a little insight.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She covers lifestyle, entertainment and news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.