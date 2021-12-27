173 Thank You Messages To Write In A Meaningful Thank You Card

A little gratitude goes a long way. It keeps us humble, reminds us how lucky we are, and lets the people closest to us know they’re appreciated.

But when it comes to expressing such a powerful emotion, it’s not always easy to find the right words or know what to say when writing a thank you note.

What to Write in a Thank You Card

A thank you note doesn’t have to be a profound speech, it’s just a little way of showing you care. If someone made you feel good, it never hurts to return the favor.

Thank you messages are a small but mighty gesture, and no matter the occasion, we can never do enough to show our gratitude to those who are there for us.

Whether you received the birthday gift of a lifetime, worldly advice, or you just feel like showing appreciation to the ones you love, here are thank you card messages for every occasion. Drop someone a quick line or merge some of these messages together to send out the perfect thank you note to someone special.

Thank You Messages for a Gift

The rule is whoever gave you a gift gets a thank you card. Period. Thanking someone for a gift could warrant many different events. It could be a birthday, graduation, wedding, etc. The list goes on and on, but you definitely want to thank people for their thoughtful gifts, no matter what they gave you.

So for a thank you message concerning a gift it's always best to write down what it was that was gifted to you or a comment about their gift-giving skills so they feel special.

Here are a few examples of what to write for holiday gifts, wedding gifts, graduation gifts, and the like:

This isn’t a thank you card, it’s a hug with a fold in it.

“Give thanks for a little and you will find a lot.” — Hansa Proverb

You make life rosy.

Thanks a bunch!

Thanks a million!

Thanks a ton.

Thank you for being a part of my special day.

Thanks for everything!

You are the greatest gift I’ve ever received. Everything else is just a bonus. Thank you.

A big hug and lots of thanks to you my dear friend.

Your gift means so much to me and will be treasured for a lifetime. Thank you!

I’m speechless, thank you!

You’ve out-done yourself yet again.

Just what I needed when I needed it, Delivered with warmth and friendship. Thank you!

What a thoughtful way to show you care. Thanks so much!

Thank you for always setting the bar high for birthday gifts. You win this round.

I don’t know what I did to deserve a friend like you.

This might sound cheesy, but I’m grate-ful for you.

Your beautiful gift reflects your excellent taste and I am so lucky to call you my friend. Every time I look at your gift, I will be touched by your unending thoughtfulness.

Since you outdo me with gifts every year, I might just have to stop getting you any.

Imagine my delight when I came home from a long day to see your gift waiting for me. Thank you endlessly.

I light up every time I see your gift. Thank you so very much.

Bunches and bunches of thanks! My heart is still all fuzzy!

I have gratitude overload and I may just explode. Thank you.

Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes! If I had a dollar for each, I’d be rich! (Seriously, let’s put that plan in motion for next year.)

I know this is a little late, but the feeling of gratitude is still lingering in my heart. Thanks!

I can imagine the amount of time and effort it took you to find this unique piece of gift. I am more than grateful to you for such a beautiful present. Thank you!

You have impeccable taste in gifts, I have impeccable taste in friends. Thank you endlessly.

From the very bottom of my heart, thank you. Your presence added sprinkles to my birthday! I love you.

Your touching gift meant so much to me. Please accept my sincere gratitude in return.

Did you go to college to learn how to buy the perfect gift? Man, you sure know how to pick 'em.

“Feeling gratitude and not expressing it is like wrapping a present and not giving it.” — William Arthur Ward

Thank you for your kind wishes and heartfelt thoughts. They are much appreciated.

These thank you words are coming from the bottom of my heart for all that you have done for me.

I wanted to buy you a vacation in Hawaii to say thank you but I would have had to return your amazing gift to afford that and I didn’t want to give it up.

A million bucks, that's what you're worth to us. Unfortunately this lousy thank you card is all you're getting.

You knocked me off my feet!

All I can say is wow (and thank you for your generous gift, of course).

I appreciate your gift-giving skills. I am sure that you get a lot of practice, being as generous as you are.

Your gift put a smile on my face. Thank you so much.

Thank You Messages for Help

If someone has helped you out a thank you note is a great way to show your gratitude for them. It could be for a neighbor who lent you some sugar, or for the kid who cuts your grass.

It could be for baptizing your little one or thanking the healthcare worker who took care of your loved one while they were in the hospital. No matter what the action was, they helped you and you want to thank them for it.

Here are a few examples to use when thanking people for their help:

You are a rare kind of generous. I’m having a hard time putting my gratitude into words but I hope you know how much I appreciate all of your help. Thank you so much.

The world needs more people like you.

I cannot express my full thanks, but hopefully, these words are a start.

You are a blessing.

You mean more to me than words could express, but this note will have to do.

Thank you for your help. Please accept this card as a symbol of my sincere gratitude for everything you’ve done.

Thanks for all that you do.

The gift of your support means more than anything money can buy. I really appreciate all that you’ve done and hope this card provides a small token of my gratitude. Thanks!

If I had a cent for every time I appreciate you, I’d be a millionaire.

You have no idea how much you helped me. Thanks so much!

You saved my life, big time. I owe you a whole lot more than just a thank you for helping me out!

I am moved by your thoughts and actions!

Thank you for celebrating all of the exciting moments of life with me. I can’t imagine not having you in my wedding or by my side when I hold a little human in my arms.

I truly appreciate you from my head to my toes.

I owe you one.

Thank you for your help. You're a true friend indeed!

Thanks for always putting up with me, I know I don’t always make it easy.

Thanks for joining me on the journey that is life.

What in the world would I do without you in my life? I dare not think the thought.

If I had a dollar for every time I was grateful for you, maybe I would have bought you a gift instead of this note!

It is such a comfort to me to know that no matter the distances between us, you’re always there for me when I need it.

If I knew how to say thank you, I would.

If you could read my mind, then you’d know how grateful I am for you at this very moment. Creep.

For all the little and big ways you’ve pitched in…thanks

I should start a weekly newsletter to send out all the thanks I owe you.

I am so thankful for you.

Just saying a simple “Thank you” can never repay what you have done for me. But still, thank you.

A thousand and one thanks.

“I feel a very unusual sensation — if it is not indigestion, it must be gratitude.” — Benjamin Disraeli

I've thanked you and thanked you and thanked you and thanked you over a hundred times, it seems, but here’s one last thanks. I'm sick of repeating myself.

Some people know exactly when to be there for others and some people are like me, always needing help.

Thank you for being there, I hope we flip the roles someday.

I cherish you and everything about you. Thank you for being there for me.

Seriously, you saved my day. Thank you, you were awesome.

Did I ever thank you for all you did for me? Just in case I haven't I'm sending this card to stroke your ego some more.

In a world of bad guys, you're one of the good guys.

There are a few who step in always. Thanks for pitching in. It worked.

Thank you for your kind gestures of help.

Thank you for standing by me despite my faults, my tears, and all of my mistakes.

In this world there are movers and there are shakers. You're both. Thanks for helping us move.

The gift of a family is incomparable. You are the source of my strength and sustenance, thank you for your devotion, moral support, and loyalty.

I always thought I’d grow up and stop relying on you. Turns out I need you now more than ever.

Thank you for always providing for me in more ways than I can count.

Thank you is easy. What you did for us was impossible.

I don’t know what I’d do without you and I don’t want to find out.

I cherish you and everything about you. Thank you for being there for me.

Thank You Messages for Money or a Gift Card

You've received money in the form of cash, check, or gift certificates/cards. Now how do you thank someone for money?

The same way you thank them for a gift. You mention their generosity and how grateful you are for their support. Beause that is basically a=what money is support. It's a good way to keep the thank you message classy.

Here are a few examples for when someone gifts you money:

I cannot repay what you have given me but I will always be by your side whenever you need me. Thanks for having my back all the time.

Thanks for being you.

You brighten my days. I hope this brightens yours.

Your generosity doesn’t go unnoticed.

You always go above and beyond. Thank you for always being there for me.

I don’t know what to say, except thank you!

You made me smile from ear to ear.

Trade-in this thank you note for drinks on me next time we meet.

You shouldn’t have.

I am so touched by all the support you give me. Lunch is on me next time. Thank you!

Thank you for always being my best supporter!

I will be forever grateful.

I am much obliged.

Words are not enough to express my thanks.

Please accept my best thanks!

You make me feel surrounded by friendship and support, like I can do this. Thank you.

Thank you! Your generosity warmed my heart.

Words are powerless to express my gratitude.

Please accept my sincere thanks.

All my love and thanks to you.

The blessing of your generosity will be with us always. Thank you so very much!

Joy is bubbling over in my heart because of you!

Thanks and thanks again. You deserve every “thank you” that we can let out!

Your generosity is only exceeded by your good looks.

I wanted to thank you as soon as I could!

I’m glad the universe brought us together.

Your presence made my day even more special. Thank you.

You have been generous and gracious always. Thank you for being so supportive.

Thank You Messages for Teachers

Teachers are a big part of our lives so thanking them can be very important. But for a teacher, you may want to write a more professional thank you card to show them that you truly have grown. You can do so in a few easy steps.

1. Be polite.

2. Be generous in your card.

3. Express how grateful you are for what they have taught you and maybe leave a small token of your appreciation for them like a gift card or nicknack for their desk. Maybe slip a quote or two in the card as well.

Here are a few examples to use when thanking a teacher:

For you, I am eternally grateful.

I am grateful to have the support of people like you.

A note to say I am grateful for you and all that you do.

Thank you for all that you’ve taught me.

Thank you for making so many ordinary moments, extraordinary.

Thank you for reminding me to stay true to myself.

You have given me the gift of encouragement and hope in a difficult time. Thanks for being there for me.

I can’t thank you enough.

I thank you from the bottom of my heart

You’re appreciated more than “Thank You” can ever express, but it’s a start!

You’re the best! Thanks, again.

“The only people with whom you should try to get even are those who have helped you.” — John E. Southard

Thank You Messages for Hospitality

Hospitality is an umbrella term. It can mean anytime someone showed you kindness, support, advice, or love. These can show up during stepping stones in life like a bridal or baby shower or even sending love and support at a funeral. Sending Christmas cards also falls under this category!

Hospitality can also mean being there and offering help when it is most needed. These are actions that should be thanked more often than not. People like this deserve thoughtful, handwritten notes full of love and warmth. Don't send text messages thanking these people.

Here are a few examples to use to thank someone for their hospitality and friendship:

Words fail me but you never do.

This note is short but my gratitude is endless.

Thanks for the smiles.

“Appreciation is a wonderful thing. It makes what is excellent in others belong to us as well.” — Voltaire

Thank you for thinking of me as often as you do.

When it is just not possible to do it, you just do it and make it happen. Wow!

I wanted to thank you but then I realized I don’t know where to begin. So, I just wanted to say that there are so many things I couldn’t have done without you.

They say it takes a village, and you’re part of my village. Thank you for being there for me when I needed it.

Today I am wearing the smile that you left me with the other day.

The more time I spent with you I realized what a wonderful person you are! I thank you for everything you have done for me.

“As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.” — John F. Kennedy

Day = made. You’re the best.

Thanks for taking the time to think of me.

Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts.

Through the good time and the bad, you’ve always been there for me. For that, I am endlessly thankful.

My days would be darker without you in them. Thank you.

Your encouragement was timely and appreciated! What would I do without you?

Thank you, Alexander Graham Bell, for inventing the telephone, and thank you for the times we share on it!

Friends are indeed the family we choose for ourselves. I’m so grateful you chose me.

I would say you’re the greatest, but you already think I’m the greatest. Thanks!

I would like to thank you for taking your precious time out for me.

I would never know the true meaning of friendship if I hadn’t met you.

I was so pleased to know you thought of me.

Thank you so much for hosting me. I felt like a total VIP

If I say thank you for every good moment this friendship had offered me, you’ll literally be crushed under all those thanks! But thank you anyway!

A friend like you is a gift more precious than all the birthdays and holidays combined.

You took common courtesy to an uncommon level. We’re so grateful for your help.

For the countless happy moments I’ve spent with you, and the countless more we will have in the future, thank you.

Our friendship is a promise that I want to keep forever.

Friends are people with keys to your heart. Thank you for holding the key and keeping it safe!

I love all of the memories we share. Thanks for making life fun-filled!

In my life, I have always been surrounded by a lot of amazing people. Thanks for being one of them.

Friends in my life are like colorful flowers in a beautiful garden. Thank you for making my life colorful!

Your consideration shows up in everything you do.

Some people are just plain old everyday people, then there's you.

Do you even know how to fail? Thank you for never learning that! Your help saved me again.

Some people can’t go a day without coffee. I can’t spend a day without my best friend!

Thank you for staying by my side, sharing my hopes and dreams, and just being you.

You have been the only static thing in the crests and troughs of my life. Thank you, sweetheart.

Thank you for being here. Your presence is the solution.

Thank you for staying by my side, for sharing my hopes and dreams.

You're so annoying! All you do is give, give, give. Don’t you get tired of being the best friend anyone could ask for?

Side by side or miles apart, sisters will always be connected by heart.

There was nothing random about your acts of kindness. Thank you for all you have done.

You make the world a nicer place. Thank you!

There are not enough cards in the world that could express my gratitude but I’ll send you this one as a token.

Your presence in my life is the best gift I could imagine.

