31 Wine Quotes To Share & Celebrate For National Wine Day

Cheers, girls. Its friggin National Wine Day! You made it. This is what we have been training for. Another year has passed, and our livers are only getting stronger.

We didn’t murder anyone. We didn’t even slap that girl from our office who “isn’t even dieting but lost 15 lbs”. We earned this. Lets all sit back and relax and open our favorite bottle(s) of wine. Let’s celebrate our favorite grape, because this is our day to shine.

Everyone experiences wine differently. To some people, wine is an art form. For these people, the collectors of wine, they sip, taste, appreciate the slight differences in each bottle, in each pour, in each sip. They collect wines that are hundreds of years old. They won’t lose themselves in the bottle but instead find themselves in the history.

To some people wine is for special occasions. To these people, wine is for a wedding, or a birthday, or a holiday.

Wine is a way to show reverence, to make your loved ones aware, and even to alert yourself, that this is a moment to be remembered, and maybe just slightly forgotten. It is a time to warm their hearts until they boil, letting the steam fog their brains, producing wild half-memories of the moments they will cherish always.

To some people wine is a celebration. Wine is for celebrating friends coming over. Wine is for a great steak that you can’t afford but bought anyway. Wine is for celebrating getting through the week, or the day, or even just the morning. For these people wine is a way of making spectacular, something that would not have otherwise been.

No matter who you are, you are welcome to come out and celebrate National Wine Day 2021 with the very best wine quotes and memes to share.

Cheers to art, cheers to your loved ones, and most of all cheers to you. Let’s make this a day to “remember”.

1. "Wine enters through the mouth, love the eyes. I raise a glass to my mouth, I look at you, I sigh” —William Butler Yeats

2. "Wine is one of the most civilized things in the world and one of the most natural things in the world that has been brought to the greatest perfection, and if offers the greatest range of enjoyment and appreciation than, possibly, any other sensory thing.” —Ernest Hemmingway

3. "According to chemistry, alcohol is a solution."



SomeEcards

4. “Aw I don't wanta go to no such thing, I just wanta drink in alleys.'... But you'll miss all that, just for some old wine.' There's wisdom in wine, goddam it!' I yelled. 'Have a shot!” —Jack Kerouac

5. "Beer is made by men, wine by Gods.” —Martin Luther

6. "Give me wine to wash me clean of the weather-stains of cares.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson

7. "Ways to my heart: 1. Buy me wine. 2. Pour me wine. 3. Be wine."



Winerist

8. "Wine is like the incarnation--it is both divine and human.” —Paul Tillich

9. “Wine can of their wits the wise beguile, Make the sage frolic, and the serious smile.”— Homer

10. “In Victory you deserve champagne, in defeat you need it.” —Napoleon Bonaparte

11. “This is the wine talking”



Instagram

12. “I cook with wine. Sometimes I even add it to the food.” —W.C. Fields

13. “My only regret in life is that I didn’t drink enough Champagne” —Robert Noecker

14. “Men are like wine- some turn to vinegar, but the best improve with age.” —Pope John XXIII

15. "Wine racks are a great gift for losers who don’t immediately open a bottle of wine as soon as they buy it and drink it all in one sitting."



Buzzfeed

16. "Penicillin cures, but wine makes people happy.” —Alexander Fleming

17. “One should always be drunk, that is all that matters… but with what? With wine, with poetry, with virtue, as you chose. But get drunk.” —Charles Baudelair

18. "Anyone who tries to make you believe that he knows all about wines is obviously a fake” —Leon Adams

19. It’s a match! You and wine liked each other.

Instagram

20. "Making good wine is a skill; making fine wine is an art.” —Robert Mondavi

21. “A meal without wine is like a day without sun”— Jean Anthelme

22. "Wine makes every meal an occasion, every table more elegant, every day more civilized” —Andre Simon

23. "I’ve never been the kind of girl looking for a sugar daddy, but if there’s a wine daddy sign me up."



Reddit

24. "A bottle of wine begs to be shared; I have never met a miserly wine lover” —Clifton Fadiman

25. “Wine is constant proof that God loves us and loves to see us happy” —Benjamin Franklin

26. "No nation is drunken where wine is cheap” —Thomas Jefferson

27. "Wine…because no great story started with someone eating a salad."



Winerist

28. "Either give me wine or leave me alone” —Rumi

29. "There is a time and place for wine. In my hand and now."

30. "Hey I just met you. And this is crazy. But here’s my wine glass. So fill it, maybe?"

31. "A day without wine is like… just kidding I have no idea."



Buzzfeed