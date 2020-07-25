45 Funny Wine Memes To Celebrate National Wine & Cheese Day

When you love wine just the right amount.

We have gathered you here today to celebrate something we all love and care about. Something that holds a special place in all of our hearts. Something that inspires and relaxes us, encourages us on our very worst days and cheers us on when no one else does.

Something that brings us together with our friends, coaxes us out of our shells, breaks the ice in any situation and makes parenting a little less insane.

Let's take a moment to raise a (very full) wine glass to the one thing that never fails to raise our spirits on National Wine and Cheese Day: Wine (and funny wine memes!)

I don't know about you, but I can think of many a rough day that was made infinitely better by a glass of wine. It's one of those things you can turn to in times of joy, and in times of hardship. You're together for better or worse, one could say.

Whether you’re a white wine, red wine or sparkling wine type of wine person, you have a deep-seated love for the beverage, and you’ll take any opportunity to pour a glass for yourself and all of your friends. This is the opportunity you’ve been waiting for.

National Wine & Cheese Day is the perfect excuse to grab some friends, pop a bottle (or a few), catch up and then read through this list of the very best wine memes, perfectly suited for this momentous occasion.

After all, National Wine and Cheese Day only comes once a year. What better way to celebrate than with the perfect wine and some funny memes about wine? Just watch out for the hangover tomorrow.

1. Poetry? Or red wine?

"Roses are red. Wine is also red. Poems are hard. Wine."

2. When the cashiers know you a little too well.

"Hello. It's Me."

3. When someone sets a trap for you.

"How to Kidnap Me."

4. Water? Never heard of her.

"Life is all the stuff you have to do between coffee and wine time."

5. When you're in the mood for conservation.

"Save water. Drink Wine."

6. A diet plan we can all get behind.

"Starting my fruit juice diet. Bottoms up!"

7. When you're praying for a wine delivery service.

"By now, the wine should know to come out of the store when I honk."

8. What do you mean, one bottle of wine?

"The only thing better than a bottle of wine is two bottles of wine."

9. Parenting is hard.

"A mother's sacrifice isn't giving birth...it's 9 months without wine."

10. Fridays and wine. It just seems obvious.

"You know what rhymes with Friday? Wine."

11. Sounds like love to me!

"It's a match! You and wine liked each other."

12. Wine = romance.

"Drinking a lot of wine alone is not lonely, it's romantic." "Damn, self, you got nice eyes."

13. Checking the forecast like:

"Tonight's forecast...99% chance of wine."

14. Sometimes, coffee just doesn't cut it.

"Coffee, you're on the bench. Alcohol, suit up."

15. I'm just saying wine causes less problems than men do.



Photo Credit: SomeEcards

"A good man can make you feel sexy, strong, and able to take on the whole world, oh wait, sorry...that's wine. Wine does that."

16. When you try to spice things up in the kitchen.

"I tried cooking with wine last night...After 5 glasses I forgot why I was in the kitchen."

17. When you're in the mood to try a new drink recipe.

"Super secret drink recipe. 1. Open wine bottle. 2. Pour into a glass. 3. Enjoy!"

18. You're realistic about your wine intake.

"It's funny how 8 glasses of water a day seems impossible, but 8 glasses of wine can be done in one meal."

19. I don't always drink wine...

"I don't always drink wine. But when I do, I drink the whole bottle."

20. Losing weight means drinking less wine. I'm not ready for that.

"I want to lose weight but not as much as I want to drink wine alone in the darkness."

21. What do you mean, leftover wine?



Photo Credit: SomeEcards

"The other day someone told me that I could make ice cubes with leftover wine. I was confused... what is leftover wine?"

22. There's no such thing as too much wine.

Me *at a wine tasting*

"I'm getting hints of oak and cocoa finish." "I'm getting wasted."

23. They tell me wine is cheaper than therapy.



Photo Credit: SomeEcards

"I'm afraid if I give up wine, I'll have to replace it with murder."

24. If you are a parent, you deserve wine. Seriously.

"When I ask if your kid wants to have a playdate, what I'm really asking is if you want to come over and ignore our kids and drink wine."

25. Mondays require a little extra push, if you know what I mean.

"Mondays: just hand me my glasses. The bottle is glass right?"

26. Once wine is involved, all bets are off.

"I meant to behave but there were too many other options and a lot of wine."

27. By taste wine, I mean drink a bottle.

"One does not simply 'taste' wine."

28. When your paycheck hits.

"Walking through the wine aisle after payday."

29. Choose your own adventure.

"Should we drink wine tonight? A) Yes B) A C) B."

30. When you know you're going to do some liver damage.

"I just bought a case of wine. I have a feeling that my check liver light may come on this weekend."

31. Reduce, reuse, recycle!

"An entire bottle of wine can fit in a starbucks trenta cup? Challenge accepted."

32. You know how to hear what you need to hear.

"My doctor says I need glasses."

33. Happy wife, happy life.

"Domestic bliss, only a bottle of cabernet away."

34. If it works, it works.

"Parenting is mostly just empty threats and full glasses of wine."

35. Everyone needs a wine bucket list.

"My bucket list: 1. Buy bucket. 2. Buy wine. 3. Fill bucket with wine. 4. Drink bucket."

36. A simple guide to beverage glasses.

"Types of beverage glasses."

37. Your bank account is the only thing limiting your love of wine.

"The only type of wine tour I can afford."

38. Why lets kids have all the fun?

"If kids can have an ice cream truck, then adults deserve a wine truck."

39. When there's no better motivator than wine.

"Exercise makes me feel good, but so does wine."

40. Wine fixes everything.

"One of these things fixes everything. The other is a roll of tape."

41. Half full? More wine.



Photo Credit: SomeECards

"Whether you see your glass half-empty or half-full it doesn't matter. You did not pour enough wine into your glass. Start over."

42. Now this is husband material.

"Just heard a guy tell his wife she could get all 3 bottles of wine because she couldn't decide and honestly that's the support I want."

43. Kids are expensive.



Photo Credit: SomeEcards

"The most expensive part of having kids is all the wine you have to drink."

44. Sometimes it takes more than elbow grease.

"When it takes more than soap and water to wash away your bad decisions."

45. Cooking is hard.

"I cook with wine. Sometimes I even add it to the food."

Beth El Fattal is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationships topics.