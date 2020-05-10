75 Happy Mother's Day Quotes For Mom & Grandma

Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there!

A mother’s love is something that nothing can compare. A mom, to their child, is a confidante, a source of unconditional love and advice, a safe place, and an inspiration. A mom dedicates her entire being to her children, who are the light of her life.

These Happy Mother's Day quotes prove that moms always put their children first — they provide for them and make sure they are OK. There's not a formula for motherhood, but each mom approaches motherhood in her own way.

Moms want to do the best they can, and one thing's certain — mothers never, ever give up.

Since the moment a baby is conceived, there is instant love. Mom is the person a child bonds to from the very beginning, and mothers naturally guide their children every step of the way. Mothers do anything to protect their children — they are fierce, strong and determined.

Nothing can get in the way of the bond between a mom and her child.

Mother’s day is the perfect opportunity to take a moment to tell your mom how special she is. Moms do a whole lot day to day without much recognition. So, take today to give thanks to the wonderful mother you have been given, and tell her how much you love her with sweet mother's day messages.

For Mother’s Day, I want to make sure my mom knows how special she is to me. Like other moms, she is always there with advice, a shoulder to cry on, words of inspiration and most of all love. And she gives the best hugs too. Her support means everything to me and I couldn’t be here today without her.

Here are 75 of the best Happy Mother's Day quotes for moms and grandmas to share:

1. Thank your mom during Mother's day for always being your guiding light.

“What is a mom but the sunshine of our days and the north star of our nights.” —Robert Brault

2. No mother is perfect, but on Mother's day they come pretty close.

“Happy Mother's Day! Don’t be so hard on yourself. The mom in E.T. had an alien living in her house for days and didn’t notice.”

3. What? Mom’s not Superwoman?

“If you are a mom, you are a superhero, period.” —Rosie Pope

4. To a child, a mom is everything.

“A mother is your first friend, your best friend, your forever friend. Tell your mom to have a happy Mother's day while you still can.”

5. Thank your mom for always being there when you need her most.

“God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers.” —Rudyard Kipling

6. Always feels like home in mom’s arms.

“A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s.” —Diana, Princess of Wales

7. There is nothing better in the world than being a mom on Mother's day.

“Of all the gifts that life has to offer, a loving mother is the greatest of them all. Happy Mother's Day, Mom!”

8. Happy Mother's day, mom!

“To the world, you are a mother, but to your family you are the world. I hope you have the best Mother's day ever.”

9. Every moment mom is with you.

“Motherhood is a million little moments that God weaves together with grace, redemption, laughter, tears, and most of all, love.” —​Lysa TerKeurst

10. Moms make us who we are.

“All I am I owe to my mother.” —George Washington

11. Looking up to mom on Mother's Day.

“I can only hope to be 10% of the mom mine was to me.” —Charlize Theron

12. Moms never give up on their kids.

“Successful mothers are not the ones that have never struggled. They are the ones that never give up, despite the struggles." —Sharon Jaynes

13. A mom’s love can weather any storm.

“To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power. Or the climbing, falling colors of a rainbow.” —Maya Angelou

14. Are you sure moms are not superheroes?

“There will be so many times you feel like you’ve failed. But in the eyes, heart, and mind of your child, you are super mom.” —Stephanie Precourt

15. Through thick and thin, mom is there.

“A mother’s love endures through all.” —Washington Irving

16. Mother’s love is unconditional.

“Mother’s love is peace. It need not be acquired, it need not be deserved.” —Erich Fromm

17. Mom’s keep their children grounded.

“My mom is definitely my rock.” -Alicia Keys

18. Moms are the best inspirations.

“I got to grow up with a mother who taught me to believe in me.” —Antonio Villaraigosa

19. Face your fears. You can do it.

“She taught me that fear is not an option.” —Diane Von Furstenberg

20. No place like home on Mother's day.

“A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s.” —Sophia Loren

21. Mom’s shape us to be who we are.

“All that I am or Hope to be, I owe to my mother.” —Abraham Lincoln

22. A child can never forget their mom’s hug.

“A mom’s hug lasts long after she lets go. Thanks, Mom, for always being the best hugger around. Happy Mother's day!”

23. Nothing can take away a mom’s love.

“When you look at your mother. You’re looking at the purest love you’ll ever know. Wishing the best Mother's Day ever to my mom today.”

24. Never get between a mother and her child.

“A mother’s love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no laws, no pity, it dares all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path.” —Agatha Christie

25. Moms are always there when they are most needed.

“My mom has always been kind of my backbone. She keeps me strong. She is a mother, a friend. She is really everything to me.” —Aerin Lauder

26. Moms are strong-willed.

“My mother … she is beautiful, softened at the edges and tempered with a spine of steel. I want to grow old and be like her.” —Jodi Picoult

27. Even when the sky is falling, mom is there.

“Moms are like buttons — they hold everything together. Happy Mother's day, Mom!”

28. A mother holds a special place in her child’s heart.

“Mothers hold their children’s hands for a short while, but their hearts forever. Wishing a happy Mother's day to the best mom ever.”

29. Being a mom is challenging, but at least on Mother's day they get thanked for it.

“Motherhood is like a walk in the park…” —Jurassic Park

30. People come and go, but a mom is always there.

“Youth fades; love droops; the leaves of friendship fall; A mother’s secret hope outlives them all.” —Oliver Wendell Holmes

31. Thanks, mom, for always putting me first.

“ ...and she loved a little boy very very much, even more than she loved herself.” —Shel Silverstein

32. Mom’s life is dedicated to her children.

“The natural state of motherhood is unselfishness. -- When you become a mother, you are no longer the center of your own universe. You relinquish that position to your children.” —Jessica Lange

33. Use Mother's day as the perfect time to tell your mom how much you love her.

“My mom is a never-ending song in my heart of comfort, happiness and being. I may sometimes forget the words but I always remember the tune.” —Graycie Harmon

34. Moms give their children the tools to do great things.

“Your arms were always there when I needed a hug. Your heart understood when I needed a friend. Your gentle eyes were stern when I needed a lesson. Your strength and love has guided me and gave me wings to fly.” —Sarah Malin

35. Even when moms get mad, they always forgive.

“The heart of a mother is a deep abyss at the bottom of which you will always find forgiveness.” —Honore de Balzac

36. Thanks, Mom, for always being the shoulder I can cry on.

“The best place to cry is on a mother’s arms.” —Jodi Picoult

37. Moms can defy all odds.

“No language can express the power and beauty and heroism of a mother’s love.” —Edwin Chapin

38. Mothers give their children what they need.

“Mother love is the fuel that enables a normal human being to do the impossible.” —Marion C. Garretty

39. Moms can do anything.

“My mother is a walking miracle.” -Leonardo Dicaprio

40. The number one thing mothers care most about: Their kids.

“Ultimately, as long as my kid is alright, everything is fine. I think motherhood puts everything into perspective. I really do.” —Keira Knightley

41. A mother’s love is truly one of a kind.

“I look back on my childhood and thank the stars above. For everything you gave me, but mostly for your love.” —Wayne F. Winters

42. A mom always needs to hear she is loved.

“Call your mother. Tell her you love her. Remember, you’re the only person who knows what her heart sounds like from the inside.” —Rachel Wolchin

43. It’s scary how quickly moms can find out information.

“A worried mother does better research than the FBI. Cheers to you, Mom, for always having my back, no matter what. Happy Mother's day!” —Anonymous

44. Moms always know everything happens for a reason.

“She is clothed with strength and dignity and she laughs without fear of the future.” —Proverbs 31:25

45. Happy Mother's day to the woman who can do it all.

“Being a mom has made me really tired and so happy.” —Tina Fey

46. What flower would your mom be?

“If love is sweet as a flower, then my mother is that sweet flower of love.” —Stevie Wonder

47. Say something sweet this year with the most heartfelt Happy Mother's Day quotes.

“A mother understands what a child does not say.” —Jewish Proverb

48. A daughter needs her mom.

“A son is a son until he takes him a wife, a daughter is a daughter all of her life.” —Irish Proverb

49. Moms would not be true mothers without patience.

“Patience is the mother of success.” —Vietnamese Proverb

50. Moms sacrifice nice things because they love their children.

“Becoming a mom to me means that you have accepted that for the next 16 years of your life, you will have a sticky purse.” —Nia Vardalos

51. Some days are tough and sweets are the answer.

“Parenthood is: Telling your kids they can’t eat brownies for breakfast, then eating brownies for breakfast after they leave for school.” —@MidgardMomma

52. Mothers shape the next generation one child at a time.

“There is no role in life that is more essential than that of motherhood.” —Elder M. Russell Ballard

53. Who else would you run to, but your mom?

“Mother is one to whom you hurry when you are troubled.” —Emily Dickinson

54. Moms believe their children can do anything.

“Mama looked into me and saw something worth believing in, long before I believed in myself." —Keion Jackson

55. Say Happy Mother's day in the best way possible.

“In the end, mothers are always right. No one else tells the truth.” —Randy Susan Meyers.

56. Mom can conquer anything, but a stroller is her downfall.

“I’ve conquered a lot of things … blood clots in my lungs -- twice … knee and foot surgeries … winning Grand Slams being down match point … to name just a few, but I found out by far the hardest is figuring out a stroller!” —Serena Williams

57. Moms always know what to do to make their children smile.

“My mom is a hard worker. She puts her head down and she gets it done. And she finds a way to have fun. She always says, ‘Happiness is your own responsibility’.” —Jennifer Garner

58. Moms see their children as the best thing in the world.

“There is only one pretty child in the world, and every mother has it.” —Chinese Proverb

59. Mothering is hard. Sometimes you have to improvise.

“Always remember where you put your kid. Don’t let your kid drive until their feet can reach the pedals. Use the right size diapers … For yourself. And, when in doubt, make funny faces.” —Amy Poehler

60. Thank mom for everything she's done for you.

“From what I gather, motherhood is repeatedly getting up after having sat down 2 minutes ago.” —@draggingfeeties

61. It’s scary how similar a child is to its mother.

“Every day I wake up and think — how on earth did I become this much like my mother? Good thing I have the best mom ever. Happy Mother's day!”

62. Moms and grandmas are the most dependable people in the world.

“A mother is the person you can always call to see how long the chicken lasts in the fridge.”

63. Mom’s love shapes a child into who they are.

“He didn’t realize that love as powerful as your mother’s for you leaves its own mark.” —Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone J.K. Rowling

64. Moms make the best grandmas.

“Mothers and daughters are closest when daughters become mothers. Happy Mother's day, grandma. You're the best.”

65. Mothers are the best at thinking on their toes.

“When you have children, you realize you can’t plan anything. There’s no plan A, No plan B. Life will happen and you will go with it.” —Jennifer Lopez

66. Moms are used to dealing with the good, the bad and the ugly.

“Having a two-year-old is like having a blender that you don’t have the top for.” —Jerry Seinfeld

67. Right now matters the most.

“Motherhood has taught me about living in the moment. Our children don’t remember yesterday. They don’t plan for tomorrow. They just exist in the moment. Be with them.” —Jill Costa

68. Mom’s greatest feeling is when she holds her baby.

“Of all the rights of women, the greatest is to be a mother.” —Lin Yutang

69. Find safety in your mother's arms.

“A mother’s arms are made of tenderness and children sleep soundly in them.” —Victor Hugo

70. Mothers are saints.

“Heaven is at the feet of mothers.” —Arabic Proverb

71. Children make moms strive to be the best they can be.

“My favorite thing about being a mom is just what a better person it makes you on a daily basis.” —Drew Barrymore

72. Happy Mother's Day to the best women in the world.

“I have found being a mother has made me emotionally raw in many situations. Your heart is beating outside your body when you have a baby.” —Kate Beckinsale

73. Moms are always bursting with love.

“Motherhood is heart-exploding, blissful hysteria.” —Olivia Wilde

74. Moms are never just moms.

“‘Oh, I’m just a mom,’ you heard women say. Just a mom? Please! Being a mom is everything. It’s mentorship, it’s inspirational, and it’s our hope for the future.” —Sally Field

75. A mother's love is something that cannot be compared to.

“It is full of complex emotions of joy, exhaustion, love, and worry, all mixed together. Your fundamental identity changes overnight.” —Kate Middleton

