10 Best Movies To Watch With Your Mom — From Netflix, Hulu, Prime & Disney+

Our moms do so much for us, which is why it's important that we take the time to show them our appreciation. The biggest day of the year to celebrate our moms is Mother’s Day, though we really should show them the love all year.

While many people celebrate by showering their mom with gifts and treating them to something special, this year is a bit different. There's no shortage of Mother's Day ideas, but being unable to actually be with your mom isn't possible.

Instead, why not enjoy your time together with these movies to watch with your mom?

As we all know, actually deciding on a movie to watch can be rather difficult, especially with the hundreds of choices Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services have to offer. Maybe you're looking for a good drama with a theme about motherhood, or a hilarious comedy to share in some laughs together.

Whatever genre you choose, there are so many options available, including some nice choices for movies to watch on Mother’s Day. Which fun films can you stream and watch with your mom to make her day extra special?

1. Bridget Jones's Baby (Hulu)

Bridget Jones is the hilariously relatable British gal we all adore. The character is played by Renee Zellweger. This third installment in the series finds our leading lady pregnant, but she doesn't know who the father is.

It might be Mark Darcy, Bridget's love interest from the first two films, or a handsome new American man, played by Patrick Dempsey. Instead of just being about finding love, it also focuses on motherhood and the idea of becoming a new mom, making it a great option to watch this Mother's Day.

2. Rogue One (Disney+)

If your mom is a Star Wars fan, Rogue One is a perfect choice for a Mother's Day movie session. Much like in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, the main lead in this film a strong female role model.

Felicity Jones plays Jyn Erso, who joins the rebel alliance against the Empire. The film's plot is about the events directly leading up to the beginning of the first Star Wars film, A New Hope.

3. Mothers and Daughters (Amazon Prime)

If an independent drama is more your taste for a Mother's Day flick, you can watch the film Mothers and Daughters.

The film has an impressive cast including: Sharon Stone, Christina Ricci, Courteney Cox, Roselyn Sanchez, Mira Sorvino, and even real-life mother-daughter duo Susan Sarandon and Eva Amurri.

The film is all about the relationships between several mothers and their children. Perfect Mother's Day movie choice!

4. Breakfast at Tiffany's (Hulu)

If your mom is a fan of the classics, this iconic film starring Audrey Hepburn makes it a great option to watch together. This romantic comedy from 1961 stars Audrey Hepburn as New York City socialite Holly Golightly.

If your mom is a bit older, she'll likely appreciate a fun throwback, and if she's an Audrey fan, in particular, she will enjoy having you experience one of Audrey's most-famous movies. You may also get the song "Moon River" stuck in your head for a while afterward.

5. King Kong (Amazon Prime)

There's also fantastic modern versions of classic films to enjoy together. This take on King Kong is from 2005 and was directed by Peter Jackson, so the effects are absolutely incredible. It stars Naomi Watts, Adrien Brody, and Jack Black in the lead roles.

This version of the famous film is really well-done and has something for everyone: romance, action, adventure, and drama. It definitely tugs at your heart strings just as much as it gets your heart racing.

6. 13 Going on 30 (Hulu)

You can't go wrong with a fun romantic comedy. This adorable movie stars Jennifer Garner, and it's a female-centered counterpart to the classic 80s film Big.

Jennifer Garner plays a frustrated, awkward 13-year-old girl who makes a wish to be 30-years-old — or, as she calls it, "thirty, flirty, and thriving." Her wish comes true, and that's when the grown-up adventures begin.

It's a sweet film befitting for Mother's Day, because odds are, your mom already thinks you're growing up way too fast.

7. Life is Beautiful (Hulu)

This is actually an Italian film, but don't worry — subtitles are available. It won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language film at the Academy Awards in 1999, and actor Roberto Benigni won that same year for Lead Actor for his work in this film, not to mention he also directed it.

The film is very unique in that it almost plays like two different films at the same time: a joyful fable, and a serious drama. Roberto plays Guido, an Italian-Jewish man, who is sent to a concentration camp along with his young son during WWII.

In order to prevent his son from realizing the horror they are in, he pretends that they are part of a game. Prior to that, we also see Guido fall in love during the escalating tensions happening in Italy at that time.

8. Fun Mom Dinner (Netflix)

This 2017 comedy stars Molly Shannon, Toni Collette, and Bridget Everett. It's about a group of moms whose kids are in the same pre-school class. The antics begin when these women decide to get together for a fun dinner.

If you're in need of a comedy about motherhood, this is a fun option!

9. Beauty and the Beast (Hulu)

This live-action remake of the classic 1991 Disney animated film stars Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the Beast. It has some new, creative additions for this version but remains true to the beloved original.

This film is a wonderful choice to watch together, because if your mom enjoyed the original Beauty and the Beast, she will appreciate this fun, live-action version.

10. V for Vendetta (Amazon Prime)

Another movie with a strong female lead is V for Vendetta. It's a political action-thriller set in Great Britain after a third World War in which the British government has become a fascist dictatorship.

The film stars Natalie Portman as Evey, a young woman who joins the revolutionist masked-man only known as V in his plot to abolish the new fascist government. It's a well-made and interesting movie, and it's yet another great movie to watch with mom if she prefers something with more action and twists.

