80 Empowering Megan Thee Stallion Quotes To Use For Your Hot Girl Summer Captions

The one and only Megan Thee Stallion, also known as "hot girl meg," has taken over the world with her empowering, catchy, and fun lyrics that got all of us twerking and making TikTok dances to her songs.

Since coining the phrase "hot girl summer" after the release of her song "Hot Girl Summer" featuring Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, Megan Thee Stallion's quotes and lyrics have blown up in the music industry while amassing millions of loyal supporters, listeners, and fellow hotties, or fans, that love her empowering words and lyrics.

The Houston hottie's confidence, energy, personality, and unapologetic sexuality inspires and empowers women all over the world to love her body, live her life to the fullest, and not give a crap about what anyone thinks about you.

There's much more to Megan Thee Stallion than just her music. She is an activist for black women, she speaks out about violence against women, misogyny, and the pitting of female rappers against each other in the rap community.

Her songs like "Body," "What's New," and "Savage," help women to learn how to celebrate their bodies, take control of their own lives and own their sexualities.

We hope after reading some of the most iconic Megan Thee Stallion quotes and powerful song lyrics that you too will feel empowered and ready to get your Hot Girl Summer on.

Empowering Quotes From Megan Thee Stallion:

1. "Powerful women who have agency over their bodies aren't something to look down on." — Megan Thee Stallion

2. “Confidence literally starts from yourself. You have to go look in the mirror at yourself. If you don’t like what you see, you’re going to give off that energy.” — Megan Thee Stallion

3. “Once you really know yourself, can’t nobody tell you nothing about you.” — Megan Thee Stallion

4. "I feel like, when people realize that they are the only person they need to impress, everybody's life will be a lot smoother." — Megan Thee Stallion

5. "If you've got love for me, then I'm gonna have love for you, period." — Megan Thee Stallion

6. "I was raised by a woman who was her true and authentic self. So I feel like it's very important to put on for people who aren't that confident or people who don't realize the value in self-love." — Megan Thee Stallion

7. "Everybody got their own swag." — Megan Thee Stallion

8. “Not every day is a good day for me.” — Megan Thee Stallion

9. “Since you wanna test them waters, might as well jump in with both feet.” — Megan Thee Stallion

10. "You can keep hating, I'm poppin' regardless." — Megan Thee Stallion, "Captain Hook"

Best Megan Thee Stallion Song Lyrics:

11. “They wanna know ‘bout me. They say, “Tell me your story.” Only thing you need to know is I’m in love with the money.” — Megan Thee Stallion, “Hood Rat Sh*t”

12. "Any hoe got beef from years ago is beefing by herself." — Megan Thee Stallion, "Body"

13. "Saucy like a barbecue but you won’t get your baby back.” — Megan Thee Stallion, "Body"

14. "I ain't even save your number (Nope) So no, I can't reply to no text (no text)." — Megan Thee Stallion, "Cry Baby"

15. "Mandatory that I get the head but no guarantees on the penetration. I be texting with a bi chick we both freaky just tryin sh*t.” — Megan Thee Stallion, "Captain Hook"

16. “I got a man I got a b*tch, I’m a banana they gotta split.” — Megan Thee Stallion, "Captain Hook"

17. “We never show up together. But I text him when I’m ready to go.” — Megan Thee Stallion, “Big Ole Freak”

18. "Nine times out of 10, I'm the realest b*tch you know / If you ain't want a pimp then what you f*ckin' with me for." — Megan Thee Stallion, "Running up Freestyle"

19. "Pull up in a Rolls Royce, finna rock a show / Clique full of bad friends. We at Pappadeaux"s / Rent due, finna let your baby daddy know." — Megan Thee Stallion, "Money Good"

20. "Got a ex that's on his homeboy IG tryna stalk me out / Got a ex that miss it so bad, probably praying for me now." — Megan Thee Stallion, "Running up Freestyle"

Hot Girl Summer Quotes And Megan Thee Stallion Lyrics:

21. "It's not just about being sexy, it's about being confident and me being confident in my sexuality." —Megan Thee Stallion

22. “Shout out to them girls who go where the money go.” — Megan Thee Stallion, “Ratchet”

23. “You know you can’t control me baby / You need a real one in your life.” — Megan Thee Stallion

24. "I'm a Hot Girl, don't try it at home." — Megan Thee Stallion, "Captain Hook"

25. “Even if I brought him to you, still couldn’t get your boo back.” – Megan Thee Stallion, “Simon Says”

26. “Yeah I’m in my bag but I’m in his too. That’s why every time you see me I got some new shoes.” — Megan Thee Stallion, “Cash Sh*t”

27. “Handle me? Who gon’ handle me? Thinking he’s a player? He’s a member on the team.” — Megan Thee Stallion, “Hot Girl Summer”

28. "Got more milkshake than Kelis. Ain't met a n— who can handle me / I think I should be in museums 'cause this body a masterpiece." — Megan Thee Stallion, "Sex Talk"

29. "I tell him where to put it, never tell him where I'm 'bout to be/ I run down on him 'fore I have a n— runnin' me/ Talk your s—, bite your lip/ Ask for a car while you ride that d—/ You really ain't never gotta f— him for a thing/ He already made his mind up 'fore he came." — Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"

30. "Ain't no upgradin' when you goin' after me/ Your b— ain't in my bracket, stop comparing her to me/ You in love with him, but he buyin' s— for me/ We be spendin' time, but he know it ain't for free." — Megan Thee Stallion, "Rich"

Powerful Megan Thee Stallion Quotes About Strong Women:

31. "Us boss chicks have to continue to stick together and change the game." — Megan Thee Stallion

32. "Women make the world go round." — Megan Thee Stallion

33. "To be a Hottie you gotta have a lot of self-love, a lot of confidence, you gotta be able to put your foot down. Hotties are supposed to turn other people into Hotties too. If you see someone that's not quite confident, you gotta be the Hottie to gas up your friend." — Megan Thee Stallion

34. "I love seeing women do what they do." — Megan Thee Stallion

35. “We gotta break these double standards and get women to loosen up a bit. We gotta show them that we can do what we want to do how we want to do it. If someone doesn’t like it, they can get to stepping." — Megan Thee Stallion

36. "A man could come in the room with his hair not cut, not done, pants around his ankles and people still gon' be like, 'Oh, that's his style. It's cool.' Being a woman, you have to be on your P's and Q's at all times, because not only do you have to keep up your appearance for men, but other women judge you so hard." — Megan Thee Stallion

37. "You don't have a lot of women doing things for women, so when I'm rapping I gotta talk all this mess so the women can feel as confident and empowered as the men." — Megan Thee Stallion

38. “My momma wasn’t a weak person and she wasn’t a complainer. So I don’t wanna be like that.” — Megan Thee Stallion

39. “Growing up listening to these men and how powerful and confident they seemed, I just thought oh my God. This would sound really good if a girl was saying all this.” — Megan Thee Stallion

40. "I want to show other girls how happy I am and how confident I am, how I still want to go to school and I still want to rap." — Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion Quotes About Confidence:

41. “The first time I ever put on a cowboy hat for a video a lot of people on my team was like, ‘Are you sure? You know, we don’t want people we think we country.’ I’m like, ‘It’s cute! I don’t care what people think.” — Megan Thee Stallion

42. "That's what I feel like my music represents - having no limits or restrictions." — Megan Thee Stallion

43. “I love being a female rapper and embracing my sexuality.” — Megan Thee Stallion

44. “My mom is a very strong woman, very tough lady.” — Megan Thee Stallion

45. “I’m a pretty open person, and very little can embarrass me.” — Megan Thee Stallion

46. “The main goal of my music is to make people feel strong and confident.” — Megan Thee Stallion

47. “I was an only child so, at home, I’m turnt up by myself, doing whatever I wanna do.” — Megan Thee Stallion

48. “He say he feel intimidated when he talk to me. Got that hardcore but he want that R&B.” — Megan Thee Stallion, “Best You Ever Had”

49. "I know that I’m a mess sometimes, and it’s okay to be a mess. It’s okay to cry. It’s okay to scream. It’s okay to be angry." — Megan Thee Stallion, “Hot Girl Summer”

50. “I feel like boys listen to my music. They just don’t like to admit it, but I go hard. But yeah, I feel like I go really hard, so why not listen to me? Anybody could relate to my music, honestly.” — Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion Quotes About Success:

51. "When you go to college you can just be whoever you wanna be. So I got there and I'm like, Yeah, I'ma rapper." — Megan Thee Stallion

52. "I just want to be like a good example to somebody in the future." — Megan Thee Stallion

53. "I don't feel like I'm in competition with anybody. If I'm worried about beating somebody else, I'm not going to be the best version of me. It shouldn't be a competition because somebody else winning is not going to make me lose." — Megan Thee Stallion

54. “I don’t really feel like I done made it all the way. I feel like, ‘OK, we did this. Then we grinded enough to get to this point. Now we gotta grind enough to get bigger and bigger,’ you know?” — Megan Thee Stallion

55. “I’m always trying to one-up myself.” — Megan Thee Stallion

56. “I rock shows by myself. Ain’t no backup. Ain’t no help.” — Megan Thee Stallion, “Pimpin”

57. “He probably thinkin’ I’m in pain, but I’m really on game.” — Megan Thee Stallion, “B.*.T.C.H”

58. “Being a rapper and still trying to pursue an education is really overwhelming sometimes.” — Megan Thee Stallion

59. “A lot of us are doing music but we not saying the same thing, we not saying it the same way, the delivery is so different.” — Megan Thee Stallion

60. “I wanna work with my girl Maliibu Miitch. I love Maliibu. I definitely wanna work with Beyonce, Rihanna. I’m a huge fan of Rihanna and Beyonce, so that’s like my dream collab.” — Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion Quotes About Life:

61. "My music is me letting the world know how confident I am in myself, and me basically telling other women - and guys - how confident and how comfortable I believe they should be." — Megan Thee Stallion

62. “My mom was a rapper and she really shaped me as a woman, and the music that she was letting me listen to as a child really pushed me in the direction that I’m going in right now.” — Megan Thee Stallion

63. “Sometimes, when you’re doing too much, things get overwhelming. So I just have to calm myself down and think, ‘What would my mama want me to do?’” — Megan Thee Stallion

64. “Lie one more time and ima quit sparing you.” — Megan Thee Stallion

65. “I drop a picture, now these b**ches feel attacked.” — Megan Thee Stallion

66. “I have over a hundred wigs, I like to change them damn near every hour.” — Megan Thee Stallion

67. “You find out about me because of my music, and that’s how I want to keep it.” — Megan Thee Stallion

68. "I’m a savage, Classy, bougie, ratchet. Sassy, moody, nasty." — Megan Thee Stallion, "Savage"

69. "B*tch, I mind my business, I ain’t in it, ho don’t come for me." — Megan Thee Stallion, "Geekin"

70. "F*ck all the critics and f*ck how they feel." — Megan Thee Stallion, "Realer"

Megan Thee Stallion Quotes For Instagram Captions:

71. "What I say is how I feel." — Megan Thee Stallion

72. “I’m just a real person, not a caricature.” — Megan Thee Stallion

73. "When you being real, you ain't worried 'bout who fake." — Megan Thee Stallion, "Money Good"

74. "Acting stupid, what's happening?" — Megan Thee Stallion, "Savage"

75. "Me and my homegirls were a little buck wild, ya know?" — Megan Thee Stallion

76. “I can’t read your mind, gotta say that sh*t.” — Megan Thee Stallion

77. "Baby, we a team and you match me like a theme." — Megan Thee Stallion, "What I Need"

78. “She think she bad but I’m better.” — Megan Thee Stallion, “Neva”

79. “I’m lookin’ paid and pretty.” — Megan Thee Stallion, “Cognac Queen”

80. "Everything you ever told me could have been a lie. We may never have been in love." — Megan Thee Stallion, "Expectation"

Megan Hatch is a writer at YourTango who covers pop culture, love and relationships, and self-care.