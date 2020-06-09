50 Body-Positive Quotes To Help You Learn To Love Your Body

The best quotes about loving your body.

Sadly, as women, we don’t appreciate and love our bodies the way we should — there always seems to be a desire for a better body than what we already have.

We sometimes think, "If I only had a thigh gap," or "if my abs were more defined" ... like if we were somehow able to achieve these traits we see on other girls we envy, we might feel less insecure.

It can be so easy to find flaws with our bodies and it becomes normal to avoid mirrors at all costs. You don’t like sitting down with a bathing suit on because your rolls show, or you’re convinced that everyone who sees you is thinking about how fat or skinny you are.

Well here’s a tip for you: it doesn’t have to be that way. You can actually like your body — and these body-positive quotes can teach you how to love your body as-is.

Sometimes we think that we can’t embrace our bodies until we reach our goal weight or finally look the way we picture. But that’s just not true, and that goal to be perfect is not attainable.

You can hope for and work toward physical changes while still loving the skin you’re in. Just because you accept your body for what it is doesn’t mean there’s no room for improvement.

And the truth is, once you truly love your body, you’ll be better equipped to create the healthy lifestyle you want. When you respect your body, you may be more inclined to eat nourishing foods and exercise in ways that make you feel good — inside and out.

It all starts with acceptance. If we don’t love our bodies, how can we expect others to?

It’s okay to struggle with this idea of body-positivity. I have for a long time and still continue to every day, but I’ve learned that I can’t grow if someone’s being mean to me, so I shouldn’t do it to myself.

I wish I could say it’s effortless to love your body, but it’s not. There’s no simple answer on how to accept yourself.

It helps to remember the little girl inside of you. Would you be upset with her for eating a chocolate bar? No, you’d probably tell her she deserves it. Would you ever call her fat? Absolutely not.

You shouldn’t treat yourself differently than you would that little girl. Believe it or not, you’re worthy of that same love.

It’s time to change your mind about your body.

You can’t go on much longer without accepting your body.

Talk through your insecurities with people you trust, read a self-help book, or quiet your inner voice who doesn’t want you to be happy with yourself. Whatever you need to in order to break free from self-hatred, do it.

Imagine what it would feel like to wake up in the morning and be grateful for your body. There would be no disappointment or unfair expectations. For once, you would let yourself just be.

I don’t know about you, but that sounds pretty amazing to me. So from this moment forward, let's vow to start loving our bodies. It may take some time to get there fully, but just know that I’m going through it with you. We’re in this together.

The beginning of this journey might be a little rocky and I’m sure we could all use some inspiration along the way. So look to the collection below of the best body-positive quotes that will help you learn to love your body — and I hope you take this as seriously as I do.

1. It’s important to remember how much your body does for you.

“Your body is your home, your vessel in life. It needs to be respected and loved.” — Iskra Lawrence

2. Your body wants to be loved by you.

“And I said to my body softly, ‘I want to be your friend.’ It took a long breath and replied, ‘I have been waiting my whole life for this.’” — Nayyirah Waheed

3. Your weight is not the most important thing in the world.

“My weight? It is what it is. You could get hit by a bus tomorrow. It’s about being content. And sometimes other priorities win.” — Melissa McCarthy

4. Our bodies are the starting point for wholeheartedness.

“When we’re awake in our bodies and sense, the world comes alive. Wisdom, creativity, and love are discovered as we relax and awaken through our bodies.” — Tara Brach

5. Loving yourself is the only way to be truly happy.

“You can’t hate yourself happy. You can’t criticize yourself thin. You can’t shame yourself worthy. Real change begins with self-love and self-care.” — Jessica Ortner

6. Everyone has a unique body and it’s important to appreciate yours.

“There is not one standard definition of beauty or one perfect size.” — Ashley Graham

7. Explore what loving your body can do.

“You have been criticizing yourself for years and it hasn’t worked. Try approving of yourself and see what happens.” — Louise Hay

8. We all struggle with self-acceptance.

“I definitely have body issues, but everybody does. When you come to the realization that everybody does that, even the people I consider flawless, then you can start to live with the way you are.” — Taylor Swift

9. It’s more important how you feel about yourself.

“Being a healthy woman isn’t about getting on a scale or measuring your waistline. We need to start focusing on what matters — on how we feel, and how we feel about ourselves.” — Michelle Obama

10. Be kind to your body.

“Don’t let your mind bully your body.” — June Tomaso Wood

11. Eventually, you will get to a good place.

"I'm proud of my body. I'm finally in a good place and learning to love me for me, and not somebody else’s standards.” — Khloe Kardashian

12. Loving your body is living in the moment.

“To love yourself right now, just as you are, is to give yourself heaven. Don’t wait until you die. If you wait, you die now. If you love, you live now.” — Alan Cohen

13. Your imperfections shouldn’t stop you from living.

“I’m pretty comfortable with my body. I’m imperfect. The imperfections are there. People are going to see them, but I take the view you only live once.” — Kate Hudson

14. We’re just human beings.

“I keep telling myself that I’m a human being, an imperfect human being who’s not made to look like a doll.” — Emma Watson.

15. It shouldn’t matter how others view you.

“To be beautiful means to be yourself. You don’t need to be accepted by others. You need to accept yourself.” — Thich Nhat Hanh

16. You must give yourself respect.

“I think it’s so important for girls to love themselves and treat their bodies respectfully.” — Ariana Grande

17. You choose how to go forward.

“So the question is, which boulder are you going to choose to roll? The ‘must lose weight’ boulder or the ‘ you I will boldly, defiantly accept the body I've got and LIVE IN IT’ boulder?” — Kate Harding

18. Accept your body for the way it is.

"My body is normal, and I'm not trying to prove anything." — Lucy Hale

19. Appreciate all the things your body can do.

“My biggest insecurity was my lanky body! People always commented on it. But it’s who I am — and when I dance, I feel beautiful.” — Zendaya

20. How others love their body will be different than how you love yours.

“Each individual woman’s body demands to be accepted on its own terms.” — Gloria Steinem

21. Body confidence is important.

“To lose confidence in one’s body is to lose confidence in oneself.” ― Simone de Beauvoir

22. It’s more important to focus on what you can offer the world.

“How much time have I wasted on diets and what I look like? Take your time and your talent and figure out what you have to contribute to this world. And get over what the hell your butt looks like in those jeans!” — America Ferreira

23. There’s still a chance to change your mindset.

“Hating our bodies is something that we learn, and it sure as hell is something that we can unlearn.” — Megan Jayne Crabbe

24. Make the best with what you have.

“I accept my body. I accept how I am and make the best of what I am given.” — Kate Winslet

25. Don’t be ashamed to love your body.

“Loving yourself isn’t vanity. It’s sanity.” — Katrina Mayer

26. Loving your body and loving yourself go hand-in-hand.

“I finally realized that being grateful to my body was key to giving more love to myself.” — Oprah Winfrey

27. Being a woman is your superpower.

"I don't wanna be shaped like a . I love being shaped like a woman, and trust me ladies, your man won't mind either." — Miley Cyrus

28. Your body will respond to how you treat it.

“The message we give our bodies — one of irritation or acceptance — is the message to which our bodies will answer.” — Deb Shapiro

29. Forgive yourself often.

"When you make a mistake, respond to yourself in a loving way rather than a self-shaming way." — Ellie Holcomb

30. Your weight doesn’t change how much you deserve.

“I’m not going to apologize for my size. I’m not wrong for having the body that I do. I still deserve to dress cool. I still deserve to feel as glamorous or as “Hollywood cool” as anyone else.” — Aidy Bryan

31. Don’t waste time hating your body.

“I don’t want to wait until I’m 73 to embrace my body. To look back and think of my beauty: How did I miss it? Let’s not wait another moment.” ― Ashley Asti

32. Don’t listen to what other people say.

“You’re constantly being told you’re not pretty enough…you’re not this, you’re not that. Love yourself and your body because you are beautiful the way you are.” — Ashley Benson

33. Remember that our bodies keep us alive.

“It’s also helpful to realize that this very body that we have, that’s sitting right here right now…with its aches and its pleasures…is exactly what we need to be fully human, fully awake, fully alive.” Pema Chodron

34. It should be normal to love yourself.

“I say I love myself, and they’re like, ‘oh my gosh’, she’s so brave. She’s so political. For what? All I said is ‘I love myself, !'” — Lizzo

35. A healthy body doesn’t need to look a certain way.

“Healthy emotions come in all sizes. Healthy minds come in all sizes. And healthy bodies come in all sizes.” — Cheri K. Erdman

36. Make the decision to accept yourself.

“One day I had to sit down with myself and decide that I loved myself no matter what my body looked like and what other people thought about my body.” — Gabourey Sidibe

37. Everyone goes through changes and that’s okay.

“My great hope for us as young women is to start being kinder to ourselves so that we can be kinder to others. To stop shaming ourselves and other people: ‘too fat, too skinny, too short, too tall, too anything.’ There’s a sense that we’re all ‘too’ something, and we’re all not enough. This is life. Our bodies change. Our minds change. Our hearts change.” — Emma Stone

38. You’re supposed to be the way you are.

“Stop trying to fix your body. It was never broken.” — Eve Ensler

39. Focus on what you’re capable of instead of hating yourself.

"My limbs work, so I'm not going to complain about the way my body is shaped." — Drew Barrymore

40. Obsessing over your weight isn’t fun.

“Don’t waste so much time thinking about how much you weigh. There is no more mind-numbing, boring, idiotic, self-destructive diversion from the fun of living.” — Meryl Streep

41. You’ll get the most out of life if you treat yourself right.

"I want to enjoy life, and I can't if I'm not eating and miserable." — Kate Upton

42. We must accept who we are right now.

“Real beauty isn’t about symmetry or weight or makeup; it’s about looking life right in the face and seeing all its magnificence reflected in your own.” — Valerie Monroe

43. There’s freedom in accepting your body.

“The most important day is the day you decide you’re good enough for you. It’s the day you set yourself free.” — Brittany Josephina

44. By loving our bodies, we can influence society’s standards.

“Don’t change your body to get respect from society. Instead let’s change society to respect our bodies.” — Golda Poretsky

45. Don’t sacrifice your happiness to lose weight.

"I'm not going to sacrifice my mental health to have the perfect body." — Demi Lovato

46. Let your body be the way it is.

“Everybody has a part of her body that she doesn’t like, but I’ve stopped complaining about mine because I don’t want to critique nature’s handiwork…My job is simply to allow the light to shine out of the masterpiece.” — Alfre Woodard

47. There’s strength in imperfection.

“You are imperfect, permanently, and inevitably flawed. And you are beautiful.” — Amy Bloom

48. Remember how you would treat a friend.

“We just need to be kinder to ourselves. If we treated ourselves the way we treated our best friend, can you imagine how much better off we would be?” — Meghan Markle

49. It’s okay that you don’t look like everyone else.

“Since I don’t look like every other girl, it takes a while to be okay with that. To be different. But different is good.” — Serena Williams

50. Accept how beautiful you are.

“Be healthy and take care of yourself, but be happy with the beautiful things that make you, you.” — Beyonce

