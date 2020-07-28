So heartbreaking.

Megan Thee Stallion went on Instagram Live and shared with her followers that she had been shot in both of her feet. In the emotional video, the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper called the experience “the worst experience of my life” and said, “I know my mama and my daddy and my granny were all looking out for me with that one because where the bullets hit at, it just missed everything.”

What happened to Megan Thee Stallion’s parents?

Sadly, Megan Thee Stallion’s mom and dad passed away. During her Instagram Live, the Houston native said, “Imagine being 25 and you don’t have both of your parents. My mama was my best friend, you know, I’m still really not over that.”

How did Megan Thee Stallion’s mom die?

Megan Thee Stallion’s mom, Holly Thomas, died in March of 2019 from a brain tumor. The former rapper, who went by Holly-Wood, was a major influence on Megan and her career, and was also the 25-year-old rapper’s best friend.

“My mom is the first female rapper I’ve ever known. I’m thinking, like, ‘Okay, yeah, this is normal. Everybody’s doing this,’” Megan said in an interview with Vulture in 2019.

While Holly was rapping and thought Megan was watching TV or playing quietly, Megan would secretly listen to her mom do what she loved to do. “Really, I was ear to the door, thinking, ‘Yeah, uh-huh, I’ma do that, too.’”

Their close-knit bond didn’t stop there. Holly became Megan’s manager while she was going to college after she saw how serious Megan was taking her budding rap career.

How did Megan Thee Stallion’s dad die?

Megan Thee Stallion’s dad passed away when she was just 15 years old. In an Instagram photo she posted on Father’s Day this year, Megan wrote, “Lol I look like I just ran up to my dad and told on you. Happy Father’s Day to the real OG. The best dad in the world,my first bestfriend [sic], my partner in crime when my mom would fuss at us. He passed when I was 15 but I still apply every lesson he taught me at an early age in my life to this day! I miss you every day.”

Megan also opened up about her father during an interview with Marie Claire and revealed that although she didn’t spend much time with him for the first eight years of her life, he made a lasting impact that she’s forever grateful for.

“My dad was definitely my best friend, but for the first eight years of my life, he was in jail,” she said. “When he got out, we were together everyday. I saw how he treated my mom, and I saw how my dad treated me. I have so many strong positive influences. I’m not going to lower my standards.”

When did Megan Thee Stallion get shot?

The “Savage” rapper first spoke about the incident during an Instagram Live on July 15, but opened up more about the harrowing ordeal in an Instagram Live video on Monday, July 27.

"It’s nothing to joke about and nothing for y’all to go and be making fake stories about. I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot. I didn't do s***,” she said.

