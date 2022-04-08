Happy Birthday Dad! 100 Birthday Wishes For Your Father

There's no one in life quite like your dad. When celebrating his birthday, it can be tough to come up with birthday wishes for your dad that accurately describe how much he means to you.

Your dad undoubtedly knows how much you love him, but when you want to put those feelings into words for a birthday card or gift, here are a few happy birthday messages for inspiration.

Birthday Wishes for Dad

Wishing the best birthday to the world’s most selfless and awesome dad. Your sacrifices, determination, and unwavering support are the reason I am where I am today. I love you, Dad!

Thank you for everything that you do each and every day. Wishing you the best birthday. I love you!

Wishing you a birthday as wonderful as you are. Happy birthday, Dad!

Not only do you deserve the best birthday wishes but you also deserve the world! You have done a lot for us, now it’s your time to shine and live your dreams. Happy birthday to the best dad in the world!

It’s your special day — time to celebrate! Another year older, but you’re still a rock star in my eyes!

I love and respect you from all my heart and would do anything to put a huge smile on your face. May your unconditional love and affection continue to surround us for many more years to come. Happy birthday, Dad!

You are the perfect role model. Your continuous encouragement is the sole reason I have managed to live such a full life. Wishing a happy birthday to my amazing dad!

On your extremely special day, may you get all the appreciation, happiness, and respect you deserve. Happy birthday to my father!

Birthdays come and go, but my love for you remains unshakable. Hope your special day brings you all the smiles and happiness. Happy birthday, Dad!

When it comes to seeking knowledge and wisdom, you are the only one I look up to. Wishing a happy birthday to my incredible father!

Thank you for being the kind of dad that every kid dreams of having! You’ve taught me love, perseverance, compassion, and generosity. Happy birthday to my father!

Sending birthday wishes to the man who has left a lasting impression on my life. You are a man of profound character and indomitable will. Happy birthday to my dad!

I have no words to tell you how special you are to me and the whole family. No one can give me the kind of love and nurturing that you have. Wishing the happiest birthday to the most magnificent man in the world!

I love you with every fiber of my being and will take care of you always! Wishing happy birthday to my father.

Happy birthday to the strongest and most courageous man I know. You can count me among your many admirers. I love you, Dad!

Having you in my life brings me nothing but happiness. I hope you know that I love you so much and wish you the very best on your special day. Happy birthday!

There will never be enough words to convey how deeply grateful I am that I have a dad as wonderful as you, but I can start with “I love you so much.” Happy birthday, Dad!

You worked so hard to make sure I could have a better life. You did so much to make sure that we had everything we needed as a family. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Happiest of birthdays to you, Dad!

Dad, I don’t know how you do it, but you make things look easy. Thanks for being awesome at life. Happy birthday!

Birthday Wishes for Dad from Daughter

Dad, you worked tirelessly in order to make our lives so wonderful and take care of us so perfectly. I’m grateful every day for your sacrifices and hope to give you back all of the love and support you’ve given us over the years. Happy birthday to the best man in my life!

Every girl’s dream is to have a kind and understanding father. You made my dream come true! Happy birthday, Daddy!

Daddy, no matter how much I’ve grown, I will always be your little girl. May you have many more birthdays to come. Happy birthday!”

Thank you for being my hero! Happy birthday, Dad.

For my sweet dad, happy birthday. Thanks for being there to hold my hand. You are the best dad I could ever ask for.

People tend to call their fathers superheroes, but superheroes fly away. You’ve always been there for me, so you aren’t my superhero, you’re my super dad! Happy birthday!

You’ve always made me feel like a princess, which makes you a king! Wishing a wonderful birthday to my dad.

Thank you, Dad, for being my rock. You’ve always been there for me when I needed you. For your birthday, know that I love you very much.

Every day is a gift to have a dad as selfless, loyal and supportive as you. I’m so grateful to be your daughter. Happy birthday, Dad.

Knowing that you stand with me, right there ready to catch me, has given me the courage to become who I am. I can never thank you enough. Happy birthday, my dearest father.

In every way, year after year, moment after moment, I am so lucky to be your daughter. Happy birthday, to the world’s greatest dad!

Happy birthday to my dad, who is so wise, soft-hearted and loving. The way you have gently taught me about life has had an invaluable influence on who I have become. I thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Love, your daughter.

It means so much to have you in my corner and know that you’ve always got my back no matter what. Knowing you are there has given me the strength to become the person I am today. Happy birthday, to my amazing and supportive dad.

Wishing my selfless and kind dad a very happy birthday. Being your daughter is the greatest treasure I could have ever asked for.

If dads were flowers, I’d still pick you! I know that you are just the perfect father to support me on this journey we call life! Thanks for never giving up on me no matter what. I hope your birthday and future are bright!

Birthday Wishes for Dad from Son

Thanks for all the honest advice, tough love, and unconditional support over the years, Dad. I appreciate everything you’ve done for me and all you’ve given me. I hope that your year is full of blessings and love.

Dad, happy birthday! You’ve always been an amazing father. Now, I’m glad to say you’re an even more amazing friend.

From helping me up when I fell to practicing every sport with me, you’ve taught me to never give up. I owe my success in life to you, and can’t wait to take you out for your birthday.

I grew up wanting to be just like you, Dad. And today, if I can even be half of the person you are, I would consider myself to have achieved something remarkable. Happy birthday!

You’ve put up with me at my worst and celebrated me at my best. Happy birthday to the best father in the world!

From fishing to barbecues, sports, and computers, there is nothing you can’t do! You’re like a super dad, and that is why I admire you! Happy birthday!

You are and always have been such a great role model in my life. My only hope is that someday I can be as great of a father as you are to me to my son, too. Happy birthday!

I’m so grateful to have you as my father to guide me through all of life’s challenges and help shape me into a great man like you. Happy birthday, Dad!

For all that you are and all of the wonderful things that you do, I’m wishing a very special day to you.

Since the day I was born you have dedicated your life to protecting me, teaching me countless lessons, and making sure I’m always happy. For those reasons and more, you’ll always be my hero, Dad. Happy birthday!

On your special day this year, I want you to know that you are the man I look up to most. I always have and I always will. Sending my very best wishes your way today!

You might feel fortunate and blessed on your special day, but the truth is that really I’m the lucky one for being your son!

Every son has that one truly special man that they look up to and admire the most, and I couldn’t say with more pride that you are that person to me, Dad! Happy birthday.

What I have learned from you in life is never to give up no matter the challenges you have. I owe my success to you. Happy birthday, Dad!

Thank you, Dad, for teaching me how to grill a perfect steak, because that’s what I will be doing for you today! I look forward to having an amazing time with you. Happy birthday, Dad!

Funny Birthday Wishes for Dad

Here’s to you, Dad, the first person I call when I get into trouble! Happy birthday, I love you.

Dad, you are charming and intelligent with a great sense of humor. I guess it really is true that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Happiest birthday to you.

Another year older, but still looking sharp. Guess I know where I got my good looks from! It’s nice to know I’ll age well. Happy birthday, Dad!

Thank goodness looks are genetic. I hope I look half as good as you do at your age. Have a great birthday, and don’t forget to stop by the mirror and celebrate that you get better looking every year.

When it comes to bad dad jokes, you truly are the best! Happy birthday, Dad.

Happy birthday, Dad! Get ready to go wild and party all night, or at least until your bedtime!

Oh, did you think I said car? No, I said card. Happy birthday anyway, Dad!

Here’s to a dad with real superpowers, like saying yes when mom says no. Happy birthday!

Happy birthday, Dad! You may have a lot of candles on your cake, but at least you still have your sense of humor.

Mom just informed me that, though you are getting old, you are not becoming wiser at all. You're welcome for revealing this secret to you. Just kidding! Happy birthday to one of the wisest men I know.

Dearest Dad: I wish for nothing but a lifetime of smiles for you on your birthday… as long as you still have teeth. Happy birthday to you!

They say that with age comes wisdom. So, happy birthday to one of the wisest people I know!

Not all heroes wear capes. Some of them just make bad jokes. Thank you for being my hero, Dad. Happy birthday!

Wear your gray hairs proudly, Dad. They are memories of how terrible I was as a child. Happy birthday!

We wanted to get you a cake with a candle for every year, but the fire department said it would be a fire hazard. Oh well, happy birthday!

You’re not going bald; you’re just becoming more aerodynamic. May this coming year bring you all the love, laughter, and happiness you can imagine. Happiest of birthdays to you!

Millions of people are celebrating their birthday today, and among all, I’ve chosen your birthday party. Aren’t you feeling special now? Happy birthday, lucky dad!

Birthday Wishes for Father-in-Law

Get breaking news & relationship advice delivered to your inbox daily!

Life has given me plenty of reasons to be happy, and you are one of them. I couldn’t wish for a better father-in-law. Happy birthday!

I could never give you a birthday gift as amazing as the one you gave me: your precious daughter. Happy birthday, father-in-law!

Having a husband who has such a caring soul and impeccable behavior is a true testament to what a great job his dad did raising him. Kudos for being the best dad as well as the best father-in-law. Happy birthday!

I am so blessed that the man of my dreams is not only perfect, but he has a perfect dad as well. Now I know where he gets it from! Happy birthday, father-in-law!

You have always felt less like an in-law and more like my dad. I can’t believe how lucky I am to have two amazing dads. Happy birthday, Dad!

My marriage didn’t just give me a second home, but a second dad as well. Thanks for always being someone I could depend on. I am so grateful to have married into such a warm and loving family. Happy birthday!

You’ve raised such a wonderful family, and I am so blessed that I get to join it. Happy birthday to the most welcoming and loving father-in-law!

Happy birthday to a phenomenal father-in-law who has always treated me like family. You’ve always made me feel loved, and I hope you feel the same on your special day.

You may get to pick your significant other, but you don’t get to pick his parents. I am so thankful that I lucked out with such a fantastic new family. Happy birthday to an incredible father-in-law.

Don’t think that your son is the only one who loves you like crazy. I could give him a run for his money when it comes to loving such an awesome person like you. Happy birthday to my father-in-law!

I try not to think of your birthday as celebrating you getting a year older, but as getting the chance to spend another year in the presence of such a phenomenal father-in-law.

You not only redefine the standard for other fathers-in-law, but you are setting the bar incredibly high. I am so proud to have a second dad like you. Happy birthday, father-in-law!

Today, I’m wishing the most delightful birthday possible to a truly great man who I’m lucky enough to call my father-in-law.

Happy birthday to my dear father-in-law, who is so much more than that! You are a true father figure to me in every sense of the word, and I truly appreciate everything that you have done for me over the years!

Happy birthday, pops! You know that you mean the world to me. I know it’s your birthday, but a father-in-law like you truly is a gift for me!

Happy birthday to a father-in-law who has a daughter-in-law like no other!

A great spouse is a rare find. A great father-in-law is even rarer. I’m so lucky to have found both. Wishing you a wonderful birthday!

Birthday Quotes for Dad

"She did not stand alone, but what stood behind her, the most potent moral force in her life, was the love of her father." — Harper Lee

"I am not ashamed to say that no man I ever met was my father's equal, and I never loved any other man as much." — Hedy Lamarr

"I've said it before, but it's absolutely true: My mother gave me my drive, but my father gave me my dreams. Thanks to him, I could see a future." — Liza Minnelli

"The older I get, the smarter my father seems to get." — Tim Russert

"Anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad, and that's why I call you dad, because you are so special to me." — Wade Boggs

"My dad's my best mate, and he always will be." — Cheer Lloyd

"It's only when you grow up and step back from him—or leave him for your own home — it's only then that you can measure his greatness and fully appreciate it." — Margaret Truman

"My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person: He believed in me." — Jim Valvano

"Any man can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a Dad." — Anne Geddes

“Dad is, and always will be, my living, breathing superhero.” — Bindi Irwin

“My father didn’t tell me how to live; he lived, and let me watch him do it.” — Clarence Budington Kelland

“My dad always taught me to never be satisfied, to want more, and know that what is done is done.” — Thierry Henry

“I decided in my life that I would do nothing that did not reflect positively on my father’s life.” — Sidney Poitier

“It is not flesh and blood but the heart which makes us fathers and sons.” — Friedrich Schiller

“The heart of a father is the masterpiece of nature.” — Antoine François Prévost

"A girl’s first true love is her father." — Marisol Santiago

A good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society. — Billy Graham

Micki Spollen is an editor, writer, and traveler. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her travels on her website.