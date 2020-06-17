50 Thoughtful Dad Quotes To Show Him How Much You Care On Father's Day

"I love you, dad."

Father's Day is the yearly holiday all about celebrating dads. Your dad is your hero, so why not use his special Sunday to show him just how much he influenced your life by sharing some of the best dad quotes around.

As a kid, he taught you all sorts of lessons to help you down the road. Whether it was how to check your engine oil or how to manage our finances, dad was there to make sure we had the necessary tools to succeed in life.

In addition to important tasks to know, our dads were someone we could go to for advice on life. If we were unsure of which path to take, you can bet dad was there to help guide us.

They brought us to baseball games, encouraged our creativity, and perhaps challenged us to epic games of hide and seek in the supermarket - much to the dismay of mom when she later found out.

Our father is that person that we look up to. As a child he is our untouchable hero, but as we grow up, we learn that he is only human and we have to learn to love him anyway. No matter what though, they took care of us and were there by our side through anything.

It's hard to figure out the perfect way to tell dad how much he means to us. We know how we feel, but maybe we don't have the perfect words to express that.

Well, consider using some good old-fashioned Father's Day quotes as a way to brighten up dad's special day. Sure, a simple, "I love you, dad" is probably enough to make the old man smile, but why not make him laugh (or tear up) a little too?

For the father who tells one-too-many dad jokes, consider sharing some funny quotes with him. Sentimental quotes that remind dad you'll always be his little girl or boy are extra-special. Father's Day quotes about memories, laughter, and love are all perfect to share with your dad.

This Father's Day, check out some of these great Father's day quotes to let your dad know how much you care and make his day all the more special, because he deserves it.

1. Shout out to Grandpa!

"Dads know a lot. Grandpas know everything."

2. Thank you for guiding us.

"A father is neither an anchor to hold us back nor a sail to take us there, but a guiding light whose love shows us the way."

3. Dad: My hero.

"Some people don't believe in heroes, but they haven't met my dad."

4. The power of believing in your child.

"My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person: he believed in me" — Jim Valvano

5. To show how great they become from fatherhood.

"Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, storytellers, and singers of song." — Pam Brown

6. When you better understand the lessons you were taught.

"The older I get, the smarter my dad gets."

7. For those we have lost.

"A great man is one who leaves others at a loss after he is gone." — Paul Valery

8. When you miss your dad so much.

"Dad, my mind still talks to you. My heart still looks for you. My soul knows you are at peace."

9. We know how fortunate we are.

"I'm as lucky as can be, for the world's best dad belongs to me."

10. The heartache of missing your father.

"Dad, remembering you is easy, I do it every day. Missing you is the heartache that never goes away."

11. Appreciate your time together.

"Spend time with those you love. One of these days you will say either, "I wish I had" or "I'm glad I did."

12. Leading by example.

"My father didn't tell me how to live; he lived, and let me watch him do it." — Clarence B. Kelland

13. The best love.

"She did not stand alone, but what stood behind her, the most potent moral force in her life, was the love of her father." — Harper Lee

14. For the real superhero in our lives.

"Daddy, did I ever tell you you're my hero?"

15. Always the one to look up to.

"A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you grow."

16. Daddy's little girl.

"No matter how old she may be, sometimes a girl just needs her dad."

17. The special bond between fathers and daughters.

"Father and daughter, true best friends for life."

18. Do not forget that time with your father is fleeting.

"Love your parents. We are so busy growing up, we often forget they are also growing old."

19. For the fathers who know that loving mom is part of being a great dad.

"The best thing a father can do for his children is to love their mother." — John Wooden

20. Being a dad is extra special.

"Any man can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad." — Anne Geddes

21. The true meaning of being a family.

"Parenthood requires love, not DNA."

22. What it means to be a dad.

"What is a dad? A dad is a person who is loving and kind, and often he knows what you have on your mind. He's someone who listens, suggests, and defends. A dad can be one of your very best friends. He's proud of your triumphs, but when things go wrong, a dad can be patient and helpful and strong. In all that you do, a dad's love plays a part. There's always a place for him deep in your heart, and each year that passes, you're even more glad, more grateful and proud to call him your dad. Thank you dad for listening and caring, for giving and sharing, but especially, for just being you."

23. Fatherhood changes perspective.

"A father is someone who carries pictures where money used to be."

24. Thank you for putting us on the right path.

"A dad is someone who guides you to the right path."

25. Real wealth in life.

"A truly rich man is one whose children run into his arms when his hands are empty."

26. We should value dad more.

"A good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society." — Billy Graham

27. Permanent love.

"Daddies don't just love their children now and then. It's a love without end. Amen."

28. They are a great source of wisdom.

"I believe that what we become depends on what our fathers teach us at odd moments, when they aren't trying to teach us. We are formed by the little scraps of wisdom." — Umberto Eco

29. Fatherhood is truly amazing.

"Anyone who tells you fatherhood is the greatest thing that can happen to you ...they are understating it." — Mike Myers

30. Unmatched, indeed.

"The power of a dad in a child's life is unmatched." — Justin Ricklefs

31. The best title.

"Father is the noblest title a man can be given." — Robert L. Backman

32. For being our protector.

"I cannot think of any need in childhood as strong as the need for a father's protection." — Sigmund Freud

33. Thank you for doing things you may not have always wanted to but you did anyway out of love.

"It is admirable for a man to take his son fishing, but there is a special place in heaven for the father who takes his daughter shopping." — John Sinor

34. First hero and first love.

"Dad: a son's first hero. A daughter's first love."

35. Knight in shining armor.

"Being a daddy's girl is like having permanent armor for the rest of your life." — Marinela Reka

36. Dad is versatile.

"Dad: He can play like a kid, give advice like a friend, and protect like a bodyguard."

37. Proud father.

"Of all the titles that I've been privileged to have, 'Dad' has always been the best." — Ken Norton

38. Unconditional love is so important.

"Above all, children need our unconditional love, whether they succeed or make mistakes; when life is easy and when life is tough." — President Barack Obama

39. What matters most.

"One day you will realize that material things mean nothing. All that matters is the well being of the people in your life." — Leon Brown

40. Leadership.

"Fatherhood is leadership; the most important kind."

41. Teaching us what we deserve.

"A father's job isn't to teach his daughter how to be a lady, it's to teach her how a lady should be treated."

42. You are top quality.

"The quality of a father can be seen in the goals, dreams and aspirations he sets not only for himself, but for his family." — Reed Markham

43. I am great because of you.

"When I'm at my best, I am my father's daughter."

44. Love you, Dad.

"Dad, I know you've loved me as long as I've lived, but I've loved you my whole life."

45. For that special dad who makes us believe in real-life superheroes.

46. I owe it to you.

"Everything I am you helped me to be."

47. Thank you for always being there.

"When my father didn't have my hand, he had my back." — Linda Poindexter

48. Our world.

"To the world you are a dad; to your family you are the world."

49. The best!

"When God was handing out dads, he saved the best for me."

50. I'll always remember.

"I'll always remember the things you have taught me and how much you love me."

