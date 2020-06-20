50 Funny Dad Memes (That Are Scary Accurate) To Share For Father's Day

We all love a good dad joke every now and then. Just not this many in one place.

Here we go again, kids! Father's Day is right around the corner (Sunday, June 21 for those of you who may have forgotten — you're welcome), and what better way to prepare for a fun-filled day of BBQ, golf, and dad jokes than with some classic dad memes?

Most dads tend to be overlooked when it comes to the family dynamic — Mom is the one every kid runs to when they have good news to share or they're looking for advice or help — but it's no secret that dads are pretty great too!

Dad is the rock of the family. He's the one who taught you how to throw a football, read a book, and pump gas into your car. He stayed up with you all night long when you had the stomach bug. He worked overtime at his job three nights a week to make sure he could afford to send you to college.

Most importantly, he always supports your dreams and ambitions without question.

Father's Day is the one day throughout the whole year when all of the attention is on dad, and it's up to you to give him the relaxing day he works so hard for.

It doesn't take much to give your dad the impressive Father's Day he deserves, just take away the eye-rolls and add a whole lotta love (and memes), and you'll certainly ensure your position as the favorite child.

After all, you are the apple of his eye!

Not sure how to make him smile without blowing the little bit of cash you have left? Well, you're in luck because the answer you've been searching the internet for is right here! Dad memes!

There's nothing dad loves more than making his family laugh, and with these best dad memes, you can be sure to return the favor on his special Father's day.

1. Let's start this off with a classic ...

"Exact photo description of a dad joke in action."

2. Keep an eye out for these bad boys at New York Fashion Week.

"Dads out here can't wait to turn these bad boys green this mowing season."

3. Ha. Good one.

"My daughter is allowed 3 male friends. The father, the son, and the holy spirit."

4. Soooo ... about that $20.

"When dad tells a terrible joke but you need $20."

5. What I attribute my dark sense of humor to.

"Dad, thanks for giving me just enough emotional baggage to be in a creative field but not enough to be a prostitute."

6. Now if this isn't a dad move, then I don't know what is.

"The drive-thru line was taking forever so the guy in front of me started measuring random things out of his window lmao."

7. Maybe some things should be left up to mom.

"Dad, will you put my hair in a bun?"

8. Looks like somebody's in the dog house.

"Husband: Honey where is our puppy? Wife: She's out with that black lab again. Husband: (slams paws) WHAT."

9. I wonder how that happened ...

"Kid: [sobbing] Something happened to my toy, daddy! It's not making sounds anymore! You:"

10. Hey, somebody has to do it.

"Dad, thanks for picking up my poop. Happy Father's Day."

11. Now here's a movement I can get behind.

"When dads protest."

12. He won't mind.

"Children: Oh, there's a sleeping dad, let's go ask it questions."

13. Yikes.

"Thanks dad for the IPad."

14. Are you sure?

"I love my dad."

15. Just thought I'd slip this in here.

"I love how we don't even need to say out loud that I'm your favorite child."

16. You don't know pain until you've stepped on a Lego.

"Son lost a Lego stormtrooper. I found it ..."

17. This pretty much sums it up.

"Fatherhood: Perception. Reality."

18. Huh, you don't say.

"Dad, you've always been like a father to me."

19. How sweet.

"Happy Father's Day, still my favorite butt to sniff."

20. Patience is a virtue.

"Dad. Hey dad. Dad dad hey dad."

21. He's not a regular dad, he's a cool dad.

"Every Monday we send our dad off to work like it's his first day of school."

22. It wasn't me.

"I don't know who gave my child a whistle, but I will find you and I will kill you."

23. I might be biased, but ...

"You're the world's greatest dad although my frame of reference is limited."

24. Dads are always there to pick you up when you're down.

"Why have you betrayed me, father."

25. #justdadthings

"Are you even a parent until you've mastered the 'hook me up with some candy reach behind'?"

26. I bet you didn't see this one coming.

"And the father is ... me?!?"

27. Some are a bit stricter than others.

"Luke, join the dark side or you are grounded."

28. Sometimes you just have to get a little creative.

"When your baby cries for your wife and creativity is all you've got."

29. But we're worth it, right?

"When people without kids tell me they're exhausted."

30. This says it all!

"Happy Father's Day you rock!"

31.

"33% of your job as a dad is staring at your kids like this until they act right."

32. Single dads get, well, creative.

"Parenting level: Single Dad."

33. Trust me, you're biological.

"Dad am I adopted?' 'No, why the f--- would I pick you?'"

34. Way to pretend like you meant to forget Father's day.

"Happy belated Father's Day from someone who inherited your absent-mindedness."

35. Things could be worse.

"Dad, thanks for having me before the internet could ruin my childhood."

36. Give mom a break and bother dad for once.

"Dad in the bathroom vs. Mom in the bathroom."

37. What in the world could have happened to it? The world may never know.

"Kid: [sobbing] Something happened to my toy, Daddy! It's not making sounds any more! Dad:"

38. Lesson numero uno.

"Son: Dad I want to marry. Dad: Say sorry. Son: For what? Dad: Say sorry. Son: But for what? Dad: You first say sorry. Son: But what's my fault? Dad: You first say sorry. Son: At least tell me the reason. Dad: First say sorry. Son: Ok, Dad. I'm sorry! Dad: Now you are ready for marriage, son. Your training is complete. You've learned to say sorry without any reason."

39. Dad jokes are the worst. Or the best. Hard to tell.

"May your Father's Day be better than your jokes."

40. Don't mess with dad.

"Bring my daughter back before 8 or I will find you and I will kill you."

41. Father's Day isn't all it's cracked up to be.

"Dad's Father's Day gift: What I wanted to buy him. What Mom wanted to buy him, What he probably wanted. What we wanted to eat. What he wanted to eat. What Dad will have to settle with."

42. Being there is all they need.

"90% of being a dad is just showing up."

43. Because I said so works every time.

"I'm gonna take your phone away because I am dad."

44. Nothing is ever as it seems.

"Stay at home dad: What my friends think I do. What my mom thinks I do. What society thinks I do. What my wife thinks I do. What I think I do. What I actually do."

45. You can never be too careful.

"It's her first driving lesson. Dad is taking some precautions."

46. Making do with what you've got.

"As a single dad, this pretty much sums up my life right now."

47. A good Star Wars meme for dad works every time.

"Good, good... let the dadness flow through you."

48. Every real dad has a pair of these.

"Dads out here can't wait to turn these bad boys green during mowing season."

49. Better watch out. Dad's coming for you.

"A got a text from a boy asking to see her in her bra. Dad replied."

50. The sad (disgusting) reality of being a dad. Happy Father's Day.

"Happy Father's Day. Love, Daddy's little squirt."