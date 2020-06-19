40 Funny Dad Jokes That'll Make You Laugh (No Matter How Hard You Try Not To)

What would Father's Day be without a few dad jokes from Reddit?

It's almost Father's Day. What better time is there to break out the dad jokes? The day is a special occasion for all fathers, so why not celebrate with some jokes that highlight a dad's, um... unique sense of humor. You know, the one only a dad has!

Okay, so the jokes might have seemed pretty corny when you were a child and your dad was probably the only one who was really laughing at them — but as adults, dad jokes take on a whole new meaning. We don't want to laugh, but they're almost so cheesy that we can't help but get a kick out of them.

And they're not just fun! Dad jokes will always have a special place in our hearts because they remind us of our fathers. Because seriously, there is absolutely no one else in the world who can crack these kinds of quips — they're reserved for dads alone.

If you want some dad jokes that will certainly put a smile on your face and make you think of your father, we've gathered up some of the greatest ones from Reddit. So here are some of the best dad jokes that are sure to make you giggle, no matter how much you try not to.

1. Dad always comes up with the best names for our pets.

"I named my two dogs Rolex and Timex. They’re my watchdogs."

2. You can't go wrong with the classic "In my day" joke.

“Back in the day...” my grandfather started to say. “You could walk into a grocery store with $2 in your pocket and walk out with a loaf of bread, a dozen eggs and a bit of butter as well. But today...” he continued. “Wherever you go, there are cameras...”

3. Some of his jokes are disguised as history lessons.

"Two wrongs don't make a right... But two Wrights make an airplane."

4. He was always making sure you eat your fruit.

"What do you get when you rub two oranges together? Pulp friction"

5. He was super excited to have kids.

“Honey, I’m pregnant! Hi Pregnant, I’m Dad!”

6. Dad wants to make sure you have a well-rounded, healthy diet.

"I would avoid the sushi if I was you. It’s a little fishy."

7. He enjoys telling you about his first jobs.

"I used to work in a shoe-recycling shop. It was sole destroying."

8. He can be a really deep thinker.

"I bet the person who created the door knocker won a Nobel prize."

9. Dad's pondering about life again.

"To write with a broken pencil is pointless."

10. He gives great advice.

"What should you do if you are cold? Stand in the corner. It’s 90 degrees."

11. And you thought Mom was the only one who knew the best bedtime stories.

"What do cows tell each other at bedtime? Dairy tales."

12. He knows all about technology.

"How do trees access the internet? They log on."

13. English is his best subject.

"The future, the present, and the past walked into a bar. Things got a little tense."

14. He's always asking all the important questions.

"Why don’t some couples go to the gym? Because some relationships don’t work out."

15. He's always ready to give you some tips for your career.

"The scarecrow get promoted because he was outstanding in his field."

16. Dad has his own ambitions, too.

"Going to open a coffee house/comedy club. Will call it the brew ha ha."

17. He wants to make sure you don't mix in with the wrong people.

"Don’t trust people that do acupuncture, they’re backstabbers."

18. There's a reason you're not a morning person - it runs in the family.

"Imagine if alarm clocks hit you back in the morning. It would be truly alarming."

19. When you're living on your own and something goes wrong, he'll be there to give you the best suggestions.

"Is your refrigerator running? Better go catch it."

20. When he makes the Dad joke that describes all Dad jokes...

"Want to hear a pizza joke? Never mind, it’s too cheesy."

21. He doesn't want you to be scared to take risks in your life.

"I used to be afraid of hurdles, but I got over it."

22. He taught you all the basics.

"If you put your left shoe on the wrong foot, it’s on the right foot."

22. He owns up to his shortcomings.

"I am addicted to seaweed. I must seek kelp."

23. His relationship advice is on point.

"What did the big telephone say to the little telephone? You're too young to be engaged."

24. Dad truly understands the meaning of life.

"One word can mean everything. It's everything."

25. There's a reason you look up to him.

"I came back with the food for tonight's meal. I'm a supperhero."

26. He's got jokes.

"I finally got my dream job at the guillotine factor. I’ll beheading there shortly."

27. Good one, dad.

"I was telling my friend there's only one thing I get really scared of at Halloween. "Which is?" he asked. "Exactly."

28. He even makes mental health jokes funny.

"Whoever stole my antidepressants, I hope you're happy now."

29. Get it?

"Why is “dark” spelled with a K and not a C? Because you can’t C in the dark"

30. Took me a while to get this one.

"What rock group has 4 guys who don't sing? Mount Rushmore."

31. Dad always knows how to make you smile.

"A man accidentally swallowed his watch. That must've been time-consuming."

32. It's what gets the job done.

"What do lawyers wear to work? A lawsuit."

33. Sounds like a breath of fresh air.

"Did you hear about the restaurant on the moon? Great food but no atmosphere."

34. Even grandpas get dad jokes.

"I don't always tell dad jokes, but when I do he laughs."

35. Ha-larious.

"They say laughter is the best medicine but where do you get it? The ha-spital."

36. Of coarse he does.

""Dad, do you have any rough sandpaper?" My son asked. "Of coarse I do," I replied."

37. Dad's got fruit jokes.

"Why can't these melons get married? Because they cantaloupe."

38. He knows a thing or two about taking big risks.

"You don't need a parachute to go skydiving. You need a parachute to go skydiving twice."

39. As pointless as this dad joke, actually.

"I made a pencil with two erasers. It was pointless."

40. Not sure Mom is a big fan of this dad joke.

"I have a spouse in a different nation. The Imagination."

