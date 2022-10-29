75 Halloween Instagram Captions So Clever It's Frightening

By Isabell Tenorio — Updated on Oct 29, 2022
Photo: upparadox
Spooky season is upon us, and that means funny Halloween memes and your friends' pictures of ghosts, pumpkins, and Halloween costumes will soon pop up on your social media feed — if they haven't already!
If you're itching to post a spook-tacular picture, use our picks of the best Halloween Instagram captions to help you capture the Halloween spirit.
Funny Halloween captions
1. You look better with the mask on.
2. I can't be held responsible for stolen candy.
3. Oh! I’m so sorry ... I thought that was your costume.
4. If the broom fits, fly it.
5. Clothes make a statement. Costumes tell a story.
6. This is where the magic happens.
7. I don't celebrate Halloween, I am Halloween.
8. New face, who 'dis?
9. Extreme makeover.
10. A candy a day keeps the monsters away.
11. This letter is sealed with a vampire kiss and bite.
12. Halloween is the only day you can take candy from strangers.
13. Straight Outta Salem
14. Drop dead gorgeous.
15. Bite me.
Halloween captions from movies
16. "It's all just a bunch of hocus pocus!" — Hocus Pocus
17. "I'm a ghost with the most, babe." — Beetlejuice
18. "It's Halloween; everyone's entitled to one good scare." — Halloween
19. "Have you come to sing pumpkin carols?" — It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
20. "I would like, if I may, to take you on a strange journey." — Rocky Horror Picture Show
21. “My darling girl, when are you going to realize that being normal is not necessarily a virtue? It rather denotes a lack of courage." — Practical Magic
22. "Don't torture yourself, Gomez. That's my job." — The Addams Family
23. “No, please don’t kill me, Mr. Ghostface, I wanna be in the sequel!” — Scream
24. "Isn’t the view beautiful? It takes my breath away. Well, it would if I had any." — Corpse Bride
25. "Magic is really very simple, all you've got to do is want something and then let yourself have it." — Halloweentown
26. "I see dead people." — The Sixth Sense
27. "Whatever you do, don’t fall asleep." — A Nightmare On Elm Street
28. “It's alive!” — Frankenstein
29. “The blood is life.” — Bram Stoker’s Dracula
30. “When there is no room left in hell, the dead will walk the earth.” — Dawn of the Dead
Instagram captions from Halloween song lyrics
31. "Who you gonna call?" — Ray Parker Jr., "Ghostbusters"
32. "I'm on the highway to hell." — AC/DC, "Highway to Hell"
33. “When you believe in things that you don't understand, then you suffer." — Stevie Wonder, "Superstition"
34. "Every little thing she does is magic." — The Police, "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic"
35. "I always feel like somebody's watching me." — Rockwell, "Somebody's Watching Me"
36. “I’m just a dead man crawling tonight.” — 5 Seconds of Summer, “Youngblood”
37. "Honey, I rose up from the dead; I do it all the time." — Taylor Swift, “Look What You Made Me Do”
38. "'Cause I can thrill you more than any ghoul would ever dare try." — Michael Jackson, “Thriller”
39. "Then when I'm thirsty I drink their blood." — Kesha, “Cannibal”
40. "I've been down the darkest alleys / Saw the dark side of the moon / To get to you, to get to you / I've been running through the jungle / I've been crying with the wolves / To get to you.” — Selena Gomez & Marshmello, “Wolves”
41. “Off with your head / Dance 'til you're dead” — Yeah Yeah Yeahs, “Heads Will Roll”
42. “It's a dead man's party who could ask for more? Everybody's comin', leave your body at the door” — Oingo Boingo, “Dead Man’s Party”
43. “In touch with the ground I'm on the hunt, I'm after you / Smell like I sound, I'm lost in a crowd / And I'm hungry like the wolf.” — Duran Duran, “Hungry Like the Wolf"
44. “I put a spell on you / Because you're mine” — Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, “I Put a Spell on You”
45. “He's gone when I'm awake but he shows up when I'm sleep I can't believe that there's a nightmare; on my street!” — DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, “A Nightmare on My Street"
Halloween quotes to use as Instagram captions
46. "On Halloween you get to become anything that you want to be." — Ava Dellaria
47. "Double, double toil, and trouble.” — William Shakespeare, "Macbeth"
48. "Werewolves howl. Phantoms prowl. Halloween's upon us now." — Richelle E. Goodrich
49. "Clothes make a statement. Costumes tell a story." — Mason Cooley
50. "Nothing on earth is so beautiful as the final haul on Halloween night." — Steve Almond
51. “Beware what dare crawls up your sleeve, For ’tis the night called Hallows Eve.” — Richelle E. Goodrich.
52. “Deep into the darkness peering, long I stood there, wondering, fearing, Doubting, dreaming dreams no mortal ever dared to dream before.” — Edgar Allan Poe, “The Raven”
53. “Shadows of a thousand years rise again unseen, Voices whisper in the trees, ‘Tonight is Halloween!’” — Dexter Kozen
54. “It's as much fun to scare as to be scared.” — Vincent Price
55. “Darkness falls across the land, The Midnight Hour is close at hand.” — Rodney Lynn Temperton
56. “The universe is full of magical things patiently waiting for our wits to grow sharper.” — Eden Phillpots
57. “Anyone could see that the wind was a special wind this night, and the darkness took on a special feel because it was All Hallows' Eve.” — Ray Bradbury
58. “For a witch, you certainly don't know much about how hauntings work.” — Collen Houck
59. “The world turned upside down — in a good way — for one black velvet night.” — Karen Fortunati
60. “Halloween is opportunity to be really creative.” — Judy Gold
Cute and punny Halloween captions
61. I’m here for the boos.
62. Creep it real.
63. Ghostest with the mostest.
64. Have a fa-boo-lous Halloween!
65. Demons are a ghouls best friend.
66. Life is gourd.
67. Fangs for the memories.
68. You make me batty.
69. Have a spooktacular night!
70. Shake your BOOty.
71. What is a ghost’s favorite dessert? Boo-berry pie with ice scream!
72. How can you tell if a vampire has a cold? Because of the coffin!
73. What do spiders do for fun on Halloween? Surf the web!
74. Don’t be a scaredy cat...
75. Ghostly greetings!
