A Family Placed A Halloween Sign On Their Front Door Calling Trick-Or-Treaters 'Lazy, Entitled Freeloaders'

Halloween is just around the corner and those who celebrate are gearing up for the 31st with spooky decorations and buckets of candy for trick-or-treaters — although they may want to avoid one house on the block.

A handwritten sign on a home's front door was posted on Reddit under the thread, "r/F–-kYouKaren."

The Reddit post is captioned "Karen doesn’t like Halloween and thinks Jesus has candy."

The Halloween sign called trick-or-treaters 'Satanic Socialists' and 'lazy, entitled freeloaders'.

"We do not give away free candy to lazy entitled freeloaders. No handouts welcome to America. If you want candy, get a job and find Jesus," the sign continued.

With excessive exclamation points and underlined words, this family is clear they do not want trick-or-treaters knocking on their door.

Source: Reddit

Since the photo of the sign was posted to Reddit, it has received over 22k upvotes and almost 2k comments.

Although it is unclear whether this sign is real or fake, it caught the attention of passersby.

Reddit users headed to the comments to shame this 'Karen' for turning a fun holiday tradition for children into a negative experience.

One user commented, "If I was Karen's neighbor I'd set up one of those light-up Christmas nativity sets in my yard with spiders and shit to Halloweenify it, and stick my bowl of candy in the manger."

"Ah yes. Those freeloading children should definitely be on a forklift somewhere earning their candy money. Right on, Karen," another user commented sarcastically.

"100% guaranteed that Karen went trick or treating as a kid," one user replied.

The conversation continues under the post.

One Redditor wrote, "This house needs TP in the trees, Vaseline on every door handle and window, potatoes in exhaust pipes and all the rest of the tricks."

To which another commented, "Flour spread on the lawn is also a nice touch….so I’ve heard."

Users were also quick to comment about the mention of Christianity in the sign.

"If it’s one thing Jesus HATES it’s feeding the needy," A commenter wrote.

Another user replied sharing a verse from the Bible, "I know your being sarcastic but I would love to whip this verse out and watch em try to back peddle."

The user continues, "Romans 12:20 'If your enemy is hungry, feed him; if he is thirsty, give him something to drink. ' No one is exempt from the call to feed the hungry, God calls us to meet the needs of even those we might call 'enemies.'"

