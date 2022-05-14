85 Funny Wedding Puns & Clever Instagram Captions

Getting married is beautiful and your wedding will be one of the greatest days of your life. One of the best parts of getting married is that you can get a lot of Instagram likes when you post your wedding pictures, and adding the right wedding puns as Instagram captions will make your feed that much better!

After all of the planning that goes into your wedding like finding the perfect dress, flowers, and location, it is only natural that you share your wedding pictures with the world. You will want to look back on your wedding photos for years to come and remember that fairytale day.

It can be tricky figuring out what to make the caption of your stunning wedding pictures. How do you put the perfect day into words?

The best thing to do if you don’t know what to caption your photos is think of a funny pun.

If you need some Instagram caption inspiration, here are 42 clever and funny wedding puns.

Your Instagram followers will enjoy how gorgeous you look in your photo and also chuckle to themselves at the funny caption. By having a drop-dead gorgeous wedding photo and a funny joke, your wedding picture is bound to go viral.

Food & Drink Wedding Puns

1. "Sip, sip, hooray!"

2. "Eat, drink, and be married."

3. "You're the avocado to my toast."

4. "Donut ever let me go."

5. "You make miso happy."

6. "You've stolen a pizza my heart."

7. "I'm soy into you."

8. "This might sound cheesy, but you're really grate."

9. "I love you s'more everyday."

10. "Congratulations to the pear-fect couple."

11. "You're one in a melon."

12. "We've got all the thyme in the world."

13. "My heart beets for you."

14. "I love you berry much."

15. "You're my butter half."

16. "I love you pho real."

17. "Life is gouda."

18. "I love you from my head tomatoes."

19. "You make me hap-pea."

20. "For butter or worse, a toast to the lovely bride and groom."

21. "Words can not espresso how much you mean to me."

22. "Whole latte love."

23. "And they lived apple-y ever after."

24. "Don't go bacon my heart."

25. "What do you call a melon that's not allowed to get married? Can't elope."

26. "Mint to be."

27. "I cannoli be happy when I'm with you."

Funny Wedding Puns & Jokes

28. "Why did the bride change her last name? Because it had a nice ring to it."

29. "Marriage: you either do or you don't."

30. "It's been an emotional day, even the cake is in tiers."

31. "Are you French? Because Eiffel for you."

32. "Did you hear about the two spiders who just got engaged? I hear they met on the web."

33. "Yoda best bride."

34. "Our love is in-tents."

35. "You mer-maid for each other."

36. "When is the right time to get married? I don’t know, what do you propose?"

37. "What was the best part of the wedding? The reception; it really took the cake."

Animal Wedding Puns

38. "You're my significant otter."

39. "I'm whaley excited to marry you."

40. "Owl always love you."

41. "Meow and forever."

42. "No bunny compares to you."

Wedding Captions for the Married Couple

43. "Now we get to hang out forever!"

44. "He stole my heart so I took his last name."

45. "She gave me her heart so I gave her my last name."

46. "Locked in for life."

47. "So, we did a thing..."

48. "Does this dress make me look like a Mrs.?"

49. "Pop the champagne! I'm changing my last name."

50. "Confetti here, champagne there, love everywhere."

51. "Pop the bubbly, I officially got a hubby."

52. "‘Til death do us party."

53. "We're married! Has a nice ring to it, doesn't it?"

54. "The party doesn't start 'til we walk in."

55. "My forever plus one."

56. "Does this ring make me look like a married?"

57. "Our relationship got a promotion today."

58. "Our relationship just leveled up."

59. "Achievement unlocked: together forever."

60. "First selfie as Mr. and Mrs.!"

61. "The drinks are on us, the hangover is on you. Cheers!"

62. "My favorite part of my wedding was realizing that I didn’t have to plan it anymore."

63. "Off the market!"

Wedding Captions for Guests

64. "They got married. I got drunk."

65. "All you need is love… and an open bar."

66. "Trust me, you can dance. —Champagne"

67. "They got married and I got champagne. Win-win!"

68. "Team bride!"

69. "Came for the couple, stayed for the cake."

70. "Congratulations on being done with wedding planning!"

71. "Forever looks good on these two."

72. "Cheers to the world’s cutest couple."

73. "They got married, we got to party!"

74. "The best kind of wedding is one that leaves your bellies (and hearts) full."

75. "They tied the knot, now it’s time for a shot."

76. "I always say you can tell a lot about a couple based on their wedding cake, and this couple is going to have the sweetest marriage ever."

77. "Wedding status: Pinterest-worthy."

78. "They said I do, and we said finally!"

79. "Two less fish in the sea."

80. "The hangover lasts a day, the memories last forever."

81. "Can I fit in your honeymoon luggage?"

82. "It’s that 'ugly crying at weddings' time of the year."

83. "All you need is love… and cake, and an open bar."

84. "Congrats on not dying alone!"

85. "After this wedding, I really do believe in true love."

