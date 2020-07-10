20 Realistic Modern Wedding Vows For Couples Who've Never Been All That Traditional

I do.

Your wedding ceremony is one of the most special moments that you will ever have in life and writing your wedding vows is very hard because you want to make them just right.

But your wedding vows do not have to be perfect. They just have to speak to your partner. You are expressing how much you love this one person to your whole group of family and friends.

What you say needs to reflect your love, your relationship, and your hopes for the future with your significant other, something more traditional vows can't do.

If you're aiming for more modern wedding vows, some good advice is that you should speak from your heart. This is the moment that you should be open and vulnerable. Go ahead and wear your heart on your sleeve and cry if you feel the need to.

You will probably never forget your wedding vows and neither will your partner. They will stay with you forever.

So, say what you feel in your heart because this one moment is when you can fully express all of your love for your significant other.

You are getting married and even if you cannot say everything you feel, your partner will surely know exactly how you do.

Always brainstorm and don't be afraid to tweak what you have written. Read through the words out loud and see if they flow well. Just keep tweaking until you are happy with what you are saying.

Great modern wedding vows that you can use for inspiration:

1. "I choose you. To stand by your side and sleep in your arms. To be a joy to your heart and food for your soul. To learn with you and grow with you, even as time and life change us both. I promise to laugh with you in good times and struggle alongside you in bad times. I promise to respect you and cherish you as an individual, a partner, and an equal, knowing that we do not complete, but complement each other. May we have many adventures and grow old together."

2. "if you vow to change me from 'the lady friend' in your phone to 'wifey,' I vow to only purchase one more dog."

3. “Most importantly, I vow to be one of the first to hoard toilet paper, as to save us from having to worry about where we will get our next roll. (Also this is a joke please do not stockpile TP, for the love of all that is good). And with these promises, I know we can build a quarantine life that we are proud of. I love you. Wouldn’t want to be stuck inside with anyone else.”

4. “I, (name), take you, (name), to be my partner, loving what I know of you, and trusting what I do not yet know. I eagerly anticipate the chance to grow together, getting to know the (man/woman) you will become, and falling in love a little more every day. I promise to love and cherish you through whatever life may bring us.”

5. “I (name), take you (name) to be my (husband/wife), my partner in life and my one true love. I will cherish our union and love you more each day than I did the day before. I will trust you and respect you, laugh with you and cry with you, loving you faithfully through good times and bad, regardless of the obstacles we may face together. I give you my hand, my heart, and my love, from this day forward for as long as we both shall live.”

6. “(Name), from this day forward I promise you these things. I will laugh with you in times of joy and comfort you in times of sorrow. I will share in your dreams and support you as you strive to achieve your goals. I will listen to you with compassion and understanding, and speak to you with encouragement. I will remain faithful to our vows for better or for worse, in times of sickness and health. You are my best friend and I will love and respect you always.”

7. “I promise to love you every day of our lives; even in the event that a pandemic caused by a bat virus turns the world upside down and forces us to quarantine.”

8. “(Name), I love you. You are my best friend. Today I give myself to you in marriage. I promise to encourage and inspire you, to laugh with you, and to comfort you in times of sorrow and struggle. I promise to love you in good times and in bad, when life seems easy and when it seems hard, when our love is simple, and when it is an effort. I promise to cherish you and to always hold you in the highest regard. These things I give to you today, and all the days of our life.”

9.“I promise to be there when you need me, to fill your days with sunshine, to comfort you and encourage you, to help you reach your goals, to be your best friend ever and to love you all my life with all my heart.”

10. “I, _____, take you, ______, to be my wedded husband/wife. With deepest joy I receive you into my life that together we may be one. I promise you my love, my fullest devotion, my tenderest care. I pledge to you my life as a loving and faithful husband/wife.”

11. “I will do my best to never forget to order our groceries a few days before we are out, knowing that Instacart will repeatedly tell me “no delivery times available,” which will in turn cause us to mass panic.”

12. “On this special day, I give to you in the presence of God and all these witnesses my promise to stay by your side, in sickness and in health, in joy and in sorrow, through good times and bad.

I promise to love you without reservation, comfort you in times of distress, encourage you to achieve all of your goals, laugh with you and cry with you, grow with you in mind and spirit, always be open and honest with you, and cherish you for as long as we both shall live.”

13. “I promise to cherish you for eternity; even if we are putting together backyard furniture during a pandemic because we didn’t want to pay for assembly and this resulted in my nose being bruised.”

14. “I hope to be your constant strength, even when I am certain every single day that the tickle in my throat is not in fact allergies but The Virus and that causes a mini (big) mental breakdown.”

15. "Today, I promise you this: I will laugh with you in times of joy, and comfort you in times of sorrow. I will share in your dreams and support you as you strive to achieve your goals. I will listen to you with compassion and understanding, and speak to you with encouragement. Together, let us build a home filled with learning, laughter, and light, shared freely with all who may live there. Let us be partners, friends, and lovers, today and all of the days that follow."

16. "I take you as you are, loving who you are now and who you are yet to become. I promise to listen to you and learn from you, to support you and accept your support. I will celebrate your triumphs and mourn your losses as though they were my own. I will love you and have faith in your love for me, through all our years and all that life may bring us."

17. "I take you to be my spouse. I promise to choose you every day, to love you in word and deed, to do the hard work of making now into always. To laugh with you, cry with you, grow with you, and create with you. To honor the divinity in you, of you, and around you. To be your kin and your partner in all of life’s adventures. Loving what I know of you and trusting what I don’t yet know, I give you my hand. I give you my love. I give you myself. Will you give me yourself? Will you come travel with me?"

18. "I promise to grow with you and support you, I promise to be patient, understanding, and kind, I promise to listen and share, I promise to create, to explore, and be curious, In good times and in bad, I promise to love you, I will make sure there is always coffee, I promise to be my best for myself, for us, and for our future together."

19. “I promise to try to be worthy of your love in every way, to climb mountains, and swim oceans just to be by your side. I will be honest, caring, patient and forgiving, and I will always be a loyal husband/wife.”

20. “You fill my life with meaning. Thank you for taking me as I am, loving me, and welcoming me into your heart. I promise to always love you, respect you, and to be faithful to you forever.”

