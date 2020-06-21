40 Sweet Father's Day Messages For Dad

Happy Father's Day, dad!

I'm sure a lot of us are super excited to show our old man how much they are loved and appreciated with the most moving Father's Day messages we can think of.

Dads are the first men who show us what true love means.

A father is someone who will always be right by your side the moment you begin to fall. He will be there not only physically, but emotionally; his shoulder will be the first one we ever cry on.

Sometimes we forget how life works and expect the ones we love to stick around forever.

Time has a funny way of showing us that life is short; we are busy running around in circles trying to make sense of the life that was thrown at us, which tends to make us forget that there are people who need to be appreciated every day, and one of them is our dad.

Your dad was most likely the one who taught you a lot of useful things to do in the future; from changing a tire to making sure we know how to make the best sandwich the world has seen.

There may be moments where they seem way too overbearing and all you want to do is cover your ears from hearing them rant.

Regardless of their overprotective nature— no matter how annoying it might be, Father's Day messages let dads know how grateful we are to have them in our life.

Father's Day should not be celebrated on one Sunday every year. We should be honoring and showering them with love, gifts (big or small), and lots of wrestling, to ensure they will always be our favorite guy in the world— no matter how old we grow.

45 Father's Day messages for Dad

1. Dad. You have given me the best things in life: Your time, your care, and your love. I am truly grateful to have you in my life. Happy Father's Day!

2. Thanks for acting like a kid when I was a kid, acting like a friend when I needed a friend, and acting like a parent when I needed one. You are the best man I know. Happy Father's Day.

3. Dad. Although time and distance may separate us, your guidance, advice, and love have stuck with me through it all. I would not be who I am today without you. Enjoy your special day.

4. Happy Father’s day to my wonderful Daddy. I love you to the moon... and back!

5. Out of all the dads in the world, I think we got the best one! Happy Father’s day.

6. Thanks for all the fun times we’ve shared together, you’re such an amazing Daddy! Happy Father’s day!

7. Dad, you know that I like Batman, and Superman’s cool too, but I don’t really need them as long as I have you! Happy Father’s day to my super Dad!

8. I’m so grateful for all your guidance and wisdom, you really are the best! Happy Father’s day!

9. Sending you all my love and I wish I could be there to give you a big bear hug. Happy Father’s day!

10. Thanks for giving me so much love, attention, and care. You truly are the best Daddy! Happy Father’s day.

11. The older I get the more I realize how important it is to have a dad like you. You have provided stability in my life and the love and acceptance I needed. Happy Father's Day!

12. Happy Father's Day to my hero and role model. Thank you for everything you have done for our family. We love you with all our hearts.

13. One day is not enough to honor how special of a father you truly are because you are amazing every day of the year. Thank you for all that you do. I love you!

14. You are so full of compassion, love, and strength. When we need a strong hand of support in our family, you are always there. I love you for being who you are and for all that you do. Happy Father’s Day!

15. When I think of all the blessings in my life, dad, You are right there at the very top of the list! Happy Farther's Day!

16. With your elbow grease and worn-out boots, you never failed to put us first. Happy father’s Day to the best dad in the world! Step aside and let us do some of the work today!

17. Thank you for all the sacrifices you make for our family and all the joy and love you bring into our lives. We couldn’t have asked for a better Dad! Happy Father’s day.

18. I smile because you are my dad. I laugh because I can’t do anything about it. Happy Father's day!

19. You’re welcome for making you a dad so you can celebrate today. Happy Father’s Day.

20. Please accept this lame Father’s Day message as a token of my poverty. I love you!

21. I hope this Father’s Day is as fun as you were before you had children.

22. Thanks for not giving me up for adoption. Happy Father’s Day!

23. I know you’ve loved me as long as I’ve lived but I’ve loved you my whole life. Happy Father's day.

24. A father is neither an anchor to hold us back nor a sail to take us there, but a guiding light whose love shows us the way. Happy Father's Day to my guiding light!

25. Thank you for acting like a kid when I need fun in my life, being a friend when I need a shoulder to lean on, and showing up as a parent when I need guidance. I don’t know what I’d do without you. Happy Father's Day!

26. You are my compass, my anchor, and the only hero I need in my life. Thank you for guiding me through this crazy thing called life. Happy Father's Day!

27. The proudest moments in my life are when people tell me that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Thank you for being such an awesome dad. Happy Father's Day!

28. Daddy, you’re one in a melon! Happy Father's Day!

29. What do you call someone with no body and no nose? Nobody knows… Take that, dad! Happy Father's Day to the man with the best dad jokes out there.

30. Today I just had toilet you how much I appreciate and love you. Happy Father’s Day!

31. I hope you’ll never eat lobster without sharing it with me. Because that would be pretty shellfish! Happy Father's Day!

32. Thanks to you, I know that you make holy water by boiling the hell out of it. Happy Father’s Day!

33. Hey dad, I’ve been wondering: If you witness a robbery at an Apple store, does that make you an iWitness? Happy Father’s Day!

34. Dad, You mean the world to me. There’s no one else on earth like you. You care so completely, give so quietly, and love so deeply. As the year's pass, I realize more and more just how lucky I am to have a Dad as wonderful as you. Happy father’s day!

35. To my dearest Dad: You are my compass. Thanks for always showing me the right path and for guiding me in the right direction. Happy Father’s day, I love you.

36. Thank you for everything that you have given me. You’ve always been there for me as a dad and best friend as well. There is no other bond like ours. I love you, dad!

37. Whenever I would fail, you were there to pick me up and put me back on the right path. Without you, I wouldn’t be where I am today. Happy Father’s day Dad, thanks for everything.

38. Dad, your light guides this family and holds us together. As you get older I want you to know that I am there for you too, through thick and thin. On this special day, relax and forget your worries. Happy Father’s day!

39. I’m so lucky to have you as my father... I’m sure no one else would have put up with me this long. Happy Father’s Day!

40. Dad, you’ve always been the coolest. Like all those times you said “yes” when mom said “no.” Happy Father’s day, Cool Dad!

