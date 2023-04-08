80 Best Easter Quotes & Spring Letter Board Ideas

There are so many celebrations of life — we celebrate birthdays, memorials, and sometimes even half-birthdays. One major celebration for Christians is the period in which they commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, known as Good Friday, and his resurrection from the tomb three days afterward, commonly known as Easter Sunday.

Easter is a holiday about hope, love, and rebirth. It's a day that's supposed to be filled with family and friends getting together over a traditional Easter supper, and kids running around on Easter egg hunts, filling their Easter baskets with candy, chocolate, and gifts.

For Christians, Easter is a time to celebrate the love that God has for us, and that he was willing to give up his only son, giving us a second chance at life and love.

Easter is the foundation of the Christian faith and is a significant day. Easter Sunday is the day we put on our “best” outfits, go to church, and eat a celebratory dinner to think about God and Christ, and their everlasting love.

If you are a person of faith, celebrate with this Easter scripture from 1 Peter 1:3: "Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! In his great mercy he has given us new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead."

But there are other Easter sayings for those who aren't religious. Like Dolly Parton said, "I still believe in Santa, the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy, and true love. Don't even try to tell me different." Of course, there are other Easter sayings, like this quote from Kate McGahan: "The very first Easter taught us this: that life never ends and love never dies."

As for a good Easter blessing, one thing to say is something along the lines of, "We are all blessed at Easter, but I hope you feel some extra love and blessings from me."

Easter Sunday is a day of love, family, friends, and rebirth, so if you're looking for the best Easter quotes to use on your Spring letter board, these will inspire you on your way to Sunday service.

Easter Letter Board Quotes

1. “Hoppy Easter from some-bunny who loves you!”

2 “Easter is about love, hope, and happiness. May you have plenty of each.”

3. “Happy Easter! May you have all the hard-boiled eggs and chocolate bunnies your heart desire.”

4. “I wanted to wish you a Happy Easter and put a little Spring in your step.”

5. “Easter is the only time when it’s perfectly safe to put all your eggs in one basket.” — Evan Esar

6. "How do I like my eggs? Cadbury."

7. "Don't worry, be hoppy."

8. "Let's live hoppily ever after."

9. "Follow the bunny, he has the chocolate."

10. "Bunny kisses, Easter wishes."

11. "I'm having a good hare day."

12. "We're like two peeps in a pod."

13. "No bunny loves you like I do."

14. "Who else is egg-cited for Easter?"

15. "Hoppin'into spring like..."

16. "Did you hear the joke about the egg? It's not all it's cracked up to be."

Easter Quotes About Hope

17. “The reappearance of the light is the same as the survival of the soul.” — Victor Hugo

18. “Easter is meant to be a symbol of hope, renewal, and new life.” — Janine di Giovanni

19. “God loves each of us as if there were only one of us.” — Saint Augustine

20. “The great gift of Easter is hope.” — Basil C. Hume

21. "Spring will come and so will happiness. Hold on. Life will get warmer." — Anita Krizzan

22. "The day the Lord created hope was probably the same day He created spring." — Bernard Williams

Easter Quotes About Jesus

24. “God is love and he has defeated evil.” — Pope Francis

25. “He has risen!” — Matthew 28:6

26. “Blessed are those who have not seen and have yet believed.” — John 20:29

27. “By grace, we are saved through faith.” — Kevin DeYoung

28. “Let us remember that Easter is not about the full basket, but the empty tomb.”

29. "He is not here, He has risen." — Mark 16:6

30. “May God’s light shine on you this Easter as we celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ.”

31. “Do not abandon yourselves to despair. We are the Easter people and hallelujah is our song.” — Pope John Paul II

32. “Our old history ends with the cross; our new history begins with the resurrection.” — Watchman Nee

33. “To a Christian, Easter Sunday means everything, when we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.” — Bernhard Langer

34. “God proved his love on the cross. When Christ hung, and bled, and died, it was God saying to the world, 'I love you.'” — Billy Graham

35. “But from this Earth, this grave, this dust, My God shall raise me up, I trust.” — Walter Raleigh

36. “We were old sinners — but when we came to Christ we are not sinners anymore.” — Joel Osteen

37. “The story of Easter is the story of God’s wonderful window of divine surprise.” — Carol Knudsen

38. “Let everything you do be done in love.” — 1 Corinthians 16:14

Easter Quotes About Family

39. “May you have a blessed Easter in the company of friends and loved ones.”

40. “Unconditional love is loving your kids for who they are, not for what they do... it isn’t something you will achieve every minute of every day. But it is the thought we must hold in our hearts every day.” — Stephanie Marston

41. “Families are the compass that guides us. They are the inspiration to reach great heights, and our comfort when we occasionally falter.” — Brad Henry

42. “People come and go in our lives, but a beauty of life is that our family is always there.” — Catherine Pulsifer

43. “Other things may change us, but we start and end with family” — Anthony Brandt

44. “Family is the most important thing in the world.” — Princess Diana

45. “Throughout life you will be showered with gifts, but the greatest gift came at birth when your cold body was warmed by the unconditional love only found in the eyes of a mother looking upon her child.” — Mark A. Leon

46. “Whatever they grow up to be, they are still our children, and the one most important of all the things we can give to them is unconditional love. Not a love that depends on anything at all except that they are our children.” — Rosaleen Dickson

47. “Cherish your human connections – your relationships with friends and family.” — Barbara Bush

48. “You can kiss your family and friends good-bye and put miles between you, but at the same time you carry them with you in your heart, your mind, your stomach, because you do not just live in a world but a world lives in you.” — Frederick Buechner

49. “A happy family is but an earlier heaven.” — George Bernard Shaw

Easter Quotes About New Beginnings

50. "April hath put a spirit of youth in everything." — William Shakespeare

51. “Easter is very important to me. It’s a second chance.” — Reba McEntire

52. “On Easter Day the veil between time and eternity thins to gossamer.” — Douglas Horton

53 “Easter spells out beauty, the rare beauty of new life.” — S.D Gordon

54. “A rebirth out of spiritual adversity causes us to become new creatures.” — James E. Faust

55. “The very first Easter taught us this: that life never ends and love never dies.” — Kate McGahan

56. “Easter spells out beauty, the rare beauty of new life.” — S.D. Gordon

57. “Today we celebrate the gift of victory over every fall we have ever experienced.” — Jeffrey R. Holland

58. "To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow." — Audrey Hepburn

59. "Easter eggs symbolizes our ability to break out of the hardened, protective shell we’ve surrounded ourselves with that limits our thoughts and beliefs. As we break open our hearts and minds, we discover a transformation to new, life enhancing thoughts and beliefs." — Siobhan Shaw

60. "I really do believe that God is love, one of deep affection and grace and forgiveness and inspiration." — William P. Young

Easter Quotes About Forgiveness

61. “For I remember it is Easter morn, and life and love and peace are all newborn.” — Alice Freeman Palmer

62. “Easter says you can put truth in a grave but it won’t stay there.” — Clarence W. Hall

Spring Letter Board Quotes

63. “I must have flowers, always and always.” — Claude Monet

64. “Spring adds new life and new joy to all that is.” — Jessica Harrelson

65. “He knows the way because He is the way.” — Jeffery R. Holland

66. “No winter lasts forever, no spring skips its turn.” — Hal Borland

67. “You can cut all the flowers but you cannot keep spring from coming.” — Pablo Neruda

68. “There are always flowers for those who want to see them.” — Henri Matisse

69. “Where flowers bloom, so does hope.” — Lady Bird Johnson

70. “Wishing you a joyous Easter and a glorious Spring.”

71. “A flower blossoms for its own joy.” — Oscar Wilde

72. “Spring shows what God can do with a drab and dirty world.” — Virgil A. Kraft

73. “Blossom by blossom the spring begins.” — Algernon Charles Swinburne

74. “Spring has sprung. Here’s hoping your Easter is as beautiful as the flowers in bloom.”

75. “Let your light shine before others.” — Matthew 5:16

76. “The Earth laughs in flowers.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

77. “The deep roots never doubt spring will come.” — Marty Rubin

78. "Spring is nature's way of saying, 'Let's Party!'" — Robin Williams

79. "Spring adds new life and new beauty to all that is."

80. “Where man sees but withered leaves, God sees sweet flowers growing.” — Albert Laighton

Katrina Harris is a writer who covers love, religious, and relationships.