21 Funniest Dad Joke Memes To Send Your Pop On Father's Day

I'm certainly not a dad, but I do have one, and for better or for worse, I seem to have irrevocably inherited his sense of humor and love of dad jokes, memes, and corny puns.

In other words, I am a mom who cannot stop myself from telling funny (to me) "dad jokes" whenever one comes to mind — no matter how much I internally beg my own mouth to stop — and this happens on a far more frequent basis than I would like to admit.

Because now, of course, the very moment those super "punny" words leave my lips, I instantly imagine myself growing that snorting, chortling face over my own.

So, what else is a girl to do with Father's Day just around the corner but offer the man who helped give her life with the things he loves most in the world? You can never go wrong with dog memes, really funny puns, and corny dad jokes you find on social media.

Be prepared this Father's Day with some funny relatable memes, puns, jokes, and riddles to let him know just how much you care about him and his sense of humor.

For both my dad and yours, here are the very best funny (and super corny) dad jokes, memes, and tweets to say, "Happy Father's Day!"

21 Funny Dad Joke Memes for Father's Day

1. "French food ... gives me the crepes!"

2. "Dad, I'm Hungry." "Hi Hungry, I'm Dad."

3. "A dry erase board? That's remarkable!"

4. "Why did Kylo win the race? Because Kylo Ran!"

Why did Kylo win the race?



5. "Darth Vader's rarely photographed wife — Ella. Ella Vader."

6. "What language does a stomach speak? ... Hungarian!"

7. "The Tides ... have turned."

8. "How does a penguin build its house? Igloos it together!!"

How does a penguin build its house?

9. "What's Forrest Gump's password? 1Forrest1."

10. "Why can't bicycles stand on their own? They are two tired."

11. "What's something that's red and bad for your teeth? A brick."

12. "Standing in the park, I was wondering why a Frisbee gets larger the closer it gets. Then it hit me."

13. "If you ever get cold, just stand in a corner for a bit. They are usually around 90 degrees."

14. "What's blue and smells like red paint? Blue paint."

15. "Did you hear about the two guys who stole a calendar? They each got six months."

16. "What do you call a sleeping bull? A bulldozer."

17. "How does a train eat? It goes chew, chew."

18. "What do call a belt made out of watches? A waist of time."

19. "Did you hear about the new restaurant on the moon? The food is great, but there's just no atmosphere."

20. "What time did the man go to the dentist? Tooth hurt-y."

21. "Why did the chicken cross the road? Why? To get to the ugly guy's house. Knock knock. Who's there? The chicken. STOP. It's the chicken ..."

