50 Hilarious (And Relatable) Dog Memes For National Dog Day

National Dog Day is coming up on August 26, and what better way is there to celebrate our furry friends than with the best funny memes all about dogs.

Dogs are a source of unconditional love and joy in our lives. A dog may be a pet, but for many of us, they are just as much a part of the family as anyone else.

They are always there to greet us when we come home and shower us with kisses. We cuddle with them, and yes, we even talk to them too. Dogs may not be able to talk back, but they have a way of showing us they understand.

Dogs are our fur babies, and just like our human children, we tend to spoil them from time to time.

Having a dog in your life is not only a great opportunity to provide a home for a loving pet, but dogs have also been proven to provide many benefits for their human companions as well.

One of the most significant benefits is that dogs are known to lower stress levels. That makes total sense though! Come on. You know you can't help but smile when you see those adorable, furry faces in front of you.

So in celebration of National Dog Day, take a look at 50 of the funniest and most adorable dog memes that will having you running to go hug your dog — or maybe even considering adopting one that needs a happy home.

The 50 Best National Dog Day Memes

1. Seems suspicious.

2. So sorry, my friend.

3. I mean business!

4. I think it's a good sign.

5. I've got jokes.

6. I'm sure the cat was thrilled.

7. Always watching.

8. Doggy fail.

9. Whoa.

10. A new alliance has formed.

11. Dogs may not be the smartest, but they are certainly the cutest.

12. Oh, I don't think so.

13. Simba!

14. What's he up to?

15. PAWS.

16. It's like the doggy DMV.

17. The math doesn't lie.

18. The important thing is that it's gone.

19. Judging you.

20. Oops.

21. That was not how I wanted it to go.

22. Selfie time!

23. Yeah, that's right.

24. Making life easier.

25. Dude!

26. That's me!

27. I've got room.

28. Special delivery.

29. The great poop mystery.

30. So cute!

31. Adorable.

32. Oh my!

33. At least.

34. The resemblance is uncanny.

35. Deep breaths.

36. It must.

37. What is the purpose of these?

38. Technically it was your fault, human.

39. The newest Starbucks trend.

40. That's what we'll keep telling them.

41. Try to remain calm.

42. How can you resist this cute face?

43. I dare you!

44. Deep thoughts.

45. The best fan photo!

46. Let me handle this, sir.

47. Nice.

48. Precious.

49. We have to go!

50. The good old days.

Jill Zwarensteyn is a writer and Michigan native. When she's not writing, Jill enjoys Zumba class, travel, and referencing classic Seinfeld episodes.