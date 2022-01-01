100 Best Happy Birthday Quotes & Wishes For Your Daughter

Your daughter's birthday is arguably the best day of the year.

Not only is it filled with parties, cake, spending time with family and friends, but we're reminded that our children have had the chance to spend another year learning, living, and loving the world and people around us.

We couldn't be more proud of everything our kids have accomplished.

So what do you write in a birthday card for your daughter this year in a way that makes her feel extra special and loved?

Bake your daughter that princess cake she's been dying to have and send her a birthday message to let her know how special she is today, and every day.

Start the day with some of the best birthday wishes for daughters that are bound to make her feel amazing.

Happy Birthday Wishes for Daughter

Having you as our daughter is truly the biggest accomplishment in our life! Happy birthday, sweetie!

As long as I can keep showering my love for my daughter, I will be happy now and forever. Happy birthday.

Cute and pretty, beautiful, and lovely. Charming and bubbly, innocent and friendly. Dear daughter, you are all of the above, endless for you is our love. Happy birthday.

This day is truly a special day for us because this is the day when we first had a glimpse of our angel. Have a lovely birthday our dear loved daughter!

To our beloved daughter, you have always made us very proud and for that, we are forever grateful. Best Birthday to you!

You are certainly the most beautiful gift that we have received in our lifetime. Wonderful birthday wishes to the sweetest daughter in the whole world!

Dear daughter, may you always stay happy and healthy… That way, you can still take care of us when we become old. Have an amazing birthday!

Best birthday to our dearest daughter! We wish you happiness and may you be blessed with all the great things that you truly deserve!

This day is very important for us and to everyone who knows you, our dear daughter! You are such an amazing daughter and on your birthday, we wish you all the best things in life.

Our dear daughter, you have given us something that no one else could ever do for us: undying love and concern. And we are forever thankful for that. Wishing you the happiest of birthday wishes our sweet darling!

You will never realize why we love you so much until the day you become a mother to a darling daughter like yourself. Happy birthday, sweetie.

If there existed a word to describe daughters like you, it would be the most beautiful word to ever be written. Happy birthday, dear.

We hope you have the best birthday, our beautiful darling! Each day we're filled with joy to have you in our lives. Thank you for giving us a reason to laugh every day. You certainly have made us so happy and we hope can do the same for you.

To our beloved daughter, on your birthday, we wish that all your wishes will come true. We want you to know that we love you and may you have many more birthdays to come.

Cheers and best birthday wishes to the princess in the family! I hope your day will leave you feeling like a pampered princess.

Having a daughter like you is a true privilege. Much love to you as you grow another year older. I love you, and happy birthday, daughter!

Dear daughter, I want you to know that I truly love being a parent to you. May today bring you lots of sweets, treats, hugs, and love! Happy Birthday!

Sweetie pie, you are the source of our daily happiness. Thank you for coming into our lives and may you have a truly wonderful birthday. We love you!

Funny Birthday Wishes For Daughter

To our daughter on her birthday: Forget about the past, you can't change it. Forget about the future, you can't predict it. Forget about the present, we didn't get you one.

The judges have just made a decision and declared you “the Best Daughter in the World!” I just knew you would certainly win the title because you truly deserve to be called the best daughter. Wishing you the best birthday ever, my prize winner!

The year you start lying about your age has finally arrived. Happy Birthday, daughter!

Happy Birthday to one of the few people whose birthday I can remember without a Facebook reminder.

Birthdays are good for your health. Studies have shown that people who have more of them live longer. Have a great one!

I smile because you're my daughter. I laugh because there's nothing you can do about it! Happy Birthday!

Shouldn't you get your mom something on your birthday? It's your birthday, but it's her Mother's day!

Since your mother worked extremely hard on your birthday to birth you, shouldn’t she be the one getting the presents, cake, and party?

Heart-Touching Birthday Wishes for Daughter from Mother

I am proud to say the mini version of myself is way better than the original one. Happy birthday, sweetheart.

Sometimes I stop and really think about how wonderful a daughter you are to me. It reminds me of all the happy times and beautiful memories. Happy birthday.

The best part about having a daughter is that a mother can see her own reflection without looking into the mirror. Happy birthday.

I am not only grateful that you are my daughter. I am grateful for the love, friendship, kindness, and support you have given me. I will surely give it all back to you. May you have a wonderful birthday, sweetheart!

A little bit of wisdom for you as you get older: The secret to staying young is make-up... make up an age, then stick with it! Happy Birthday daughter, Love Mom

I am so blessed that my best friend just so happens to also be my daughter! Thanks for always being able to bring a smile to my face. I love you!

Happy birthday from your number one fan: your loving mom!

Happy birthday, my sweet daughter! You really do take after me, as you’re incredibly smart and stunningly beautiful!

Heart-Touching Birthday Wishes for Daughter from Father

Every time I decide to be tough as a rock when you make mistakes, you give me your adorable smile and I just melt. Happy birthday.

I really don’t know what great things I have done in the past life to deserve such a wonderful daughter like you. Whatever it was, it must have been so incredible for I was given the best daughter in the world. Wishing you a wonderful birthday, my little darling!

To my daughter… our relationship has had its share of ups and downs, but the best part is that hugs always follow frowns. Happy birthday.

I don’t want to reduce you to fruit by calling you the apple of my eye. I want to put you on a pedestal by confessing that you are the ruby of my eye. Happy birthday, precious daughter.

The most beautiful flower of the world does not belong to an exotic tropical forest or remote grassland… it belongs to a family and it is my daughter. Happy birthday.

If I had all the time in the world to write how grateful I am to have you in my life, a hundred pages of the book will certainly not be enough. I just want you to know that you are the reason why I breathe each day and the reason why this life is meaningful to me. Have a wonderful birthday my dear daughter.

One day you will be a woman, but I will always remember your first laughs and cries as a baby. Happy birthday, sweetheart!

They say that men don’t cry. I say that I cried when I saw your face for the first time, again when you walked for the first time, and again the first time you called me “Dad.” I love you, honey, happy birthday!

Birthday Wishes for Our Little Girl

We always thought that we would be the ones to teach you how to be a good daughter. But it turned out that you have been teaching us how to be good parents all along. Happy birthday.

The Gods smiled on us, the angels blessed us and the fairies worked their magic on our lives on the day you were born. Happy birthday.

Just watching you grow up brings a smile to our faces. Always remember that our love for you is a limitless oasis. Happy birthday.

As parents we couldn’t have has for anything more, than a daughter who we simply adore. In our lives, we never have a bad day, because your smiles wipe all our sorrows away. Happy birthday.

Our life’s pride and our never-ending happiness is what you are our dear little princess. Happy birthday.

Dear daughter, another year has passed and we are happy to see you grow even more beautiful and wiser each year. Our baby girl, our sweet daughter, we love you. Happy Birthday!

No matter how old you are, for us, you will always be our little angel. Have a brilliant birthday dear one!

Happy birthday to you, our little angel! Our wish is for you to love life and to never cease dreaming. May you always be surrounded with beauty and happiness!

I still remember the time, our daughter when you became. After you came into our lives, things were never the same. Everything became beautiful, prettier, and more lovable. We realized that you are not just our daughter, but an angel so special. Happy birthday.

Daughters like you are fairies. They make their parents’ lives magical like a surreal fairy tale. Happy birthday.

There is a deeper meaning to why we call you our little princess. Nothing in our lives matters more than your happiness. Fly, rise above, and reach out for everything you want in life. As your parents, we will always be there to help you in strife. Happy birthday.

All the princesses of the world should learn a thing or two about being princesses from a daughter like you. Happy birthday to our little princess.

Dear daughter, you have made everything about life sweeter than any sweets in the world. Wonderful birthday wishes to our little angel!

Our darling little girl, we are so grateful that you came along. You have certainly made our world a million times richer than you could ever imagine. We love you, happy birthday!

Wishing you an unforgettable birthday, my little girl. I am so happy to have you as my daughter and always remember that I love you to infinity and beyond.

Birthday Wishes for a Teenage Daughter

Today you're a little bit older and a lot more fabulous. Happy Birthday, daughter!

Ever since you were a little baby to the day you became a teenager, you have always been the love of your mom and dad's lives. Happy birthday.

Sometimes I may scold you, I may also get angry. Sometimes I might nag you, I may even be grumpy. But no matter what I do, or how annoying I may seem… all I want is for you, to live all your dreams.

We feel so proud and happy to see how much our beautiful girl has grown to become such a fine young woman. On your birthday, we wish that more love and blessings will come on your way. Happy Birthday!

Just like a cherished memory, you have become even sweeter and lovelier each day. Happy birthday our sweet darling!

From little steps when you were young, I wish and believe that you can and will take that big step, a leap, which will help you achieve your dreams.

Your happiness and your success: these are the only two things we want in life and we are doing everything we can to help you get them. Happy birthday, dear.

I kept scolding you all the time, telling you to grow up. I never knew you would actually take my advice and turn into this beautiful and mature angel. Happy birthday.

We thought that the most beautiful memory of our lives would be the moment we held your tiny fingers for the first time. But every single priceless moment of watching you grow up has made our lives as beautiful as a lovely rhyme. Happy birthday.

Happy birthday, sweetie! We want you to know that you have brought more light into our lives than a gazillion suns. You are the brightest part of our lives and our prayer is for you to grow up and become a fine young lady.

Birthday Wishes for An Adult Daughter

May you continue to put a smile on our faces and be a constant reminder that we did a very good job in raising you. Happy birthday!

More than being a daughter, you have been a friend. Thanks for being so mature through all of life’s bends. Happy birthday.

I still remember cuddling you in my arms and singing you a lullaby. But seeing you so grown up makes me realize how time flies. Happy birthday to my daughter.

As parents, all we want is for you to grow and become a better person each day. May you touch the lives of so many people and be an inspiration and a blessing to them, the way you are to us. Best birthday wishes to the most wonderful daughter in the world!

I hope that you continue to share your kindness with everyone and have a sincere heart in all the things you do. Happy birthday!

Sure, you are my daughter. However, this is not the only title that perfectly describes you in my life. You are my best friend and the love of my life. Thank you for your undying love, unending care, and your amazing intelligence and humor! Love you lots and lots, best birthday wishes!

On the day you were born, we promised ourselves that we would teach our daughter some of the most important lessons of life. But as you have grown up, it is you who has taught us some of life’s most important lessons. We love you and wish you a very happy birthday.

Our house has a nice garden with so many different types of pretty flowers. But it is incomplete without the prettiest flower, which is you! The fragrance of your love adds to the warmth of our home. Happy birthday.

In our hearts, you will forever be our little girl, our beautiful princess. In our eyes, you are a loving and caring woman that truly inspires us and a lot of people around you. We love you and may you have a wonderful birthday celebration.

A daughter will forever be a daughter, no matter how older she gets and I wish that God showers you more blessings and gives you the best health as you age today. Best birthday!

Happy Birthday Quotes for Daughters

Daughters are the strength of a family, source of happiness, and a future light of the home. Happy birthday to our daughter who is all of that and more.

To our dearest daughter… go forth and live your dreams. Life isn’t as cruel as it seems. Yes, sometimes it’ll be tough. It’ll feel as if you’ve had enough. Stride ahead, shun your fears. For you, we’re always here. Happy birthday.

As long as I see respect in your eyes, my life seems like the most beautiful prize. As long as I can feel warmth in your hugs, everything else seems cozy and snug. Happy birthday!

Our hearts beat for no one but you, ever since the day we heard you say boo. Happy birthday.

Having a daughter is truly a gift from God. This also means seeing a thousand rainbows each day and a thousand more reasons to smile every day! I hope you have the best birthday, dear daughter!

Daughters are a constant reminder that a strong person was born in the world.

A daughter is a chapter without which the story of her parents’ life can never be complete. Happy birthday, dear.

Your mommy loves you, more than chocolate parfait. Your daddy loves you, more than any of his mates. You make every single day beautiful, vibrant, and sweet — you are truly our lives’ ultimate treat. Happy birthday.

Whenever I see anything in the color pink, I remember your lovely childhood and how years have passed by in a blink. Happy birthday, sweetheart.

Whether it’s a ponytail or a bun, with makeup or none, I wish that whichever you choose, will take you to places. Happy birthday, love!

Birthday Wishes For Daughter-in-Law

Happy birthday, daughter-in-law! Actually, can we just drop the “in-law” part? You’re like a daughter to me.

Daughter-in-law, happy birthday. I wish that your day will be filled with so much happiness and love. May all of your dreams and wishes come true!

You are such a joyful addition to the family, our dear daughter. We wish that your day will be as amazing and strong as you are. Happy Birthday!

I am so grateful to have you, the best daughter-in-law in the world! Best Birthday and I hope that your birthday celebration will be as special as you are.

Happy birthday to our daughter-in-law. Hope you get lots of presents on your birthday. You already gave us a great gift the day you chose to join our family.

Today we celebrate the wonderful lady who keeps my son in line.

Your parents brought you into the world on this day, and fate brought you into our family. Happy Birthday to a daughter-in-law who truly makes our world complete.

Happy birthday to one of the strongest women I know. She has to be, in order to deal with my son year after year!

Happy birthday, daughter-in-law. You chose to be part of our family, and guess what? We’re keeping you.

Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter-in-law. We love and appreciate you so much.

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers love and relationships, self-care, and astrology.