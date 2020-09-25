55 Best National Daughter's Day Quotes And Memes

It's National Daughter Day on September 25 this year! A day to take time and celebrate the beautiful person that your daughter is.

Whether you are a mother or father or even another sister or brother, celebrating family never goes out of style.

Mothers and daughters have a special bond — they are able to be each other's best friends. For fathers and daughters, a father is a girl's first hero and the most important man in her life — he might as well be wearing a cape.

If you're looking for the perfect way to celebrate daughters today, look to this collection of the best National Daughter's Day quotes and memes that are bound to make your little girl smile.

1. "I didn't give you the gift of life. Life gave me the gift of you."

2. "One of the greatest gifts I've ever gotten is my daughter."

3. "When's national transfer money to your daughter's account day?"

4. "Mom, what's it like to have the greatest daughter in the world? I don't know dear, you'll have to ask grandma."

5. "A daughter is a day brightener and a heart warmer. Happy Daughter's Day."

6. "She is my heart, my soul, my 'best thing that ever happened to me', the source of many laughs and a few tears. She is my daughter and she is my world."

7. "My daughter, I look at you and I do not see the passage of time. I see my little girl playing dress-up, running through the yard, playing on a swing. I will try and respect the fact that you are older now and that the decisions you will make are your own, but you must understand that to me, you will always be my little girl. I may not be able to carry you in my arms anymore, but I will always carry you in my heart."

8. "You can't be sure of most things in this world, but you can be sure of the love that lies between a mother and a daughter."

9. "No matter how old my daughter gets, she'll always be my baby girl."

10. "When your mom comes home and thinks she's gonna take your dad away from you."

11. "If I could give my daughter 3 things, it would be the confidence to always know her self worth, the strength to chase her dreams, and the ability to know how truly, deeply loved she is."

12. "I can't settle for just anything, my daughter is watching me."

13. "She's stubborn, messy, a brat at times, clumsy, loud, and silly but in my eyes she's in the definition of perfection and beauty... she is my daughter."

14. "To my daughter I will say, 'See you beauty without a compliment or a mirror'."

15. "Just when I think my daughter is nothing like me, she proudly shows her attitude and I'm like "there I am"."

16. "On the darkest days, when I feel inadequate, unloved and unworthy, I remember whose daughter I am and I straighten my crown."

17. "A daughter is a little girl who grows up to be a friend. Happy Daughter's Day."

18. "Daughters are like flowers. They fill the world with beauty."

19. "A daughter is one of the most beautiful gifts this world has to give. — Laurel Atherton"

20. "When your baby girl is eyeing the bikinis."

21. "My dear daughter, you are a sunshine that brightens my day! Happy Daughter's Day!"

22. "Happiness is spending the day with your daughter!"

23. "No words can describe my love for you! Happy National Daughter's Day!"

24. "I'd celebrate a daughter like you every day. Happy Daughter's Day!"

25. "To a father, nothing is better than looking at his little angel grow up. Happy Daughter Day!"

26. "Daughters are little angels who grow up to be your best friend. Happy National Daughter's Day!"

27. "No matter how old you get, you'll always be my little girl. I love you, daughter!"

28. "To my beloved daughter, your love has never fallen short. You are a blessing from above and a beautiful treasure to love."

29. "When I look at your craziness, I know I don't need a DNA test. You're definitely my daughter! Happy National Daughter's Day to my rockstar!"

30. "8-year-old me when my dad gets home. My dad who had a bad day but is still excited to see me."

31. "You are the source of endless joy for me, you are the best thing that ever happened to me! Happy National Daughter's Day!"

32. "There's nothing more special than the bond between a mom and her daughter. Happy Daughter Day, sweetheart!"

33. "You are my strength on difficult days. Thank you for being such a wonderful daughter. I love you!"

34. "You've had me wrapped around your finder since you were born. Happy National Daughter's Day!"

35. "A father holds his daughter's hand for a short while, but he holds her heart forever."

36. "Daughters are angels sent from above to fill out heart with unending love. Happy National Daughter's Day!"

37. "A daughter is a breath of fresh air in her parents' life. Happy Daughter's Day!"

38. "A daughter needs a dad to be the standard against which she will judge all men."

39. "The sparkle in your eyes is my guiding light and your smile, my life's purpose."

40. "Mom: my daughter is always so responsible and always makes smart decisions. Daughter: ..."

41. "My dearest daughter, just watching you smile makes me realize how beautiful my life is. I love you."

42. "You are my little star and my life has changed so much for the better since you came along. Happy National Daughter's Day."

43. "A daughter is like a forever friend! Happy daughter's day!"

44. "You are forever the apple of my eye! Happy National Daughter's Day!"

45. "You may look like your daddy, but you have your momma's attitude. Happy daughter's day, sassy pants."

46. "The more a daughter knows the details of her mother's life, the stronger the daughter becomes. I can't wait to share my life with you, daughter."

47. "My daughter, I wish you the strength to face challenges with confidence, along with the wisdom to choose your battles carefully. I wish you adventure on your journey and may you always stop to help someone along the way. Listen to your heart and take risks carefully. Remember how much you are loved. I am so proud of you!"

48. "As your mother, I promise you that I will always be in one of three places: in front of you to cheer you on, behind you to have your back, or next to you so that you are never alone."

49. "When life gets hard and you feel all alone, remember you mean the world to me, daughter, and I'm proud to be your mom."

50. "What a girl feels like when someone says 'you look so much like your dad!'"

51. "Do you know that you are the first thing I think of each morning and the first thing I pray for each night? Happy daughter's day!"

52. "You may be all grown up now, but you will always be a little girl to me. Happy daughter's day."

53. "You make my heart smile. Thank you for being the kind, smart, loving daughter you are!"

54. "She is a reflection of me. So you know she's awesome."

55. "I smile because I'm your daughter. I laugh because there's nothing you can do about it."

