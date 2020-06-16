45 21st Birthday Captions Perfect For The Instagram Photo Of Your First Legal Drink

The best Instagram captions to help you celebrate getting your drink on, legally.

Your 21st birthday is a major milestone that most people celebrate with a bang.

In a lot of societies, social (and responsible) drinking is a social tradition. So, when you reach the time where you can go out and be a part of this scene, it's a big deal. It signifies adulthood and that you are capable of making your own choices.

These days, birthday Instagram photos are the norm and you need the perfect 21st birthday caption to accompany your post.

Everything will will be fine —as long as you drink responsibly!!!

Here are 45 perfect 21st birthday captions for your Instagram pictures:

1. "Cheers and beers to my 21 years."

2. "Finally 21 and legally able to do everything I've been doing since I was 16."

3. "Hello, 21."

4. It's my 21st birthday, and I can wine if I want to."

5. "Having a pitcher-perfect birthday."

6. "Sassy since birth."

7. "Hakuna Moscato: It means no worries on your 21st birthday."

8. "Every day I sparkle, but today I rule."

9. "On this day, a queen was born."

10. "Happy beer-th day to me."

11. "21 years of being this fabulous."

12. "I'm 21 and fun."

13. "Go ahead and card me."

14. "Sometimes, sip happens on your birthday."

15. "Let the birthday festivities be gin."

16. "Getting into the birthday spirit."

17. "Here's to another 365 days of being fabulous."

18. "Sip sip hooray to a happy birthday."

19. "If life gives you limes, make margaritas." —Jimmy Buffett

20. "Twinkle, twinkle little star. Point me to the nearest bar."

21. "Tonight, I'm only chasing drinks and dreams."

22. "On cloud wine."

23. "RIP to my fake ID."

24. "Drinking may not be the answer, but it's worth a shot."

25. "Sip happens."

26. "I have mixed drinks about turning 21."

27. "Finally legal. Proceed with caution."

28. "You were my cup of tea, but I drink champagne now."

29. "Hakuna ma'vodka. — It means no memories for the rest of your night."

30. "Hit me with your best shot."

31. "There's a thirst time for everything."

32. "Do you find me aboozing?"

33. "Pitcher perfect."

34. "I make pour decisions."

35. "Bad and Boozy."

36. "I can finally have a six-pack."

37. "Wine not?"

38. "Getting into the birthday spirit."

39. "Here's to the year I won't remember."

40. "If life gives you lemons, add vodka."

41. "Here's to an unbeerlieveable night."

42. "Save water, drink beer."

43. "Want to see my ID?"

44. "Now we sip champagne when we thirsty."

45. "Go ahead and card me."

Your 21st birthday is not something you will regret, as long as you can remember it afterward.

It's better to not drink yourself into a stupor where you cannot remember anything. It's a birthday of many firsts and you should be making memories, not forgetting them as they happen.

You can still have fun without losing yourself in the process!

Also, it's a great idea to go out with friends that will take care of you if you become too inebriated. Have that designated someone you trust around to keep an eye on you and on your drinks because you don't want to leave a drink unattended and you need someone to make sure you get home safe if you do intend to drink too much.

This birthday is the time where you can let loose as an adult through drinking, dancing, and having fun with friends.

Just please don't drink anything that you leave unattended nor take a drink from a stranger. You can have as much fun as you want, you just need to be careful so you don't get in a bad situation unintentionally in the process of sowing your wild oats!

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.