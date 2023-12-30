90 Happy New Year's Quotes & Wishes To Ring In An Amazing 2024

The holidays have (finally) come to an end, which means another year is closing and a new one will soon begin. It's about that time where many of us reflect on the past year and start thinking of what we would like to accomplish in the year ahead.

One great way to get yourself motivated for a Happy New Year, especially when things have been as tough as they've been worldwide in a year like 2023, is by reading and sharing the best inspirational quotes you can find.

The most inspiring Happy New Year quotes and wishes are those that remind you that no matter how hard things may be and no matter how much you've lost, the universe is constantly surrounding us with opportunities to grow, create, love, cherish and heal.

We cannot wipe the slate clean before 2024 begins. What we can do is look at the events of the past year as lessons and opportunities to do and be better as individuals and as a human collective.

It's time to acknowledge the good and bad we've all been through in the last year and use both as an stepping stone for enhancing new experiences and opportunities as they come our way.

To help you carry a positive outlook into the year 2024, here are the 90 best Happy New Year quotes to keep you inspired and motivated to make this the best year you possibly can.

90 Best New Year's quotes and wishes for good vibes in 2024

Inspirational New Year Quotes

1. "New beginnings are in order, and you are bound to feel some level of excitement as new chances come your way." — Auliq Ice

2. "We will open the book. Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called Opportunity and its first chapter is New Year's Day." — Edith Lovejoy Pierce

3. "We spend January 1st walking through our lives, room by room, drawing up a list of work to be done, cracks to be patched. Maybe this year, to balance the list, we ought to walk through the rooms of our lives ... not looking for flaws but for potential.​" —​ Ellen Goodman

4. “What the new year brings to you will depend a great deal on what you bring to the new year.” — Vern McLellan

5. "For last year's words belong to last year's language. And next year's words await another voice." —​ T.S. Eliot

6. "An optimist stays up until midnight to see the new year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves." — William E. Vaughan

7. "The beginning is the most important part of the work." —​ Plato

8. “Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let every new year find you a better man.” — Benjamin Franklin

9. “The object of a New Year is not that we should have a new year. It is that we should have a new soul…” — Gilbert K. Chesterton

10. "Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right." —​ Oprah Winfrey

11. "I choose to make the rest of my life the best of my life." —​ Louise Hay

12. “Take the first step in faith. You don't have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.” —​ Martin Luther King Jr.

13. "New year—a new chapter, new verse, or just the same old story? Ultimately we write it. The choice is ours." —​ Alex Morritt

14. "The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be." —​ Ralph Waldo Emerson

15. "Whatever it is you're scared of doing, do it. Make your mistakes, next year and forever." —​ Neil Gaiman

16. "You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream." —​ C.S. Lewis

17. "If you don't like something, change it. If you can't change it, change your attitude." —​ Maya Angelou

18. "Always bear in mind that your own resolution to succeed is more important than any other." —​ Abraham Lincoln

19. "Listen. I wish I could tell you it gets better. But, it doesn't get better. You get better." —​ Joan Rivers

20. "Each year's regret are envelopes in which messages of hope are found for the new year." —​ John R. Dallas

21. "What a wonderful thought it is that some of the best days of our lives haven't even happened yet." —​ Anne Frank

22. "Go confidently in the direction of your dreams." —​ Henry David Thoreau

23. "You do not find the happy life. You make it." —​ Camilla Eyring Kimball​

24. "Year's end is neither an end nor a beginning but a going on." —​ Hal Borland

25. "If you're brave enough to say goodbye, life will reward you with a new hello." —​ ​Paulo Coehlo​

26. "Strength shows not only the ability to persist, but the ability to start over." —​ F. Scott Fitzgerald

27. "As long as I am breathing, in my eyes, I am just beginning." —​ Criss Jami

28. "Character is the ability to carry out a good resolution long after the excitement of the moment has passed." —​ Cavett Robert

29. "Every time you tear a leaf off a calendar, you present a new place for new ideas." —​ Charles Kettering

30. "There are far better things ahead than any we leave behind." —​ C.S. Lewis

31. "Youth is when you're allowed to stay up late on New Year's Eve. Middle Age is when you're forced to." —​ Bill Vaughan

32. "Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering, 'It will be happier.'" —​ Alfred Lord Tennyson

33. "The best way to predict the future is to create it." —​ Abraham Lincoln

34. “You will never win if you never begin.” —​ Helen Rowland

35. “This is a new year. A new beginning. And things will change.” —​ Taylor Swift

36. “Take a leap of faith and begin this wondrous new year by believing.” —​ Sarah Ban Breathnach​

37. “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” —​ Eleanor Roosevelt​

38. “Nothing in the universe can stop you from letting go and starting over.” —​ Guy Finley

39. “Every single year, we’re a different person. I don’t think we’re the same person all of our lives.” —​ Steven Spielberg

40. "Resolve to keep happy, and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties." —​ Helen Keller

41. “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” —​ ​Nelson Mandela

42. "Life begins at the end of your comfort zone." —​ ​Neale Donald Walsch​

43. "You gotta find your best self and when you do, you gotta hold on to it for dear life." —​ ​Cheryl Strayed​

44. "And now we welcome the new year. Full of things that have never been." —​ ​Rainer Maria Rilke​

45. "And suddenly you know: It's time to start something new and trust the magic of beginnings." —​ ​Meister Eckhart​

46. "Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year." —​ Ralph Waldo Emerson

47. "Don't be afraid to give up the good to go for the great." —​ John D. Rockefeller

48. “The road ahead is not some predetermined path that I am forced to trod, but it is a rich byway that I can help create.” —​ Craig D. Lounsbrough

49. "And I went into the new year loving myself a little less, but a little more where it actually mattered." —​ Dominic Riccitello

50. "With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts.​" —​ Eleanor Roosevelt

51. "You may have to fight a battle more than once to win it." — ​Margret Thatcher

52. "Nothing is impossible, the word itself says, I'm possible." — ​Audrey Hepburn

53. "A year from now you will wish you had started today." —​ Karen Lamb

54. "If you want to live a happy life, tie it a goal, not to people or objects." — ​Albert Einstein

55. "Each year's regrets are envelopes in which messages of hope are found for the new year." —​ Ralph Waldo Emerson

56. "Tomorrow is the first black page of a 365-page book. Write a good one." —​ Brad Paisley

57. “I close my eyes to old ends. And open my heart to new beginnings." —​ Nick Frederickson

58. "Take a method and try it. If it fails, admit it frankly, and try another. But by all means, try something." —​ Franklin Roosevelt

59. “Your present circumstances don’t determine where you can go. They merely determine where you start.” — Nido Qubein

60. “The secret of change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new.” —​ Dan Millman

Funny New Year Quotes

61. “Youth is when you’re allowed to stay up late on New Year’s Eve. Middle age is when you’re forced to.” — Bill Vaughan

62. "New Year's Day now is the accepted time to make your regular annual good resolutions. Next week you can begin paving hell with them as usual." — Mark Twain

63. "May you become smart enough to realize that resolutions don’t come true and wise enough to know that the difference between a new year and an old year is 1-minute past 12 AM."

64. "Every New Year’s I have the same question: 'How did I get home?'" — Melanie White

65. “'Out with the old, in with the new' is a fitting expression for a holiday that is based on vomiting." — Andy Borowitz

66. "I have a big pile of regrets from last year to sweep out the door... so I can start on a new pile."

67. “Making resolutions is a cleansing ritual of self-assessment and repentance that demands personal honesty and, ultimately, reinforces humility. Breaking them is part of the cycle.” — Eric Zorn

68. “It wouldn’t be New Year’s if I didn’t have regrets.” — William Thomas

69. "Does it worry you just a little that we need alcohol to face another year?"

70. "Every New Year is the direct descendant, isn’t it, of a long line of proven criminals?" — Ogden Nash

Happy New Year Wishes

71. "Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations."

72. "Happy new dreams. Happy new days. Happy new desires. Happy new ways. Happy New Year. Happy new you."

73. "12 new chapters, 365 new chances."

74. "New Year. New feels. New chances. Same dreams. Fresh starts."

75. "365 new days. 365 new chances."

76. "Happiness is the new rich. Inner peace is the new success. Health is the new wealth. Kindness is the new cool."

77. "Wishing you peace, love, and laughter in the new year."

78. "A dream written down with a date becomes a goal. A goal broken down into steps becomes a plan. A plan backed by action becomes reality."

79. "New year. New me. Better me."

80. "A new year. A fresh start. Same dreams. Feel the fear and do it anyway. 365 new days. 365 chances."

81. "Page 1 of 365 ..."

82. "Dream it. Wish it. Do it."

83. "This is the year I will be stronger, braver, kinder, and unstoppable. This is the year I will be fierce."

84. "Dear Self, This is going to be your year. So dust yourself off and get started. Love, Me."

85. "Dear Past, Thanks for all the lessons. Dear Future, I am ready."

86. "The new year means nothing if you're still in love with your comfort zone."

87. "More sleep. More music. More tea. More books. More sunsets. More creating. More long walks. More laughter. More hugs. More dreaming. More road trips. More fun. More love."

88. "This is the beginning, of anything you want."

89. "Every new day is another chance to change your life."

90. "Let's make 2024 our best year yet."

Jonathan Mui is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationships.