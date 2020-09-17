Gigi Hadid’s Baby: All The Clues The Supermodel Has Already Given Birth To Her And Zayn Malik’s First Child

Is she finally here?!

Gigi Hadid shocked the world when she confirmed that she was pregnant with boyfriend Zayn Malik’s baby back in April of this year. Gigi also revealed she was “a few months along” while she walked the runways during Fashion Month in February, which means the supermodel is set to give birth sometime in September, according to mom Yolanda Hadid — AKA like, right now.

Did Gigi Hadid have her baby?

While there hasn’t been any formal announcement of the birth of her and Zayn’s first child, fans across the globe think Gigi has already given birth — and here's why.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Welcome Their First Daughter pic.twitter.com/Ck9npuhlJK — ayesha CLOWN ERA (@MALIKSCVLT) September 16, 2020

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Gigi Hadid’s father, Mohamed Hadid, penned a hand-written poem to his new granddaughter, which further fueled the rumors that Gigi has already given birth.

“Hello little grandchild, it is me, my heart as happy as can be,” he wrote. “I wish for you the sun & moon, I wish for you a happy time. Know that grandpa’s always here, I’ll do anything, anything for you, my dear."

“When I heard you were on the way, I smiled and wiped a tear away,” he continued. “I cried the tear because I knew my heart would always belong to you.”

Naturally, fans went wild after Gigi’s dad posted the hand-written poem. “GIGI’S DAD SAID “WELCOME MY GRANDCHILD” THAT MEANS THE BABY IS HERE. SHE IS HERE OMFG,” one fan tweeted.

However, after one fan directly asked Mohamed whether Gigi had given birth yet, he replied, “No, not yet.”

So, while Gigi’s dad posted and deleted a poem that suggested she had already given birth, he seemingly backtracked pretty quickly after posting it. Could it be a diversion?

Gigi Hadid baby name: What did she and Zayn name their baby?

Ever since Gigi announced her pregnancy, fans have been speculating what she and Zayn will name their child. One Twitter user believes they will go with an Arabic name, like Salma, and another thinks they may go with Dalia.

salma is an arabic name.....what if zayn and gigi........what if they......name their baby salma............. — salma (@goldenmoou) September 16, 2020

Other Twitter users hope that Gigi and Zayn won’t go the bizarre celebrity baby name route and name their child something outrageous, like “Cheese Board,” as one social media user suggested.

However, many Gigi and Zayn fans have spoken out about respecting their privacy during this time, and some social media users don’t expect the parents-to-be to share everything about their new baby.

“Don’t forget that Zayn and Gigi can be as private as they want with their child,” one fan wrote. “They don’t owe us photos or even the babies [sic] name. Zayn has always been very private so don’t go acting like they owe you something.”

don’t forget that zayn and gigi can be as private as they want with their child. they don’t owe us photos or even the babies name. zayn has always been very private so don’t go acting like they owe you something. — leigh ia (@lwtbse) September 16, 2020

Other Gigi Hadid birth clues:

While the poem Gigi’s dad wrote is a major clue about whether or not Gigi Hadid has already given birth, there are a few other signs that fans are looking into to determine if the baby rumors are true.

On Sept. 16, Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid posted a beautiful photo of the two of them cradling their stomachs from June of this year. “June 11, 2020 …[heart] two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and gigi’s is from @zayn,,” she wrote, adding a sparkle emoji and baby emoji to her caption. “I love you both so freaking much -can’tstopcrying.”

A fan also asked Bella directly if the baby is here already, and she gave the exact same answer as her father did: “No, she’s not.” Again, the similar responses between family members could mean that they’re just keeping their lips sealed about the birth rumors.

bella replied to a comment about gigi’s baby pic.twitter.com/L0JJE00Ymh — A & H (@defendzigiposts) September 17, 2020

Another fan pointed out that Gigi hasn’t posted to her Instagram account in four days, which is unusual for the supermodel, and some social media users believe this may mean she’s in labor or home with her new baby.

gigi might not have had her baby...yet pic.twitter.com/XpG8BwwYFn — (@fratharrysimp) September 17, 2020

One Twitter user also pointed out the fact that in Mohamed’s now-deleted Instagram post, he wrote “with safety my love Gigi” in Arabic, which is a phrase that is used when a woman goes into labor.

So while we don’t know for sure whether or not Gigi has already given birth to her first child, fans everywhere definitely think something's up.

