Woman Gets An Upsetting Call After Befriending A Homeless Man Who Wanted Her To Take Care Of His Dog 'If Anything Ever Happened'

A woman was left surprised and grateful when she received a call from a stranger to tell her that she was chosen to be the guardian of a dog who belonged to a man she met years prior.

Casandra Lynn runs an animal rescue shelter, Community Effort Animal Rescue, in Littlerock, California and is, needless to say, an animal lover. That's why she was declared the perfect fit to care for a special furry friend.

She had met the former owner at a food pantry before taking in his dog after his death.

In a TikTok video, Casandra explains that the dog's owner was a stranger to her until a few years ago.

“We met Larry and his dog Junior in 2018, we saw them every week at [a] food pantry,” she wrote in the caption of the video. After meeting him, Lynn and her family grew close to Larry. A look at Lynn's Facebook page proves that she and her family have been doing their best to support Larry since meeting him.

“We’ve spent every week with him for the last 2 years,” she wrote in a February 2019 Facebook post in which she also asked followers to help find Larry who recently had a health scare and disappeared. She soon found out he was in a hospital because his heart had stopped. Luckily, hospital staff performed 11 minutes of CPR, successfully resuscitating him.

After his health scare, Larry overcame a great feat by getting out of homelessness in 2020, as Lynn revealed in her TikTok caption. But, tragically, his new life was short-lived.

Larry passed away suddenly, leaving Lynn to care for his dog.

Lynn told her TikTok followers that after years of friendship with Larry, a call from a stranger left her heartbroken.

“‘Hi you don’t know me, but our mutual friend passed away and he said if anything ever happens to him to get his dog to you, can you take him?’” Lynn says the unknown caller told her. In the video, Lynn is beside Junior, cuddling and holding him tightly. “He just sits and looks for his dad,” she wrote.

Lynn has taken it upon herself to look for a foster family for Junior that will make him feel as safe and loved as Larry once did.

“I am hopeful one of Larry’s closest friends from the church he was active at will be able to welcome Junior into their family soon. If that doesn’t work out I will take care of him until I find him a family to live his final few years with,” she posted on Facebook.

“Sending all our love for the loss of Larry. Thank you for unselfishly taking in his one true love,” someone commented. “You were really special to Larry to the point he trusted you with his baby. I’m sorry for your loss,” another added.

According to the ASPCA, 3.1 million dogs enter shelters every year — and every year, 390,000 dogs are euthanized.

Fortunately, places like Lynn’s Community Effort Animal Rescue provide a sanctuary for these foster animals. Kill shelters are still prevalent, so people looking for a dog should always consider adoption. Dogs such as Junior deserve owners just as caring as Larry.

Ethan Cotler is a writer living in Boston. He writes on entertainment and news.