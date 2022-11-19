Woman Stages A Fake Wedding To Try And Get Her Ex To Text Her & Shares How He Reacted

A woman on TikTok posted a video reminiscing on the time when she held a professional photo shoot in the style of a wedding to get her ex to reach out to her.

“Remembering the time I faked my own wedding and had a professional photoshoot so he would reach out,” she captioned the video on TikTok.

Undoubtedly, she missed her ex so much that she was willing to work this hard to secure a text back from him, but what she didn't realize was that the message she was sending didn't ask for a text.

She faked her wedding but her ex still didn't reach out.

Her wedding, tied together with a big fake bow, was made possible with the help of a professional photographer and a secretive husband actor.

Opening with her hand over her face in embarrassment, user "@dieschaklin" continues the video with photos from their fake wedding.

The fake wedding photos don’t miss a beat — complete with a beautiful bouquet of flowers, an incredible venue, and even a horse.

She, along with her fake husband, looked happy as can be in the professionally lit photos — the intimacy looking less fake as each photo passes.

“This has the potential to be the best TikTok of all time,” shared one viewer in the comments.

However, many noted that perhaps a fake wedding wasn't the best way to tell her ex that she wanted him to text her.

One commenter questioned, “why would he reach out on your wedding day?”

Some even questioned what exactly her plan would be if he did reach out.

"What were you gonna say if he reached out? What was the plan bestie?" another user commented.

She probably should've gone with the "Fake Engagement" package or the "Fake Anniversary" photoshoot.

Another German TikToker revealed that she had the same thing done for her and it worked.

In May 2021, in a now-deleted TikTok video, @sarahvilard says she also bought a wedding dress, hired an actor to play her husband, and had a professional photographer take their photos.

She posted the array of wedding photos to her social media and waited — and it worked.

The very next day, her ex texted her, “because he thought I was cheating on him while we were together,” Vilard said.

Ultimately they didn’t end up back together, but she did say they got together to talk after he reached out.

With all this wedding prep practice, it’ll be no surprise when these two have incredible weddings down the road — with or without the ex.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a news and entertainment writer at YourTango. They cover topics ranging from pop culture analysis to human interest stories. They are currently based in East Lansing, MI. Catch up with them on their Instagram or TikTok.