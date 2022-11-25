Woman Shares 'Inappropriate' Outfit That Got Her Kicked Out Of The Gym

A gym is somewhere people should go dressed in whatever outfit is most comfortable for them, especially if they're engaging in vigorous workouts and strenuous activity.

Unfortunately, this was not the case for one gym goer hoping to squeeze in a quick workout with no issues.

A woman revealed that she was kicked out of the gym over her “inappropriate” outfit.

In a TikTok video that has been viewed over 3,000 times, Leanie Marie (@leanie.marie) shared with followers the outfit that got her booted from working out at the gym.

“Showing off the ‘inappropriate outfit’ that got me kicked out of the gym,” Leanie wrote in a textbox over the video.

At the start of the video, she is wearing a black hooded sweatshirt paired with black leggings.

She removes her sweatshirt to display the “inappropriate” outfit in question — a green tanktop that covers her entire stomach area, with only her shoulders exposed.

Leanie hilariously dubs the video over audio that says, “what do I do for a living? I’m a professional attention seeker, obviously.”

TikTok users were shocked that Leanie was dress coded.

“YO, THEY KICKED YOU OUT?!” one user commented, to which Leanie responded, “I’m just too fine.”

“Sinner showing off them shoulders. How dare anyone know you’re a female,” another user sarcastically commented.

“I like it but I don’t care about the gym’s rules,” another user wrote.

One user could not believe that Leanie was kicked out of the gym over her tank top and suggested that she fabricated the story.

“Someone is making up a fake story to get herself 15 minutes of fame,” the user wrote.

Whether or not Leanie’s claims are true, most people can agree that her “inappropriate” outfit will now have them thinking twice about their gym outfit choices, even though they shouldn’t have to.

She's not the first gym-goer to deal with a harsh dress code.

Another woman on TikTok recently shared that she was approached by a gym manager over the leggings she wore while she was working out.

"They said, 'I'm really sorry we have to have this conversation but apparently you're making a few women feel uncomfortable with the leggings that you're wearing," Kerry Schwartz revealed in a video.

To make matters more confusing, the gym was an all-women gym where Schwartz assumed she would be free from claims from other gymgoers that her outfit was "distracting" them.

One woman even complained to the manager that she found Schwartz's leggings to be "distracting" and "offensive."

"I don't think there is anything wrong with this. Why am I being shamed? Especially for a women's gym."

Schwartz pointed out that her "assets do maybe stand out more" in the leggings, but that it is not an excuse for her to be shamed.

"Gym owner here. Nothing wrong with what you’re wearing. The only thing that’s wrong is their insecurities," one user wrote.

