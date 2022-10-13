Father Responds To Nasty Comments About Daughters’ Homecoming Outfits

A father has responded to negative “Karen” comments for a post of his two daughters ready for a dance.

The post was captioned “My daughters look a little too good on homecoming night. Believe it or not, they're even more beautiful on the inside.”

The father received nasty comments about the way the daughters are dressed for their homecoming dance.

The wholesome image contained the father, Matt Austin, and his two daughters posing for a pre-dance photo.

Austin is a News 6 Orlando news anchor with a large Facebook following of 16k users.

The post has generated over 1k like interactions and over 300 comments — many of which turned out negative.

Facebook users were quick to shame the way the two daughters were dressed and Matt Austin’s parenting style.

“I don't think I would be dressed like that around my father and he would be okay with that, it's crazy!” One user commented.

“Those girls are too young to be dressing provocatively, they should have respect for themselves."

Another disapproving commenter stated “I have two grown and married daughters. These outfits are not prom appropriate, those are what women wear to clubs when they are single looking for some action.”

“So sad that parents think it's ok to send the young ladies out with everything showing."

Matt Austin cleverly explained how comments like this aggravate him in a TikTok.

Austin said that it angers him as a father of girls when people say things like “These girls need to dress so they don't distract the boys. Or even worse, they're dressing in a way in which they’re asking for it.”

“Let's get something crystal clear now,” Austin said sternly, “It’s not my daughter's job to make sure your son is focused in school.”

“Also not her job to dress hideous enough to where your son doesn't assault her,” he continued. “It's your job to not raise a pervert with no self-control.”

Austin admits that the outfits his daughters are wearing are not the ones he would choose, “If it were up to me it would be 24/7 Snuggies.”

But he explained that if he, as their father, starts to decide what his daughters can and can't wear, he is going to teach them three things.

“A. They'll start to hate me for arbitrary rules. B. They'll start to lie to me or C. Maybe even worse, that it's okay for a man to tell them what to wear because they look too good, and that ain't happening, Karen,” Austin makes clear.

Austin then continued to explain what truly disappointed him about these Facebook trolls.

“If my girls grew up to be the kind of adult who goes on social media and demeans a teen’s appearance on her father's Facebook page,” Austin went on, “now that's what I call, trashy.”

TikTok commenters praised Matt Austin for speaking out on the subject.

“Thank you! You are an amazing dad raising amazing strong girls... it’s rough out here for us females….” one commenter wrote.

“YES! I raised three daughters and feel exactly the same. They are NOT responsible for a man’s thoughts,” another said.

Mothers of sons also commented in support of the situation, “Boy mom here, it’s my job to teach my son that he needs to respect women.”

