Woman Shares Video Of Her 'Narcissistic Mom' Hitting Her In Front Of Her Own Kids — 'She Wants To Take My Kids From Me'

A woman shared the reality behind the relationship she has with her mother who allegedly abuses her in front of her kids.

In a TikTok video, Emma revealed that her mother has a narcissistic personality disorder and has tried to keep her children away from her. She explained that her mother will often bully her and undermine her parenting in their presence as well.

She claims her narcissistic mother will often hit and berate her in front of her own kids.

In the short clip Emma shared, she had gone over to pick up her child when her mother began harassing her. "Please leave me alone," Emma can be heard begging her mother, who is standing in the doorway with her phone, getting ready to record the interaction as well.

Emma's mother begins to mock her as she starts getting emotional. "You're not leaving me alone," Emma continued, on the verge of tears as her mother continued to harass her while she was trying to care for her child.

At one point, Emma's mom even reached out and smacked her, much to Emma's surprise. She immediately screamed back at her mom that by hitting her, she ended up hitting her child in the crossfire.

"My narcissistic mother bullies me, torments me, harasses me, and hits me in front of my kids," Emma wrote in overlay text on the video. "She runs smear campaigns on me. It's time for the truth to come to light," she continued.

In the caption of her video, Emma expanded on the relationship she has with her mother, who put her in a mental hospital to assume temporary custody of her children.

"I didn’t do anything wrong besides fight with my mother who enabled my ex to physically and emotionally abuse me as well. She will not let me have my kids back until I can afford my own place to live and go to therapy," she wrote.

However, Emma insisted that she doesn't have any money or resources to find a place of her own. "She is trying to force me out of their life forever. I have not abandoned my kids. I was born to be a mother," she acknowledged.

"There is no hope for me getting my kids back anytime soon. I know my mom is going to continue making it completely impossible. The abuse never ends. Being without my kids is the only thing in life that I truly cannot mentally cope with. Bullying your child is not how you show concern for their mental health. I’m a great mother."

It's common for narcissistic mothers to use abuse against their children.

Narcissistic mothers often employ various tactics of emotional abuse to manipulate and control those around them, including their children. According to the Awareness Centre, a child of a narcissistic parent must adhere to the parent’s agenda for their life to be stable.

If they try to assert their own feelings or thoughts, it can lead to problems with the parent that might include anger, tears, or punishment. Narcissistic mothers will even dismiss or belittle their children's emotions and feelings, which seems to be the case for Emma. They may label their children as overly sensitive, irrational, or dramatic, causing the child to question their own emotions and needs.

Rhoberta Shaler, Ph.D., a relationship consultant, and educator, explained to YourTango in January 2023, "When you’ve had a narcissistic mother, you are constantly waiting for the other shoe to drop or the ax to fall. You know you cannot be right, and you will be wrong."

Emma shared a GoFundMe campaign, where she is attempting to raise $30,000 so that she can provide for her two children after recently getting out of an abusive relationship with the father of her children.

"My parents are extremely mad about the restraining order because they don’t want him to lose his career and have said they are willing to do whatever it takes to make sure I don’t succeed at getting a long-term restraining order," she explained in the description of the campaign.

She informed anyone willing to donate that the money would be used toward lawyer fees so she can fight for custody of her kids and get her own place so she can finally get away from her abusive mother.

"All donations are helpful, it doesn’t matter how much! I appreciate those asking about how they can help out. Thank you in advance to everyone willing to help," she added.

Domestic abuse can happen to anyone and is not a reflection of who you are or anything you've done wrong. If you feel as though you may be in danger, there is support available 24/7/365 through the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-7233. If you’re unable to speak safely, text LOVEIS to 1-866-331-9474, or log onto thehotline.org.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.