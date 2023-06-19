Woman Shares Concerning Videos Of Her Ex Throwing 'Fake Tantrums' Whenever She Was Caught Cheating Or Lying

According to data acquired by PsychCentral, over 60 million people might be affected by a narcissistic relationship. A woman named Morgan Lecroy shared on her TikTok account that she had been in an extremely abusive relationship with her ex-girlfriend, who's also a narcissist.

In certain instances, Lecroy's ex-girlfriend would often throw temper tantrums when caught stepping out of their relationship.

Lecroy shared videos of her ex throwing 'fake tantrums' when she was called out for cheating and lying.

Lecroy explained that she had been in an extremely abusive relationship with her ex-girlfriend for the past two years. The relationship was incredibly draining for Lecroy to be in, and she even shared videos on her account of times when her ex would pretend to throw "fake tantrums" whenever she was caught being unloyal, or lying about something.

In one video, Lecroy filmed herself confronting her then-girlfriend, who she had caught texting her ex. "My ex fake gagging after I found out she was texting her ex," Lecroy wrote in overlay text.

Lecroy's ex-girlfriend can be heard pretending to throw up and aggressively gagging in the background of the clip as Lecroy sits on the bed, attempting to calm her down. "You tell me I don't help, so like, I can't do anything. Everything I do is wrong," Lecroy can be heard telling her ex.

Instead of replying, her ex-girlfriend just continues gagging, even louder this time. In the caption of the clip, Lecroy explained that oftentimes, that was her "go-to" method: "Her go-to was fake gagging & hitting herself in the head, but yeah I was the problem."

In another video, Lecroy shared concerning footage of her ex-girlfriend throwing herself on the floor and pretending to cry whenever she was caught cheating. "This is my ex-girlfriend. Not my child or autistic sibling," she wrote in overlay text on her video.

"She would throw 'fake' tantrums like this when she was caught cheating or lying," she continued, adding in the caption that her ex was an "abusive narcissist."

It's extremely common for narcissistic partners to exhibit these types of behaviors when confronted.

When a narcissistic partner is being broken up with, they can sometimes exhibit abusive behaviors as a response to the perceived threat to their ego and control over the relationship.

According to Dr. Judith Orloff, a clinical psychiatrist at the University of California Los Angeles, narcissists can make you "fall in love with them so hard that it feels like you're giving up a part of your heart to leave them."

In some cases, narcissistic partners can even resort to threats and intimidation to regain control. This can be anything from threatening self-harm or suicide, threats to harm the partner or their loved ones, or other forms of coercive behavior designed to instill fear and maintain power.

It's also important to note that not all individuals with narcissistic traits will act abusively in these situations.

Lecroy explained that now that she's living on her own, she has become overwhelmed with all of her expenses.

Lecroy shared a GoFundMe campaign, seeking financial help after ending her relationship with her ex-girlfriend.

"I tried taking care of someone who was mentally, emotionally & physically abusive towards me. The amount of flat-out disrespect I received the last 2 years is unfathomable," Lecroy wrote in the description of the campaign. "I was dehumanized as not only her partner but as a human being."

With nothing else left to give, Lecroy chose to prioritize her own mental well-being. "I am stuck paying bills she let go to collections, taking care of 3 dogs & trying to pay for all the other monthly bills. I hate being the person asking for money but I genuinely need the help & I'm not sure what else to do."

It can be extremely difficult to leave an abusive relationship, especially without feeling guilty for turning your back on someone who needs help. However, it's important to know that there is only so much someone can do.

Being able to seek support from trusted friends, family, or professionals such as therapists or counselors can be crucial in navigating the emotional challenges of ending a relationship with a narcissistic partner.

If you feel as though you may be in danger, there is support available 24/7/365 through the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-7233. If you’re unable to speak safely, text LOVEIS to 1-866-331-9474, or log onto thehotline.org.

