Why Tom Cruise ‘Chooses Not To See’ His Daughter 10 Years After Their Last Sighting Together

Tom Cruise has been restored to his place as one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors with the release of “Top Gun: Maverick” and though he seems to be all over the media these days, his personal life is still largely a mystery.

Cruise’s relationship with his daughter, Suri Cruise, is a topic that has long-bewildered fans of the actor.

In the 2000s, Cruise and Katie Holmes were regularly blasted across tabloids with their daughter. But, following their divorce in 2012, Cruise’s public appearances with Suri were rare.

Does Tom Cruise see Suri?

Cruise has not been seen publicly with Suri since 2012 and is reportedly estranged from his daughter, who is now 16 years old.

It is unclear whether he has seen or spoken to her behind closed doors.

Tom Cruise was not awarded custody of Suri.

The “Mission Impossible” actor and the “Dawson’s Creek” alum settled proceedings just 11 days after Holmes filed for divorce. Holmes was granted custody of their daughter.

Cruise was given visitation rights of 10 days per month but sources claim he opts not to see her.

“He chooses not to because she is not a Scientologist,” claimed a source in 2018.

Cruise reportedly pays over $33,000 per month in child support for Suri.

“He still loves her,” a source claimed in 2019.

“Tom never intended to be estranged from his daughter when he decided to have a family with Katie and looks forward to repairing the relationship one day.”

Tom Cruise admitted that Katie Holmes divorced him to protect Suri from Scientology.

Cruise is a member of the controversial Church of Scientology, a religious group often accused of being both a dangerous cult and a manipulative profit-making business.

Holmes also studied Scientology during their marriage but reportedly left Cruise to avoid becoming further entrenched in the group.

In a 2013 libel suit against Bauer Media, whose magazines claimed he abandoned his daughter Suri Cruise), Cruise labeled the suggestion that Holmes divorced him "in part to protect Suri from Scientology" as “offensive.”

However, when asked if his ex-wife ever indicated that she left because of the religion or because she wanted to protect their daughter from Scientology, Cruise responded:

"Did she say that? That was one of the assertions, yes."

This likely means that Suri and Holmes have both been deemed a “Suppressive Person” by the church.

Sources say that anyone who leaves the church is cut off from all members of the church, including their immediate family.

It is suspected that Katie Holmes has been banned from speaking about Scientology.

The actress has never publicly spoken about her ex-husband’s religion nor why she left the church and critics of the group have suggested that she might be legally restricted from doing so.

Tony Ortega, former editor in chief of The Village Voice and a critic of Scientology, told Us Weekly that Holmes probably signed “some nondisclosure agreement saying she wouldn’t say anything bad about Scientology”

“She wanted to get away and she wanted to get Suri,” Ortega explains.

He also suggested that she has been advised not to associate with Leah Remini, a fellow actress who has been outspoken about leaving the church.

“I’m sure her father, who’s a smart attorney, has probably told her that hanging out with Leah would be considered disparaging the church in the eyes of Tom and the church,” Ortega says.

Tom Cruise appears to have a relationship with the children he shares with Nicole Kidman.

Cruise also shares two adult children, Connor and Isabella, with ex-wife Nicole Kidman and, by all accounts, seems close with them.

Both children, who were adopted by the former couple, recently promoted their father’s new movie, “Top Gun: Maverick” on their social media platforms.

Connor and Isabella are active members of the Church Of Scientology.

“They are adults," Kidman said about their faith in 2018. "They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them."

